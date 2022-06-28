 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Socialst Party surprised by Spanish Competition. Well, it's not like anyone expected that   (aljazeera.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Nobody expected it.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their campaign slogan of "No Fat Chicks" didn't play as well as expected with the electorate.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zimbomba63: Their campaign slogan of "No Fat Chicks" didn't play as well as expected with the electorate.


In spain, I have only seen fat dudes, and they are all wealthy.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a Spanish Inquisition joke or a Spanish Civil War joke?
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gawds. Can NOBODY BOTHER TO FRELLING SPELL CHECK ANYMORE?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Socialists' campaign was terrible," Andalusian health worker Carmen Martínez Gómez, one of half a million voters who abandoned the PSOE last weekend, told Al Jazeera. "In their manifesto there was nothing positive, just criticism of the rest. I couldn't see the point of voting for a party that was so negative."

oh ffs -- "the PSOE pointed out that things aren't exactly fine and dandy everywhere -- that the move toward privitasation of healthcare is bad, that there's problems with gender violence, that the ultra-right are generally dilholes, etc.  Why can't they be more upbeat? I guess I don't have any choice but to vote for the conservatives."

Cripes -- Spain is trying really hard to import American-style stupidity and like the worst parts of our government along with it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is worrying, as right wing parties are making gains everywhere. Remember France and lets not forget the old US of A aka Gilead.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: This is worrying, as right wing parties are making gains everywhere. Remember France and lets not forget the old US of A aka Gilead.


The Partido Popular aren't even the worst, although just like everything they're steering to the right lately.  Vox are the real sh*theads.  They're the ones that do sh*t like show up at Franco's remembrance mass, put up anti-immigrant ad campaigns, make references to guns that sound kinda like US gun culture, support the outlawing of abortion (they were right there celebrating the USSC decision the other day), etc.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: Is this a Spanish Inquisition joke or a Spanish Civil War joke?


Civil War.

And be sure to work in Hemmingway somehow.
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So the socialists got PP'ed on.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Francisco Franco said he would be back.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.