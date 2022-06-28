 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Germany sentences 101-year-old Nazi camp guard to death. Well, five years in jail, but it's probably gonna work out that way   (aljazeera.com) divider line
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. Death that is.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only good Nazi is a dead Nazi.

I hope he's a good Nazi sooner rather than later.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At 101 isn't living pretty much the same as being in jail?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Too late. he's already had his entire life, unlike... well you know
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Better late than never I suppose
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I do find it weird that Germany is prosecuting him for something Germany told him to do.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Soon to feature on Fox News:

"Woke agenda goes international: liberal thugs harass and imprison elderly German man"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"If only I'd died at 100 I would have gotten away with it!"
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And he's thinking, "Well, I had a good run.  Got away with it for 98% of my life."  Except he's thinking in German.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I find it ironic that the meticulous records kept by the nazis keeps coming back to bite them in the ass.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Too late. he's already had his entire life, unlike... well you know


It's never too late to render justice. They might have lived a free life, but they'll die in prison.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I do find it weird that Germany is prosecuting him for something Germany told him to do.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Agree
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTFAProsecutors had based their case on documents relating to an SS guard with the man's name, date and place of birth, as well as other documents.

Defendant: "Wasn't me."

Also, I'm always glad to see elderly nazis like this guy get rounded up and prosecuted. Not because his frail old ass is any danger to society anymore, and not because his prosecution will help his long-dead victims, but as a statement of policy concerning crimes this heinous: you do something of this magnitude and we will hound you for decades, all the way to the grave, if necessary.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Soon to feature on Fox News:

"Woke agenda goes international: liberal thugs harass and imprison elderly German man"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ostman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

treesloth: And he's thinking, "Well, I had a good run.  Got away with it for 98% of my life."  Except he's thinking in German.


He might be thinking in English with a cartoonish German accent, you don't know.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Death is what all Nazis deserve.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: It's never too late to render justice. They might have lived a free life, but they'll die in prison.


FTFA: Despite his conviction, he is highly unlikely to be put behind bars, given his age.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Interesting in that the CNN story on this said the mans name had not been revealed due to German privacy laws, but Al jezerra has it and publishes it


I remember reading here, someone posted, so take with a grain of salt, that Germany has been really stepping up these cases because the proscsocuters have a pile of money to use and obviously the pool of people who can be charged is dwindling rapidly, so people they have have know about for decades, even much lower lever secrateries are suddenly being charged.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Better plan...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Then, 1 way ticket to Israel
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Death is what all Nazis deserve.


Everyone gets death.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Awkward
 
