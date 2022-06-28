 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Three ways to find all those hidden cameras in hotels and rental homes that are recording your every move   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I found a hidden camera, I would make sure I spent plenty of naked time in front of it.

Because:
1. I am not shy
2. I am not pretty
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hidden camera must be connected to a local Wi-Fi network in order to be viewed remotely, Bombace said.

Not true on several points, but given the average type of person who uses hidden cameras to spy on people, they're likely too lazy to become amateur network engineers.
 
jbuist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Camera in your room? Yo, I don't know.
Turn off the lights and it'll glow.

If a camera has  "night mode" on it it'll light up the room with IR (infrared) light. You can't see it with your eyes but your cell phone camera, the worse quality the better, will. For an easy demo at home point a TV remote at your phone camera and watch it live. You'll see the light.

A webcam that doesn't have an IR filter plugged into a laptop will make 'em look blinding I bet.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I always feel like somebody's watchin' me, and I have no privacy.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

koder: A hidden camera must be connected to a local Wi-Fi network in order to be viewed remotely, Bombace said.

Not true on several points, but given the average type of person who uses hidden cameras to spy on people, they're likely too lazy to become amateur network engineers.


Many of these spy cameras, sometimes actually the cheapest ones, have no WiFi at all, but contain big memory cards and the perv just retrieves them after each rental.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

koder: A hidden camera must be connected to a local Wi-Fi network in order to be viewed remotely, Bombace said.

Not true on several points, but given the average type of person who uses hidden cameras to spy on people, they're likely too lazy to become amateur network engineers.


It would be pretty difficult to discretely hide a RJ-45 /w Cat6 cable and pretty expensive to use a 5G router. Be interesting if they were lazy and used default credentials on their spy cameras to break in and have some fun with their hardware.
 
rainbowbutter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
no, i don't tell me where they are! i'm afraid i'll get all self-concious and inhibited
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh, look honey. I found a free camera, free connectors, and even a free transmitter. I love it when people leave me free stuff!
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Joke's on you, I get off on that shiat.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jbuist: Camera in your room? Yo, I don't know.
Turn off the lights and it'll glow.


Nice tip, baby.
 
wxboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TFA says 11% of vacation home renters said they had discovered a hidden camera during a stay.

That's way too many to assume that they're all due to perverts and voyeurs. I'd bet that the vast majority of these are because owners don't trust the people they rent to, and want to have proof if they damage things.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: koder: A hidden camera must be connected to a local Wi-Fi network in order to be viewed remotely, Bombace said.

Not true on several points, but given the average type of person who uses hidden cameras to spy on people, they're likely too lazy to become amateur network engineers.

Many of these spy cameras, sometimes actually the cheapest ones, have no WiFi at all, but contain big memory cards and the perv just retrieves them after each rental.


Woohoo free 512 gig SD card!
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not sure what kind of quality you can get.

Checks PronHbu...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've posted before about being weary of AirCNB (Camera N Breakfast), as my cousin put it.  She apparantly just reported finding a fairly obvious hidden cam in the bathroom of a place she was renting a couple weeks ago.  It was apparently hidden in an soap dispenser pointed at the shower that didn't actually have soap in it - she found it when she tore it apart trying to get soap thinking it was clogged.  She reported it to AirBNB and the police (I don't know the outcome).

While I'd be more scared of needing to pay therapy bills to anyone viewing a hidden camera of me, a hotel at least seems less likely to have a cam.  Still worth checking anywhere you stay that isn't your home.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
1. I don't get this not enough of the population who would use this service isn't even good looking.
2. Just have your kids run around naked and that person is going to be in deep crap. Good.
3. Maybe you deserve this for not using an actual motel/hotel ...which means you are why people are homeless, so fark off?
4. I need to this. I wonder if someone would pay to stay at my dump? 😆
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wxboy: TFA says 11% of vacation home renters said they had discovered a hidden camera during a stay.

That's way too many to assume that they're all due to perverts and voyeurs. I'd bet that the vast majority of these are because owners don't trust the people they rent to, and want to have proof if they damage things.


Easy fix don't rent to out your private home? farking scumbags.
Jfc.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That bit about cameras being on wifi is B.S.. I'm a landlord and I install hidden cameras in places like public hallways all the time. The cameras are disguised as normal devices like heat detectors but they are hardwired, not wireless. The wires are hidden in places like ceiling cavities and pipe runs.

Note: To be clear I only install cameras in places where no reasonable person would have an expectation of privacy. I normally use cameras in certain circumstances like when I suspect someone is selling drugs or when there has been recurring vandalism in a specific area and I want to catch the person responsible. I have never, nor would ever, place cameras inside rental units or any other area that someone would reasonably believe to be private. I most cases when I'm trying to deter crime I use visible cameras.

Some of you may reasonably ask how would a camera outside someone's apartment door provide evidence of drug sales. As an example in one case we recorded an average of over 50 unique visitors to the residence per day, with a peak of over 200. The visitors would often have cash in hand, and would usually stay for less than 5 minutes. It was enough to get the police to investigate and eventually arrest four people.
 
Creoena
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
waxbeans:
2. Just have your kids run around naked and that person is going to be in deep crap. Good.

You're seriously suggesting having people get their kids naked to bust people for filming said naked kids?  You post some stupid shiat on this site, but this has to top it.
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
While I understand its beyond most folks,

1) 20 min's of sniffer work (Wireshark)
2) copy SSIDs / passwords that they give you.
3) factory default the WiFi access point.... create new admin account
4) re-enter  SSIDs / passwords
5) check devices on the Wifi
6) start checking for the SD card / Lens type of cameras (with flash light) ...... these are the hard ones to find....
7)  k/dar
 
wxboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: wxboy: TFA says 11% of vacation home renters said they had discovered a hidden camera during a stay.

That's way too many to assume that they're all due to perverts and voyeurs. I'd bet that the vast majority of these are because owners don't trust the people they rent to, and want to have proof if they damage things.

Easy fix don't rent to out your private home? farking scumbags.
Jfc.


How would they make their payments on their 3rd home?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wxboy: TFA says 11% of vacation home renters said they had discovered a hidden camera during a stay.

That's way too many to assume that they're all due to perverts and voyeurs. I'd bet that the vast majority of these are because owners don't trust the people they rent to, and want to have proof if they damage things.


That's a bit of a risk. Spying on people without their knowledge is illegal most places, presenting the evidence may expose you to criminal charges yourself, or maybe make the evidence inadmissible.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

waxbeans: wxboy: TFA says 11% of vacation home renters said they had discovered a hidden camera during a stay.

That's way too many to assume that they're all due to perverts and voyeurs. I'd bet that the vast majority of these are because owners don't trust the people they rent to, and want to have proof if they damage things.

Easy fix don't rent to out your private home? farking scumbags.
Jfc.


I'm usually pro-landlord, but you never leave anything in a vacation rental that you don't want destroyed. That's 101.

If possible, I always bring my own knives because every AirBnB I've ever stayed at has farking garbage knives.

I've never found a camera, but if I did, you better believe that thing is going right up my ass.

Right up there.
 
jbuist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: As an example in one case we recorded an average of over 50 unique visitors to the residence per day, with a peak of over 200.


Could you get me a menu or price list?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Suspiciously missing: if you take a shower and a portion of the bathroom mirror does not fog up there's a camera behind it. I have only encountered this in certain countries with suspicious governments and I am probably not the person they're looking for. Nevertheless I do enjoy cleaning out under my foreskin directly in front of it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: That bit about cameras being on wifi is B.S.. I'm a landlord and I install hidden cameras in places like public hallways all the time. The cameras are disguised as normal devices like heat detectors but they are hardwired, not wireless. The wires are hidden in places like ceiling cavities and pipe runs.

Note: To be clear I only install cameras in places where no reasonable person would have an expectation of privacy. I normally use cameras in certain circumstances like when I suspect someone is selling drugs or when there has been recurring vandalism in a specific area and I want to catch the person responsible. I have never, nor would ever, place cameras inside rental units or any other area that someone would reasonably believe to be private. I most cases when I'm trying to deter crime I use visible cameras.

Some of you may reasonably ask how would a camera outside someone's apartment door provide evidence of drug sales. As an example in one case we recorded an average of over 50 unique visitors to the residence per day, with a peak of over 200. The visitors would often have cash in hand, and would usually stay for less than 5 minutes. It was enough to get the police to investigate and eventually arrest four people.


Wow. Scumbag.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought the easiest detection method was looking for a hole in the ceiling where the cats head pops through.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: wxboy: TFA says 11% of vacation home renters said they had discovered a hidden camera during a stay.

That's way too many to assume that they're all due to perverts and voyeurs. I'd bet that the vast majority of these are because owners don't trust the people they rent to, and want to have proof if they damage things.

That's a bit of a risk. Spying on people without their knowledge is illegal most places, presenting the evidence may expose you to criminal charges yourself, or maybe make the evidence inadmissible.


People probably believe that since they own the home, that having a camera there at any time is legal. Never mind that the act of renting the place out changes that factor completely.

I'm not saying it's a well-thought-out plan. Just that I don't believe all of these cameras are about sexual gratification. And these people probably see home rental as easy money and aren't shelling out for legal opinions on how they conduct their rentals.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Creoena: waxbeans:
2. Just have your kids run around naked and that person is going to be in deep crap. Good.

You're seriously suggesting having people get their kids naked to bust people for filming said naked kids?  You post some stupid shiat on this site, but this has to top it.


Good point.  But. Then again, some people do that anyway.  And let me tell you nothing makes me leave a party quicker than people who don't keep their kids dressed.  WTF? Odd balls. Run wild my ass.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wxboy: waxbeans: wxboy: TFA says 11% of vacation home renters said they had discovered a hidden camera during a stay.

That's way too many to assume that they're all due to perverts and voyeurs. I'd bet that the vast majority of these are because owners don't trust the people they rent to, and want to have proof if they damage things.

Easy fix don't rent to out your private home? farking scumbags.
Jfc.

How would they make their payments on their 3rd home?


Yet even easier fix only own one home. Jfc. This is literally why people are homeless.  And that is farking evil.
 
wxboy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wxboy: Sleeper_agent: wxboy: TFA says 11% of vacation home renters said they had discovered a hidden camera during a stay.

That's way too many to assume that they're all due to perverts and voyeurs. I'd bet that the vast majority of these are because owners don't trust the people they rent to, and want to have proof if they damage things.

That's a bit of a risk. Spying on people without their knowledge is illegal most places, presenting the evidence may expose you to criminal charges yourself, or maybe make the evidence inadmissible.

People probably believe that since they own the home, that having a camera there at any time is legal. Never mind that the act of renting the place out changes that factor completely.

I'm not saying it's a well-thought-out plan. Just that I don't believe all of these cameras are about sexual gratification. And these people probably see home rental as easy money and aren't shelling out for legal opinions on how they conduct their rentals.


Specifically, nanny cams are legal, so people assume that rental cams wouldn't be any different.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder if you could just tape up a pic of Rick Astley over it and let it record 24 hours of that?

I know this may let me down but I'm never going to give it up.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fake a murder and see if any cops show up.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: wxboy: waxbeans: wxboy: TFA says 11% of vacation home renters said they had discovered a hidden camera during a stay.

That's way too many to assume that they're all due to perverts and voyeurs. I'd bet that the vast majority of these are because owners don't trust the people they rent to, and want to have proof if they damage things.

Easy fix don't rent to out your private home? farking scumbags.
Jfc.

How would they make their payments on their 3rd home?

Yet even easier fix only own one home. Jfc. This is literally why people are homeless.  And that is farking evil.


Can this thread not devolve into yet another mope-fest about capitalism?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nearly 60% of Americans said they were worried about hidden cameras in Airbnb homes in 2019.

Really? This has never crossed my mind, and I travel a lot.   If someone wants to watch me watch TV or watch two old people fark, then have at it.
 
Creoena
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Creoena: waxbeans:
2. Just have your kids run around naked and that person is going to be in deep crap. Good.

You're seriously suggesting having people get their kids naked to bust people for filming said naked kids?  You post some stupid shiat on this site, but this has to top it.

Good point.  But. Then again, some people do that anyway.  And let me tell you nothing makes me leave a party quicker than people who don't keep their kids dressed.  WTF? Odd balls. Run wild my ass.


Exactly what kind of parties do you attend?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Creoena: waxbeans: Creoena: waxbeans:
2. Just have your kids run around naked and that person is going to be in deep crap. Good.

You're seriously suggesting having people get their kids naked to bust people for filming said naked kids?  You post some stupid shiat on this site, but this has to top it.

Good point.  But. Then again, some people do that anyway.  And let me tell you nothing makes me leave a party quicker than people who don't keep their kids dressed.  WTF? Odd balls. Run wild my ass.

Exactly what kind of parties do you attend?


Garden parties, family functions, extended family functions...what not. Closest thing I've been to a swinging thing was the Club Spankys in Dallas. [Adult only]
No. But. Yeah. I've known people who let their kids run around in underwear.  Glad I don't know them any more.  It really changes things like sitting in dads lap. Omg farking I left beans cooking I got to go. Fml.
 
