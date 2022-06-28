 Skip to content
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ha, no kidding! One time, I responded to a $100 Mercedes ad on Craigslist and met the person in a Shoney's parking lot. There was no car! Just a lady named Mercedes and a big guy named Carlos, wearing oakley's saying "hundred, mutherf*cker!" Welp, it was a but awkward, so I handed over my stack of bills and rolls of quarters. Wow, Carlos was grumpy about counting my quarters! Anyway Mercedes said "undo you pants, stupid!" and I was like "No, ma'am, Jimmy Wigglesworth lives in there!" and she was like "f*ck this pendejo biatch, I'm out Carlos!" Then I says "wait up there friend, I was promised the Mercedes, that's what I want! And I'm a keepin' my pants on!" Then Mercedes said something in Spanish and whaddya, know, she grabbed on to Jimmy Wigglesworth and held on for dear life. I was scared and said "okay, that's enough" and she said "stupid biatch." Then they left.

Anyway, that's the last time I trust a used car ad in the "Skilled Services" section of Craigslist.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Seems legit.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 576x503]

Seems legit.


I mean, yeah. As long as they're priced appropriately ($10 for a Roleks), why not?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parking lot sales. Legit.

Like that guy that sold me a set of home theater speakers because it the store he wanted to deliver them refused them, so he wanted to get rid of them, so he offered a good price.

Even showed me a receipt of the actual price. What a bargain!
 
Scanty Em
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought one once, in Singapore. I knew it was fake. Cost me $30. I found it amusing. It stopped running within a year, and once I picked it up and the band just fell to pieces. I found it hilarious. It was worth the cost.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I dunno, solid ground, lots of cars... I'd say the parking lot is real.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Scanty Em: I bought one once, in Singapore. I knew it was fake. Cost me $30. I found it amusing. It stopped running within a year, and once I picked it up and the band just fell to pieces. I found it hilarious. It was worth the cost.


My FIL brought back fake Rolexes for everyone from China. Same. Knew they were fakes, bought 'em for the lulz. Mine looked pretty good and kept good time until the hands fell off.
 
patrick767
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What do you mean? It says "Rolexx" on the watch because it's a limited edition!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anything anyone is selling you in a parking lot is very likely stolen merchandise and / or is a plot to rob and / or murder you.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You can get a fake Rolex for about a grand that can fool most experts, and is a nice watch by itself. Except for the counterfeit business.
 
Xai
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I always suspect that it's not really a parking lot, but an unfolded highway overpass.... I should lay off the pills...
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Scanty Em: I bought one once, in Singapore. I knew it was fake. Cost me $30. I found it amusing. It stopped running within a year, and once I picked it up and the band just fell to pieces. I found it hilarious. It was worth the cost.

My FIL brought back fake Rolexes for everyone from China. Same. Knew they were fakes, bought 'em for the lulz. Mine looked pretty good and kept good time until the hands fell off.


I got mine from Tijuana Mexico. It is in a box somewhere. I think.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Anything anyone is selling you in a parking lot is very likely stolen merchandise and / or is a plot to rob and / or murder you.


Really?

Do you have an article to back that claim up with?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Fake Golden Ring/Out of Gas/ SCAM Explained (Honest Guide)
Youtube UiNTroZxURM


Ah yes, the ol' golden ring for gas money scam
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Got mine in Times Square back around '86 for $20.   Came across it a few months ago while looking for something else.  Needed a battery, but still keeps time.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Buy the seller." Do your homework, and yeah Facebook and Craigslist are asking for trouble.

Also ebay now provides a 3rd party authentication on luxury watches.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Its not a real Rolex unless it turns your skin green and gives you a rash.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Timex or Rolex, they both tell the same time and end in "ex"
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i actually organized a watch sale with a guy in a Taco Bell parking lot (it was broad daylight, safe, well-vetted buyer) but it was a Steinhart Ocean One (which incidentally is a Rolex homage) that retails for <$400.

pounddawg: Timex or Rolex, they both tell the same time and end in "ex"


ackshually, the timex might be a smidge more accurate given the whole quartz vs auto, but a lot of factors would be at play here
 
