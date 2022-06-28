 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Fat Tony's upstate farm is for sale. You have 24 hours to give them their money   (thedailycatch.org) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Vincent Gigante, Mafia, Genovese crime family, Gambino crime family, Carlo Gambino, horse farm, Barn, Vito Genovese  
•       •       •

544 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 28 Jun 2022 at 10:50 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
epyonyx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 425x318]


"My wife, she has been quite vocal on the subject."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Doesn't even mention the private cemetery.
 
Cheron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Up state?

Throw in a lifetime pass to the aerodromes and I'm in.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Da horses.  Dey don' talk.  Not a Mr. Ed in the entire herd.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Makes me wonder how many gold teeth one could find buried there. Gold teeth for horses used to be a thing, right?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One mornin', my prized filly woke up and dere was the trainer's head in her stall.  She completely forgot to show up for the Grand Jury.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who cares who it belonged to, that's 98 acres.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just up the road from Neegan's farm... Not a bad neighborhood.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: One mornin', my prized filly woke up and dere was the trainer's head in her stall.  She completely forgot to show up for the Grand Jury.


The filly was going to testify?

"Did you witness this man order the murder?"
"Neigh."
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
https://www.trulia.com/p/ny/rhinebeck/214-oriole-mills-rd-rhinebeck-ny-12572--2011651559
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Who cares who it belonged to, that's 98 acres.


With 243 shallow graves. Bonus!
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.