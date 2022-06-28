 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN is apparently growing concerned about the lack of airplane disaster stories to cover, decides to publish article telling passengers how to locate all the secret areas on airplanes they're not supposed to access   (cnn.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh yes because people being aware that the crew have private bunks will cause airplanes to crash.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh good, this will be helpful of people who want to cause air disasters by acting like drooling anti-vax fanatics and attacking the flight attendants.  I hope they give up some secrets about how to break through a cardboard door to the flight deck, then we can see some real freedumb fighters.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [Fark user image image 634x357]

[Fark user image image 500x272]


Do they fix the cable?

/Or at least uncensor the R-rated movies?
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I know how to unlock airplane bathrooms from the outside.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tonight on the Late, Late Show: "The Snoring He-Beast at 35,000 Feet!"
/ It'd be an echo chamber in there
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Oh yes because people being aware that the crew have private bunks will cause airplanes to crash.


Hey now, CNN is allowed to dream.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
interesting read for those who think they corrected the computer problems on the 737 MAX
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-06-27/boeing-737-max-in-mid-air-emergencies-as-us-set-to-launch-probe/101175214
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Does that include the flight attendants' genitals?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jimpapa: interesting read for those who think they corrected the computer problems on the 737 MAX
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-06-27/boeing-737-max-in-mid-air-emergencies-as-us-set-to-launch-probe/101175214


Having read that article I now doubt the existence of the 737 Max.   It's so poorly (and sensationally) written it's hard to figure out the actual facts.  I see reference to one pitch-over event, which is one too many, but there's also a grab bag of engine issues, APU issues, nav issues, and the like.  Given how many Max's are in service and that it's still a relatively new aircraft class, plus the fact that many of those jets sat dormant on the ground for extended periods, I'm not surprised that there's a mixed bag of gremlins making their way out now.  But most all of the ones described don't call the MCAS fix into question.  There is that one, however, and again one is too many.  If MCAS isn't fixed they should ground them all again.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jimpapa: interesting read for those who think they corrected the computer problems on the 737 MAX
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-06-27/boeing-737-max-in-mid-air-emergencies-as-us-set-to-launch-probe/101175214


Oh, I've never thought that.  At best, they've packaged the "don't crash" software package into the base model and increased the price.  I mean, if companies are paying for a plane that stays in the air, they gotta pay for it to stay in the air, right?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sleeping Compartments on Planes Spell Doom for Democrats

by Chris Cillizza
 
wage0048
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How about sit down, shut up, and keep your f*cking feet off my armrests?

Actually, I don't really care how people act on planes - I'd rather do a 12+ hour road trip than get on a plane.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was on a plane once and there was this door that I'd never seen on a plane before, so I opened it and it led to this cold, dark, extradimensional place.  It was the Plane of Leaves.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
"How...to...land...a... pl-a-n-e.  Should be interesting.   I've seen that control.  That gauge looks familiar.  Hmmm....   story continues on page 34?  Fark it."
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they haven't added built in detention centers on planes nowadays.

"Any man kicks the back of another man's seat, spends a night in the box"
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image 609x340]"How...to...land...a... pl-a-n-e.  Should be interesting.   I've seen that control.  That gauge looks familiar.  Hmmm....   story continues on page 34?  Fark it."


This is not the time for a Choose Your Own Adventure story.
"You find the button that says LANDING GEAR DOWN.
If you press it, go to page 34.
If you leave it alone, go to page 87."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image 609x340]"How...to...land...a... pl-a-n-e.  Should be interesting.   I've seen that control.  That gauge looks familiar.  Hmmm....   story continues on page 34?  Fark it."

This is not the time for a Choose Your Own Adventure story.
"You find the button that says LANDING GEAR DOWN.
If you press it, go to page 34.
If you leave it alone, go to page 87."


Bonus points if the book is only 86 pages long...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pictured here: CNN

We'll see what happens after the break!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
