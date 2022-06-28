 Skip to content
(The Hill) Are you using natural gas to cook or heat your home? Congratulations, you're slowly poisoning yourself (thehill.com)
    Natural gas, Benzene, Smog, household gas, natural gas supplies, author Drew Michanowicz, unburned natural gas samples, potential health impacts of household exposure  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Welcome to Earf!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
After all the other things I'm poisoning myself with, why should I leave gas out? That's gasist.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My house has a gas hot water heater and furnace, but the oven and range are electric, which I think was a strange choice.  I attribute it to being 1964 when the house was built and everyone thinking that this was the future.
 
animal color
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sorry. Natural gas is still the best option for a serious cook and to heat a house during winter.

The best thing we can do for the environment is to make sure your systems work properly and are as efficient as you can afford.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If this were true almost all of Alberta would be ret-

Oh my god.

Jokes aside, we do almost everything with natural gas. Furnace, water heater, even my BBQ. And there's nothing wrong with me.

Except, you know, the obvious.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Any professional chef will tell you a gastop stove is irreplaceable. Electric or conduction just doesn't cut it.
 
wage0048
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My house has a gas hot water heater and furnace, but the oven and range are electric, which I think was a strange choice. I attribute it to being 1964 when the house was built and everyone thinking that this was the future.


Mine's the same way - gas furnace, water heater, and dryer, and there's a gas line leading to the kitchen.  Even though the line is there, they opted to install a brand new electric range/oven in 2012 before selling the house.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My gas fireplaces and furnace are direct venting, so it's someone else's problem.  The stove top has electronic ignition, so no leakage when off. Compared to the fumes from the dress-up trucks in the neighborhood, I'm not worried.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No, but Mrs. PCoC on occasional complains about other gas I'm slowly poisoning her with.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What about clean burning propane? That's still good right? Taste the meat, not the heat!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Worth it for a gas stove. Electric stoves suck donkey balls by comparison.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well yeah it would if you source it from Taco Bell.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Any professional chef will tell you a gastop stove is irreplaceable. Electric or conduction just doesn't cut it.


I do love my gas range but sometimes it's just too much and I have wished for a simple coiled metal burner. Also I still need to replace some of my pots that really shouldn't be used on a gas flame due to their handles.
 
Lexx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gas furnaces, by code, vent out of the house and it's not like a range hood vent that captures "some" of the fumes.  Ranges on the other hand...yeah, we really ought to ban them for safety reasons.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It turns out that houses need to be a bit drafty. Otherwise you're trapped in a sealed bubble of farts and Windex fumes.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: No, but Mrs. PCoC on occasional complains about other gas I'm slowly poisoning her with.


I know a good pipe fitter that could help her.

/bow chicka bow wow
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
One of the electric coils on the gf's electric range has just decided to stop working entirely; I can crank it to HI and place my hand on it a minute later just fine. Which is annoying because it's the one I use the most. Taking it out and plugging it back in doesn't fix it.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pfft! I have to manually vent 12" - 16", 800 psi gas lines all the time, and I'm *cough, cough* just fine.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gas is so much cheaper and efficient at heating your house in the winter, but it is scary it could blow your house up anytime it wants. So don't piss it off.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EJ25T: Pfft! I have to manually vent 12" - 16", 800 psi gas lines all the time, and I'm *cough, cough* just fine.


You sound like you've had a day, here have a cigarette, let me get you a light.
 
gusto1214
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

animal color: Sorry. Natural gas is still the best option for a serious cook and to heat a house during winter.

The best thing we can do for the environment is to make sure your systems work properly and are as efficient as you can afford.


While I don't completely disagree with you, I will say that as a serious cook, I was surprised by how good the ceramic top electric stove in our new house is. Its still not quite as responsive as gas, but it is FAR better than older electric coil models. Now that we are used to it, I'm really happy we decided not to switch to gas. The stove in our previous apartment used a gas pilot, so it was always warm in the kitchen and I can't imagine it was good for the air quality.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

darkmayo: Tyrone Slothrop: Any professional chef will tell you a gastop stove is irreplaceable. Electric or conduction just doesn't cut it.

I do love my gas range but sometimes it's just too much and I have wished for a simple coiled metal burner. Also I still need to replace some of my pots that really shouldn't be used on a gas flame due to their handles.


I have a glass top.  The thing that sucks about it vs gas is that when you change the temperature, it's slow.  It takes a long time to heat up, and you can't just turn off the heat.  You have to move the pan/pot somewhere else to take it off heat.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: Gas is so much cheaper and efficient at heating your house in the winter, but it is scary it could blow your house up anytime it wants. So don't piss it off.


To be fair, electric can burn your house down any time it wants, too. And did you know you have a ton of highly flammable gasoline just sitting in your car next to your house? Boy if that goes up...
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gusto1214: animal color: Sorry. Natural gas is still the best option for a serious cook and to heat a house during winter.

The best thing we can do for the environment is to make sure your systems work properly and are as efficient as you can afford.

While I don't completely disagree with you, I will say that as a serious cook, I was surprised by how good the ceramic top electric stove in our new house is. Its still not quite as responsive as gas, but it is FAR better than older electric coil models. Now that we are used to it, I'm really happy we decided not to switch to gas. The stove in our previous apartment used a gas pilot, so it was always warm in the kitchen and I can't imagine it was good for the air quality.


A pilot light? When did you move from, the 70s?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: One of the electric coils on the gf's electric range has just decided to stop working entirely; I can crank it to HI and place my hand on it a minute later just fine. Which is annoying because it's the one I use the most. Taking it out and plugging it back in doesn't fix it.


It might need to be replaced or the fuse/switch leading to it has failed.  Do you have a multimeter/voltmeter?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: You sound like you've had a day, here have a cigarette, let me get you a light.

You sound like you've had a day, here have a cigarette, let me get you a light.


He's not going to put that poison in his body.

He vapes, obvs.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It might need to be replaced or the fuse/switch leading to it has failed. Do you have a multimeter/voltmeter?

It might need to be replaced or the fuse/switch leading to it has failed.  Do you have a multimeter/voltmeter?


Nope.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: To be fair, electric can burn your house down any time it wants, too. And did you know you have a ton of highly flammable gasoline just sitting in your car next to your house? Boy if that goes up...

To be fair, electric can burn your house down any time it wants, too. And did you know you have a ton of highly flammable gasoline just sitting in your car next to your house? Boy if that goes up...


I don't have a car.

/username checks out
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: One of the electric coils on the gf's electric range has just decided to stop working entirely; I can crank it to HI and place my hand on it a minute later just fine. Which is annoying because it's the one I use the most. Taking it out and plugging it back in doesn't fix it.


If it is the "old fashioned" type with coils, you can buy replacements and just plug them in. They do go bad and new ones are about $15.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If your gas furnace\hot water heater\dryer are venting into your house you have some other issues to worry about. They are not difficult or expensive to maintain, or have tested.

Yeah, for a stove, i get it, an exaust hood isn't going to be perfect, but how much are you really running it at full tilt? I don't think they have built a stove with pilot lights in like 30 years.

I'd love to go induction but the cost for a good one, and then needing to replace a handful of kitchen stuff i occasionally use that isn't compatible is pretty steep, not to mention gas is a fraction of the cost of electric per BTU.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nirbo: He's not going to put that poison in his body. He vapes, obvs.

You sound like you've had a day, here have a cigarette, let me get you a light.

He's not going to put that poison in his body.

He vapes, obvs.


Just need to make it a couple more months to get vested.

Trust me, not my first choice for a career.

/still alive so far
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What kind of maniac cooks their home? That's not food, you dummies.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Nope.

It might need to be replaced or the fuse/switch leading to it has failed.  Do you have a multimeter/voltmeter?

Nope.


Is it the same size as another burner? If so just exchange the coils and see if the problem moves.  You could even do it if they were not the same size, just don't leave it turned on for more than a few secs to test it.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: One of the electric coils on the gf's electric range has just decided to stop working entirely; I can crank it to HI and place my hand on it a minute later just fine. Which is annoying because it's the one I use the most. Taking it out and plugging it back in doesn't fix it.

If it is the "old fashioned" type with coils, you can buy replacements and just plug them in. They do go bad and new ones are about $15.


I'll see if the neighbor has a multimeter. I'm sure at least one of them does, we've got a welder and an auto mechanic.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nirbo: He's not going to put that poison in his body. He vapes, obvs.

You sound like you've had a day, here have a cigarette, let me get you a light.

He's not going to put that poison in his body.

He vapes, obvs.

Just need to make it a couple more months to get vested.

Trust me, not my first choice for a career.

/still alive so far


We all turn tricks for money.

Only 90% of Farkers are living their childhood dream of being paid to be right about everything.

And I'm highly skeptical of the claims of at least two of them.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: One of the electric coils on the gf's electric range has just decided to stop working entirely; I can crank it to HI and place my hand on it a minute later just fine. Which is annoying because it's the one I use the most. Taking it out and plugging it back in doesn't fix it.

If it is the "old fashioned" type with coils, you can buy replacements and just plug them in. They do go bad and new ones are about $15.

I'll see if the neighbor has a multimeter. I'm sure at least one of them does, we've got a welder and an auto mechanic.


p.s. turn off the breaker on the stove before messing with it so, you know, you don't get electrocuted.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What kind of maniac cooks their home? That's not food, you dummies.


I'd throw a water balloon at you, but my candy house insurance won't cover that.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Nope.

It might need to be replaced or the fuse/switch leading to it has failed.  Do you have a multimeter/voltmeter?

Nope.

Is it the same size as another burner? If so just exchange the coils and see if the problem moves.  You could even do it if they were not the same size, just don't leave it turned on for more than a few secs to test it.


Good idea.

Yep, it's the coil. Time to pay the Bezos
 
animal color
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gusto1214: animal color: Sorry. Natural gas is still the best option for a serious cook and to heat a house during winter.

The best thing we can do for the environment is to make sure your systems work properly and are as efficient as you can afford.

While I don't completely disagree with you, I will say that as a serious cook, I was surprised by how good the ceramic top electric stove in our new house is. Its still not quite as responsive as gas, but it is FAR better than older electric coil models. Now that we are used to it, I'm really happy we decided not to switch to gas. The stove in our previous apartment used a gas pilot, so it was always warm in the kitchen and I can't imagine it was good for the air quality.


I've used every kind of cooktop through the years, and gas is simply the best there is for flame control and reliable temperatures.

I knew induction wasn't for me the first time I tried to use it to deep fry and found it impossible to hold the oil at the proper temperature (or, frankly, to get it to heat up in the first place). Glass-top coil ranges scratch and score, and regular electric ranges are impossible to keep clean.

I'll take a gas range any day.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Having used gas stovetops my whole life before moving and using an electric, I too would have said gas was superior.  Modern electric is easily twice as fast at heating vs my "power burner" on max.  I can also maintain lower simmer temperatures than my lowest flame setting on gas.  The only downside is you have to move the pan off the coil to stop the heat, whereas gas you can just turn off.  If I were to replace it, it'd be replaced with an induction to remove that downside.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

animal color: Sorry. Natural gas is still the best option for a serious cook and to heat a house during winter.

The best thing we can do for the environment is to make sure your systems work properly and are as efficient as you can afford.


What makes you think natural gas is the best for hearing a home when electric maintains an efficiency of 97%.  If you want to get more technical, radiant heating is more efficient.  Forced air is the absolute worst.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

animal color: Sorry. Natural gas is still the best option for a serious cook and to heat a house during winter.

The best thing we can do for the environment is to make sure your systems work properly and are as efficient as you can afford.


True.   Add in that newer gas furnaces, if installed properly, bring in outside air for combustion and expel it outside after combustion..  sealed system.   Power vent water heaters do the same.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: I'll see if the neighbor has a multimeter. I'm sure at least one of them does, we've got a welder and an auto mechanic.

If it is the "old fashioned" type with coils, you can buy replacements and just plug them in. They do go bad and new ones are about $15.

I'll see if the neighbor has a multimeter. I'm sure at least one of them does, we've got a welder and an auto mechanic.

p.s. turn off the breaker on the stove before messing with it so, you know, you don't get electrocuted.


He already said he doesn't have a multimeter. If you turn off the power he has no way of knowing.

Joking aside, you can probably find a manual for the model on the internet that will tell you where the fuses are.

And the municipal dump probably has hundreds sitting in a pile they'll let you take a fuse out of.

Also, you can probably rotate the fuses to see if your problem moves.

I'd it's a wire problem you might blow a second fuse though. But hey, then you'll know.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nirbo: He already said he doesn't have a multimeter. If you turn off the power he has no way of knowing. Joking aside, you can probably find a manual for the model on the internet that will tell you where the fuses are. And the municipal dump probably has hundreds sitting in a pile they'll let you take a fuse out of. Also, you can probably rotate the fuses to see if your problem moves. I'd it's a wire problem you might blow a second fuse though. But hey, then you'll know.

If it is the "old fashioned" type with coils, you can buy replacements and just plug them in. They do go bad and new ones are about $15.

I'll see if the neighbor has a multimeter. I'm sure at least one of them does, we've got a welder and an auto mechanic.

p.s. turn off the breaker on the stove before messing with it so, you know, you don't get electrocuted.

He already said he doesn't have a multimeter. If you turn off the power he has no way of knowing.

Joking aside, you can probably find a manual for the model on the internet that will tell you where the fuses are.

And the municipal dump probably has hundreds sitting in a pile they'll let you take a fuse out of.

Also, you can probably rotate the fuses to see if your problem moves.

I'd it's a wire problem you might blow a second fuse though. But hey, then you'll know.


I swapped the two big coils and turned both burners on. The previously not working position started working and the one the bad coil moved to didn't heat up.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: darkmayo: Tyrone Slothrop: Any professional chef will tell you a gastop stove is irreplaceable. Electric or conduction just doesn't cut it.

I do love my gas range but sometimes it's just too much and I have wished for a simple coiled metal burner. Also I still need to replace some of my pots that really shouldn't be used on a gas flame due to their handles.

I have a glass top.  The thing that sucks about it vs gas is that when you change the temperature, it's slow.  It takes a long time to heat up, and you can't just turn off the heat.  You have to move the pan/pot somewhere else to take it off heat.


All that, and the lack of fine heat control. There's no way to attenuate the power going to the elements--it's either on or off. Adjusting the control only adjusts the on/off duty cycle.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

animal color: gusto1214: animal color: Sorry. Natural gas is still the best option for a serious cook and to heat a house during winter.

The best thing we can do for the environment is to make sure your systems work properly and are as efficient as you can afford.

While I don't completely disagree with you, I will say that as a serious cook, I was surprised by how good the ceramic top electric stove in our new house is. Its still not quite as responsive as gas, but it is FAR better than older electric coil models. Now that we are used to it, I'm really happy we decided not to switch to gas. The stove in our previous apartment used a gas pilot, so it was always warm in the kitchen and I can't imagine it was good for the air quality.

I've used every kind of cooktop through the years, and gas is simply the best there is for flame control and reliable temperatures.

I knew induction wasn't for me the first time I tried to use it to deep fry and found it impossible to hold the oil at the proper temperature (or, frankly, to get it to heat up in the first place). Glass-top coil ranges scratch and score, and regular electric ranges are impossible to keep clean.

I'll take a gas range any day.


I'm not sure what induction you had, but in tests it boils water faster than anything save an electric kettle.

The only issue I have with induction is that sauteing is difficult, you can't hold the pan and flip the food, because the heat stops as soon as you lift it.  Other than that it is better than gas in all respects.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Any professional chef will tell you a gastop stove is irreplaceable. Electric or conduction just doesn't cut it.


Your mom is not a professional chef. She doesn't need a gas cook top/oven.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I grew-up with electric stove tops.  I absolutely fell in love with natural gas burners about 20 years ago.  I can't imagine cooking with electric ever again.  It would completely suck.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: I swapped the two big coils and turned both burners on. The previously not working position started working and the one the bad coil moved to didn't heat up.

If it is the "old fashioned" type with coils, you can buy replacements and just plug them in. They do go bad and new ones are about $15.

I'll see if the neighbor has a multimeter. I'm sure at least one of them does, we've got a welder and an auto mechanic.

p.s. turn off the breaker on the stove before messing with it so, you know, you don't get electrocuted.

He already said he doesn't have a multimeter. If you turn off the power he has no way of knowing.

Joking aside, you can probably find a manual for the model on the internet that will tell you where the fuses are.

And the municipal dump probably has hundreds sitting in a pile they'll let you take a fuse out of.

Also, you can probably rotate the fuses to see if your problem moves.

I'd it's a wire problem you might blow a second fuse though. But hey, then you'll know.

I swapped the two big coils and turned both burners on. The previously not working position started working and the one the bad coil moved to didn't heat up.


Of course it's the easy solution when you have a lot of us experts giving you advise!

Glad it wasn't too bad/expensive though :)
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My house has a gas hot water heater and furnace, but the oven and range are electric, which I think was a strange choice. I attribute it to being 1964 when the house was built and everyone thinking that this was the future.


Furnace, water, BBQ and stove top all on natural gas.  Range is duel-fuel with gas on top and electric for baking/oven.  Really the ideal mix and never have to worry about propane tanks for the BBQ either.
 
