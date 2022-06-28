 Skip to content
(C-SPAN)   Will we learn what documents Meadows burned? Will we learn of more congresscritters begging for pardons? Will TFG meltdown? This is your Surprise Sedition hearing thread (12:45 ET start time)   (c-span.org) divider line
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is gonna be a fun one.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

somedude210: This is gonna be a fun one.


I'm hoping so. I'm looking for some good news going into our shared holiday weekend up here.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think I am picking up a popcorn allergy.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meanwhile, on Fox News

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'M SO READY!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't be surprised to hear about Georgia at today's Jan 6 Select Committee hearing Looking through excerpts of the committee's deposition with Cassidy Hutchinson, they asked her about Mark Meadows post-election day travels to Georgia ==> https://t.co/mFvjpBqduL
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

somedude210: This is gonna be a fun one.


somedude210: Don't be surprised to hear about Georgia at today's Jan 6 Select Committee hearing Looking through excerpts of the committee's deposition with Cassidy Hutchinson, they asked her about Mark Meadows post-election day travels to Georgia ==> https://t.co/mFvjpBqduL


Yep.  Live testimony from Hutchinson, who seems to actually have a soul.  She was the one in the blue suit in the videotaped testimony the other day talking about all the GOP reps asking for pardons.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If there was ever a day for some unexpected maintenance requiring a power cut in the general neighborhood of Mar-A-Lago today is the day.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Surpise witness time...
aetre.xepher.netView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Public Call Box: somedude210: This is gonna be a fun one.

I'm hoping so. I'm looking for some good news going into our shared holiday weekend up here.


The pessimist in me is worried that with all the anticipation that it's going to be a catastrophic letdown.

I hope I'm epically wrong.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it too much to ask for a literal smoking gun to be presented during the hearing?

Can we get something like this on tape from Trump, "You (insert name of white racist here) I want you to hang Pence from a yardarm on January 6th."

Because I am worried that despite the very damning stuff that has come out of the mouths of Trump's own people, without that he avoids penalty.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Is it too much to ask for a literal smoking gun to be presented during the hearing?

Can we get something like this on tape from Trump, "You (insert name of white racist here) I want you to hang Pence from a yardarm on January 6th."

Because I am worried that despite the very damning stuff that has come out of the mouths of Trump's own people, without that he avoids penalty.


I'm already tempering my expectations for today.

But, if anyone is dumb enough to incriminate themselves on tape, it's Trump.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Treason - it's a GQP guiding principle.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tudorgurl: I'M SO READY!


SORRY, I'M STILL WAITING ON THE VIAGRA TO KICK IN!

;)
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope Scott perry is forced to resign over this testimony.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Question for law-talkin Farkers...

I'm starting to foolishly get maybe perhaps almost thinking that somethin' gonna happen. But, I don't know what the legal next steps would be. Like, let's see we see (more) undeniable proof that Trump knew he lost but pushed anyway. AND let's assume that Garland pursues charges.

What are the next steps after that? Are there any steps in the process where the Republicans can get together in lockstep and derail the whole process (see also: the two impeachment trials), or would this be a strictly criminal pursuit where you don't need something ridiculous like 2/3 of the Senate to vote in favor of something.

In short - if Garland pursues charges, could somethin' happen?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Come on, Cassidy:

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm hoping the new evidence includes documentary footage of TFG cheering the insurrectionists from the Oval Office dining room.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe we'll get lucky and a Supreme Court justice gets caught in the action
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if the surprise testimony was just the friends we met along the way
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought it might be Eastman, deciding to flip on Trump after they took his phone.

/still hopeful
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I overheard my wife say there were over 100 members of congress who asked for pardons.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh woops, I think my phone was recording everything, better stop it.
Woops, hit the save button by mistake, better delete it.
Woops, accidentally the whole thing to f­bi[nospam-﹫-backwards]jod­*gov.
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size



Glad I got my work done for the day.  Time to get the bottle Whistlepig and coast.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 680x383]

Treason - it's a GQP guiding principle.


$.25 each or any three for a dollar.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mambo Bananapatch: I thought it might be Eastman, deciding to flip on Trump after they took his phone.

/still hopeful


Eastman, he came out of the east to do battle with the Amazing Trump-o.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
frontidacare.comView Full Size
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 680x383]

Treason - it's a GQP guiding principle.


Surely by now we have enough for a deck of cards.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Is it too much to ask for a literal smoking gun to be presented during the hearing?

Can we get something like this on tape from Trump, "You (insert name of white racist here) I want you to hang Pence from a yardarm on January 6th."

Because I am worried that despite the very damning stuff that has come out of the mouths of Trump's own people, without that he avoids penalty.


Normally I don't bother with the whole "literal/literally" debate, but in this case, the word makes a really big difference.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Edging Brigade Activate!
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


....I mean....

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another witness is going to take the oath and testify exactly how trumps plot to undermine the presidency has brought out the fringe terrorist element leading to a brutal personal assault that the witness suffered recently and is still recovering from to this day. His testimony lasts exactly 9:11.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tax Boy: [frontidacare.com Eeyore image 850x510]



c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid 1:00 department meeting...
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching the CBS Pre-show: https://youtu.be/bC3_VFFJlSY

... is it me or does the lady on the right look like an older Zendaya?
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoping that the reality of SCOTUS over-turning Roe is going to trigger a few more of the women who worked in the White House to say Enough of This Shait.

You just know they were there, being ignored by the White Men in the room, they were mostly just servants, skirts. But they do have ears. And they probably remember how they were treated.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised that the Red Hats haven't staged another Brooks Brother Riot.
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I am at work and on the road, I can't watch, so here's a Lucy and Bucky for all of you.

Find you someone who looks at you the way Lucy looks at Bucky.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Screw_this_life [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is such a great birthday present from the universe. Surprise hearing!
Popcorn will be made.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Come on, Cassidy:

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 400x226]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Screw_this_life [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: I'm hoping the new evidence includes documentary footage of TFG cheering the insurrectionists from the Oval Office dining room.


Does the Oval even have a dining room? It's just the one room, right?
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Meanwhile, on Fox News

[Fark user image 300x168]


Kissing?

I thought they just farked chickens?
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just saying about this suprise hearing, if it's a clunker, the Republicans will be all over it and won't be good look.
I'm  hoping the committee KNOWS they have something juicy.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I'm surprised that the Red Hats haven't staged another Brooks Brother Riot.


There were rumors of a bomb threat floating around Twitter earlier.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Screw_this_life: This is such a great birthday present from the universe. Surprise hearing!
Popcorn will be made.


Happy birthday!
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Tax Boy: [frontidacare.com Eeyore image 850x510]


[c.tenor.com image 498x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


It would be nice to have a consequence before the GOP retakes the government. What a crazy request!
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

exqqqme: gopher321: Meanwhile, on Fox News

[Fark user image 300x168]

Kissing?

I thought they just farked chickens?


Leave me out of this.
 
