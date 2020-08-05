 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 125 of WW3: Ukraine wants UN Security Council meet about Russian strike on shopping mall. Zelensky says "one of the most defiant terrorist acts in European history." Putin travels to Tajikistan Tuesday. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Russian diplomats, missile strike, Ukrainian representatives, Russian Defense Ministry, shopping mall  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image


Fark user image
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Difficulty: Russia was grandfathered onto the permanent security council.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
another 30 plus vehicles consumed by the fires of retribution yesterday. my there be another 30 today and tomrrow and over and over till the army of the orcs grinds to a halt and marches home on foot.

Fark user image
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, the Panzerhaubitzen are getting rave reviews from the troops in the field.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1541496594599538690

there's something just so incredibly german about this whole thing. Getting the SPGs took 2cee as long as it should've, tangled nasty bureaucratic mess, lots of frustration and blame...

...but then the sweet sweet german quality rolls out and it seems worth the wait somehow.

German industry: killing Russians in Ukraine with quality and craftsmanship since 1942
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they've never started tracking ammo dump explosions. I'd figure that would remain an evergreen stat.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Semi interesting thread analyzing a piece of Russian propaganda regarding Snake Island


**Thread**
These photos are being shared widely on Twitter, mostly just as pretty photos. So, an explanation

They appeared on Telegram and #Russian social media a few days ago.

They show a Pantsir air-defense system being loaded. onto a landing craft...#OSINT #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/2i59MlfW5H
- H I Sutton (@CovertShores) June 28, 2022
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the NATO summit is quite safe unless they hold it at a daycare, hospital, or mall.
Russia can't exactly hit much but civilians


⚡Russia's Roscosmos publishes satellite images of NATO summit venue, threatens the West.

Ahead of the June 28-30 NATO summit in Madrid, Roscosmos also published satellite images of government buildings in the West calling them the "decision-making centers" that support Ukraine.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 28, 2022
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Difficulty: Russia was grandfathered onto the permanent security council.


One of the parts of Babylon 5 that didn't age well (plot parts, not graphics) was how prominent Russia was and how few Chinese and Indian people exist.

Oh well.. nothing is perfect. It's better than Star Trek that kinda implied India and China were devastated during WWIII and the Eugenics Wars and that's why there's like 3 Chinese people and one Indian captain in the fleet.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: leeksfromchichis: Difficulty: Russia was grandfathered onto the permanent security council.

One of the parts of Babylon 5 that didn't age well (plot parts, not graphics) was how prominent Russia was and how few Chinese and Indian people exist.

Oh well.. nothing is perfect. It's better than Star Trek that kinda implied India and China were devastated during WWIII and the Eugenics Wars and that's why there's like 3 Chinese people and one Indian captain in the fleet.


Never saw baby loan five, but "The Eugenics Wars"  kind of implies somebody ain't gonna be der
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
France plans more stuff for Ukraine


🇫🇷 France plans to supply VAB armored personnel carriers "in significant quantities" to Ukraine, as well as 6 more CAESAR howitzers.

The possibility of supplying Ukraine with Exocet anti-ship missiles is also being considered. pic.twitter.com/xbf7ZJfayc
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) June 28, 2022
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Difficulty: Russia was grandfathered onto the permanent security council.


Disband it. Reform it with rules to expel members who threaten world security.  Exclude Russia.

Not really an issue.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Tr0mBoNe: leeksfromchichis: Difficulty: Russia was grandfathered onto the permanent security council.

One of the parts of Babylon 5 that didn't age well (plot parts, not graphics) was how prominent Russia was and how few Chinese and Indian people exist.

Oh well.. nothing is perfect. It's better than Star Trek that kinda implied India and China were devastated during WWIII and the Eugenics Wars and that's why there's like 3 Chinese people and one Indian captain in the fleet.

Never saw baby loan five, but "The Eugenics Wars"  kind of implies somebody ain't gonna be der


More of a genetically engineered super people enslave South East Asia kinda thing.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: I think the NATO summit is quite safe unless they hold it at a daycare, hospital, or mall.
Russia can't exactly hit much but civilians


⚡Russia's Roscosmos publishes satellite images of NATO summit venue, threatens the West.

Ahead of the June 28-30 NATO summit in Madrid, Roscosmos also published satellite images of government buildings in the West calling them the "decision-making centers" that support Ukraine.
- The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 28, 2022


nato just needs to be like my wife is after i'm giving her oral for 10 mins...


"look... stop. That's enough. Just... stop."
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Never saw baby loan five, but "The Eugenics Wars"  kind of implies somebody ain't gonna be der


Auto carrot is best carrot.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how for two days in a row we've got AA hit.

Sorta related to that, the press folks for the southern military in Ukraine claimed that the toll of yesterday'shiats on Snake Island was 3 AA units.  They're not always accurate though so take it with a grain of salt.

If true Snake Island will get easier and easier to hit.  If not true well at least it's a nice sentiment
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Difficulty: Russia was grandfathered onto the permanent security council.


Yet West Taiwan manged to take over a seat there , from plain Taiwan
 
Irisclara
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apologies to doctorguilty


Hello, everyone, and welcome to

Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!

Boris and Natasha are tasked with preventing a G7 shirtless photo in today's exciting episode:

"Johnson's Folly," or "Keep It On, Keep It All On!"

Have a great day!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw Zelenskyy... VHTS is ALIVE!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: leeksfromchichis: Difficulty: Russia was grandfathered onto the permanent security council.

Yet West Taiwan manged to take over a seat there , from plain Taiwan


the OG China
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh ffs are we really doing the UNSC argument again
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Oh ffs are we really doing the UNSC argument again


You haven't threatened to hit anyone with a platypus in two months.  It's about time.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: Screw Zelenskyy... VHTS is ALIVE!


Well played
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Visegrád 24
@visegrad24
·
43m
The death of people killed in yesterday's Russian missile strike in Kremenchuk has increased to 18.

36 people are still missing.

The updated figures were given this morning by the Governor of the Poltava region.

This was a clear act of Russian terror.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: KangTheMad: Oh ffs are we really doing the UNSC argument again

You haven't threatened to hit anyone with a platypus in two months.  It's about time.


I've upgraded to pocket bedbugs.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: leeksfromchichis: Difficulty: Russia was grandfathered onto the permanent security council.

Disband it. Reform it with rules to expel members who threaten world security.  Exclude Russia.

Not really an issue.


I look forward to the first meeting of the United No Homers Security Council.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A charity telethon on Sunday, May 29th is planned.  Expect a link to be posted to https://mobile.twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine: https://www.wrru.org

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgur.com


/got nuthin
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Never saw baby loan five


Well how the hell did you even get up to baby loan four?

I only got one baby loan, and then I got banned from any more, because I forgot to return it.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
·
1h
⚡Official: Russian forces kidnapped mayor of occupied Kherson.
Mayor Ihor Kolykhaiev has been kidnapped, Halyna Liashevska, an advisor to the mayor, said. No more details have been reported yet.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of the Russian Kh-22 missile strike on the shopping mall in Kremenchuk yesterday from a nearby park.

Bad terrifying boom.  Knocked that one guy over the railing into the water.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: In other news, the Panzerhaubitzen are getting rave reviews from the troops in the field.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1541496594599538690

there's something just so incredibly german about this whole thing. Getting the SPGs took 2cee as long as it should've, tangled nasty bureaucratic mess, lots of frustration and blame...

...but then the sweet sweet german quality rolls out and it seems worth the wait somehow.

German industry: killing Russians in Ukraine with quality and craftsmanship since 1942


Fark user image

Nice little video about them
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
2h
Don-Don Kadyrov is now a bearded tooth fairy: Kadyrov received the "Order of Merit for Dentistry".
pbs.twimg.com


Someone asked about him the other day - apparently he's been learning new torture techniques.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The destruction of Katsap equipment as a result of the joint work of the 92nd, 40th and 27th brigades.
- Kharkiv region.

boom
 
thekingcobra
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: In other news, the Panzerhaubitzen are getting rave reviews from the troops in the field.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1541496594599538690

there's something just so incredibly german about this whole thing. Getting the SPGs took 2cee as long as it should've, tangled nasty bureaucratic mess, lots of frustration and blame...

...but then the sweet sweet german quality rolls out and it seems worth the wait somehow.

German industry: killing Russians in Ukraine with quality and craftsmanship since 1942


Ok, which Farker paid for the personalized message on that monstrosity?

Fark user image
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Russia on the Security Council.
Time to do something about that.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thekingcobra: Father_Jack: In other news, the Panzerhaubitzen are getting rave reviews from the troops in the field.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1541496594599538690

there's something just so incredibly german about this whole thing. Getting the SPGs took 2cee as long as it should've, tangled nasty bureaucratic mess, lots of frustration and blame...

...but then the sweet sweet german quality rolls out and it seems worth the wait somehow.

German industry: killing Russians in Ukraine with quality and craftsmanship since 1942

Ok, which Farker paid for the personalized message on that monstrosity?

Fark user image 425x283


Couldn't be Farkers. The number would have been 420 or 69 if it was.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Russia on the Security Council.
Time to do something about that.


We could replace them with...*looks at map* who would be fun...Mongolia.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Screw Zelenskyy... VHTS is ALIVE!


Indeed!

edfortune.files.wordpress.com
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
An interesting thread:

Fark user image

Fark user image


I'm glad Ukraine is getting a NASAM. It kinda makes sense why they wouldn't get the other systems now.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Myrdinn: Russia on the Security Council.
Time to do something about that.

We could replace them with...*looks at map* who would be fun...Mongolia.


Let's replace Russia with Folger's Crystals and see if anyone notices.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: KangTheMad: Myrdinn: Russia on the Security Council.
Time to do something about that.

We could replace them with...*looks at map* who would be fun...Mongolia.

Let's replace Russia with Folger's Crystals and see if anyone notices.


Sounds like an Onion headline: General Assembly Votes to Replace Russia's Security Council Seat With Sentient Pile of Caviar.
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Myrdinn: Russia on the Security Council.
Time to do something about that.

We could replace them with...*looks at map* who would be fun...Mongolia.


Go all-in.

Taiwan.

Just like the US should replace TX and FL with DC and Puerto Rico.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.com
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Justsurfin! you are a gentleman and a scholar. thank you for the TF
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 526x680]


hella puppies.
 
