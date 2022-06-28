 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   TODAY IS INTERNATIONAL CAPS LOCK DAY   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
42
    More: Silly, Typography, International Caps Lock Day, October 22nd, Derek Arnold, Caps lock, founder of the October 22nd date, INTERNATIONAL CAPS, Orthography  
•       •       •

369 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2022 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caps lock lets you post louder so everyone can see your punctuation-less, paragraph-long comment over the usual din of a busy thread

//Emojis for flare
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CAPS LOCK LET'S YOU POST LOUDER SO EVERYONE CAN SEE YOUR PUNCTUATION-LESS, PARAGRAPH-LONG COMMENT OVER THE USUAL DIN OF A BUSY THREAD
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT?
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOUD NOISES
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD MORNING EVERYONE
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muzzleloader: WHAT?


YEAH!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
theawesomedaily.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Metafilter is over there.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHY IS EVERYONE SHOUTING IN THIS THREAD!?!
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can confirm that today is CAPS LOCK DAY.

I put that app together specifically because these sorts of observances are a thing.  And it makes me at least a little happy when I see that my app has got it right.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I APPROVE!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WGAF
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHAT???
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


You bet I'm ready.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WhEn Is TypE lIkE tHiS dAy
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: WhEn Is TypE lIkE tHiS dAy


Hopefully never
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: WhEn Is TypE lIkE tHiS dAy


Random CaMelcasE dAy is in July.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: WhEn Is TypE lIkE tHiS dAy


The day they add Studlycaps Day to the calendar is the day I drink a pallet of Drano.
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want Rob Stark to hear us, you'll have to speak louder

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
hello?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [img.memecdn.com image 257x510]


Cap's Lock.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wish the internet had not ruined the all-caps thing.

I much prefer to type in all caps - it is easier to read.  My handwriting is all capital letters, and all of the documentation I do at work is in all caps.

Oh well, I guess the internet can just think I'm a grumpy old person shouting.  It wouldn't be far from the truth.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kukukupo: I wish the internet had not ruined the all-caps thing.

I much prefer to type in all caps - it is easier to read.  My handwriting is all capital letters, and all of the documentation I do at work is in all caps.

Oh well, I guess the internet can just think I'm a grumpy old person shouting.  It wouldn't be far from the truth.


Don't most ransom notes use all caps?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Abox: WhEn Is TypE lIkE tHiS dAy


Probably on ransom letter day?

Either that or Zoomer sarcasm typing day.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Used to have a keyboard macro that disabled caps lock.  The last time I tried regedit to remove it, it came back after the rebook/update.  Google Chromebox Keyboard removed the caps lock.

On the typewriter, the caps lock required a serious effort to use.  On the computer, it's just an accident waiting to be tapped.

My Two Cents.  HAPPY CAPS LOCK DAY he typed holding down the shift key.
 
Mouser
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kukukupo: I wish the internet had not ruined the all-caps thing.

I much prefer to type in all caps - it is easier to read.  My handwriting is all capital letters, and all of the documentation I do at work is in all caps.

Oh well, I guess the internet can just think I'm a grumpy old person shouting.  It wouldn't be far from the truth.


Blame Charlemagne.

The reason the Latin alphabet has "uppercase letters" and "lowercase letters" is because during the early Middle Ages people forgot how to write properly, and written texts were becoming almost illegible.  When Charlemagne founded the Holy Roman Empire, one of the reforms he instituted was written language reform.  He had his scribes come up with a simpler, more legible way of writing letters.  This new "Carolingian" script became our lowercase alphabet, and the old Roman script was kept as the uppercase alphabet.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Psh. Caps lock is for peons. Classy folk use italics for emphasis.

/You didn't even notice the periods were in italics, did you?  Philistine.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Archie Goodwin: [img.memecdn.com image 257x510]

Cap's Lock.


August 15 is International Apostrophe Day.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
id10ts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
OR AS WE CALL IT, "WORLD BOOMER DAY"!
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I READ THAT AS INTENTIONAL CAPS LOCK DAY. WILL BE YELLING AT EVERYONE.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.