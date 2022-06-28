 Skip to content
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Me: Tip over...tip over...tip over...ah no they're gonna make it...YES!
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Let's construct a truck that can drive through water. Better make its center of gravity low to the ground."

"Now let's see what happens when we put 3-5 tons of human as high up on this truck as we can."

Mensa candidates, these people are not.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, no body actually had an idea HOW deep the spot was?  They just said, "Hell, let's just go fer it"?

Why do I suspect that there were a lot of sweet, sweet, sweet paint chips sucked on in the event planner's past?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Unfortunately it appears that they could at least dog paddle to shore...

What a shame.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*points and laughs*
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's not 'Murica. It's Dumbfuckistan.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Indeed
 
JerkStore
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I like how the driver knows early that it's time to eject.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: That's not 'Murica. It's Dumbfarkistan.


I thought it might be Brazil.  They do stupid shiat there, too.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Me in schadenböner approves.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wonder if the buoyancy of the air in the tires had anything to do with it.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
American history (1776-2022) told in four wheel drive.
 
Veloram
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These people believe they have what it takes to effectively run a truck through a pond country
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Farking Clown Shoes: That's not 'Murica. It's Dumbfarkistan.

I thought it might be Brazil.  They do stupid shiat there, too.


People do stupid sh*t everywhere, it's not like America has a total monopoly on it. A controlling interest maybe, but not a total monopoly
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: That's not 'Murica. It's Dumbfarkistan.


That's a near 100% overlap, FCS.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm willing to bet they paid for that privilege.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: "Let's construct a truck that can drive through water. Better make its center of gravity low to the ground."

"Now let's see what happens when we put 3-5 tons of human as high up on this truck as we can."

Mensa candidates, these people are not.


They're barely high school sophomore candidates.
 
Descartes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We laugh, but someone is going to be forced to raise their rape babies.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Rednecks are easily entertained. Sometimes I'm really proud to live in the south... The past few weeks have not been one of those times and this just drives the point home. SMH
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Very disappointing, looks like everyone survived.
 
jmr61
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's really too bad that they all didn't drown.

The country's collective IQ would have doubled.
 
