(Daily Mail)   In-flight dick pick airdrop creates turbulence on Southwest   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is why I have Airdrop set to "contacts only"
 
championofux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Airdrop is one of the stupidest things Apple ever did.

At least back in the stone age when we beamed stuff to each other's Palm Pilots, we had to be in line of sight for the IR transceiver, and you had to grant permission before the data was ingested.
 
pookerbug
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Honestly, I'm shocked that this doesn't happen more often.
 
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Someone blew that dude.

Enjoy breakfast, everyone!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
AirDrop has always seemed like a security risk to me.  The NSA probably has already created an exploit.
 
padraig
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In my time, you had to take pictures of your junk, take it to the pharmacy to get them developped, put them in an enveloppe, and then MAIL IT, DAMMIT !
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why send out dick pics when you can send people hilarious pictures of dogs and cats what a dipshiat
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait! I can send dick pics to everyone on a plane? How would you do that with an iPhone 12 Pro Max, just out of curiosity?

Sent from my iPhone 12 Pro Max
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is the kind of thing that deserves an immediate, swift punch in the face.

It's like thwacking a dog when you see it peeing on the floor. You've got to correct it on the spot or he won't learn. He's lucky some recipient woman's husband there didn't go to town on him.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Digital age equivalent of a flasher.  Dude's a pervert.   Southwest should ban him.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
EVEN THE KIDS????
PLEASE, THINK OF THE CHILDREN!
 
ChiliBoots [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What was Apple's use case to justify allowing receiving pictures from randos around you to begin with?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
what is airdrop?
 
hej
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: what is airdrop?


A feature on Apple devices for sending files to other devices.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I would ask who is stupid enough to do something like this but the article shows us who.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: This is why I have Airdrop set to "contacts only"


Well, you're never going to get nudes dropped to you from Elvira.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait....you have to accept the drop, but then get upset when it's a dick? Don't accept drops from randos on a plane if you don't want to see cock.
How is that even an arrestable offense? I mean yeah, if you stand up and show your dick, sure. But you gave permission to see dick by accepting it.
 
jmr61
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: This is the kind of thing that deserves an immediate, swift punch in the face.

It's like thwacking a dog when you see it peeing on the floor. You've got to correct it on the spot or he won't learn. He's lucky some recipient woman's husband there didn't go to town on him.


I'm not dumb enough to receive pics via airdrop from people I don't know but I would have punched him if it happened to me.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Wait....you have to accept the drop, but then get upset when it's a dick? Don't accept drops from randos on a plane if you don't want to see cock.
How is that even an arrestable offense? I mean yeah, if you stand up and show your dick, sure. But you gave permission to see dick by accepting it.


By default, Airdrop previews the content.  It's small, but you could probably clearly see what was going on.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hej: ltdanman44: what is airdrop?

A feature on Apple devices for sending files to other devices.


unprompted?  that sounds like a security risk.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ugh, I can't click another Matt Gaetz link.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: This is why I have Airdrop set to "contacts only"


This was intentional.  FTA:

"'Why are you doing that?' she asked.
'Just having a little fun,' he responded.  "

and

"The woman asked the man if he had sent the photo, and he said he did, that he'd done it on purpose, and that he had sent it to other people."
"Larry from Texas" is a grade A dildo.  The only thing that would make his stereotype complete would be him saying something like "It was a joke. Stop being so sensitive."I would really, really like to know his actual thought process throughout this whole thing.  Like, what world does he live in where this whole scenario does not end badly for him?  Does he "dick-drop" his buddies at work and they all go "LOL Larry, you so funny. You got us again! Good one."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: This is why I have Airdrop set to "contacts only"


That's the default setting.  These people must have changed it to Everyone on purpose.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Ugh, I can't click another Matt Gaetz link.


Then quit following him
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's some solid detective work to figure out who sent it based on name alone. That said, it's pretty stupid to name any device after yourself. When I used to run web security you could always tell who was up to shenanigans on the wifi because traffic linked to an access point and they would always name the device after themselves.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size



yes, I'm old
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hej: ltdanman44: what is airdrop?

A feature on Apple devices for sending files to other devices.


And unfortunately not what the airline did to the perpetrator.
 
