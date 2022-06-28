 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star) Hero Ow My balls (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

842 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2022 at 7:35 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shoot the dorks off some orcs.

That's a great recruiting slogan.
 
buster_v
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If this is just an excerpt from an article in The Times, why not just post the link to The Times?
 
Denjiro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Approves.

Robocop - Attempted rape (argh! my groin!)
Youtube 0UyC1X8bcpg
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Physically destructive as well as insanely demoralizing, it's a smart tactic. Keep blowing their nuts off, boys.
 
Lord Brixton
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

buster_v: If this is just an excerpt from an article in The Times, why not just post the link to The Times?


Only reason I can think of is the Times has a paywall, so 98% of people wouldn't be able to read it. Do Paywalled articles ever get greenlit? I can't think  of one...
 
Nimbull
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Next thing you know the Russians will get in crotch armor to stop this but at the end of the day have tons of people in the field hospital with junk paper cuts from the loose cardboard some chuckle head up the supply chain replaced the armor with to sell on the black market.
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not a bad idea. Even if they miss such a small target there is some juicy arteries to either side.

Plus, pelvic region bleeders? A fully equipped trauma surgeon doesn't have a good chance with that.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pictured: Russian testicle body armor, 6 pack.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The NVA called it, "Grabbing the enemy by the belt."  Get up so close that Air and Artillery can't be used without killing their own.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrparks: Not a bad idea. Even if they miss such a small target there is some juicy arteries to either side.

Plus, pelvic region bleeders? A fully equipped trauma surgeon doesn't have a good chance with that.


Pretty much what the soldier said. It's below the plate carrier, so not much protection. Here's the quote from TFA:

"You're destroying his arteries and breaking his pelvis. He cannot escape, he cannot run, he cannot crawl, he cannot do anything. It's impossible to give first aid to a man wounded in this area. You can't use a tourniquet or bandage."

Yep, the Ukrainians are definitely breaking Russia's balls.
 
debug
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrparks: Not a bad idea. Even if they miss such a small target there is some juicy arteries to either side.

Plus, pelvic region bleeders? A fully equipped trauma surgeon doesn't have a good chance with that.


Yeah they kind of mentioned all of that in the article.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: The NVA called it, "Grabbing the enemy by the belt."  Get up so close that Air and Artillery can't be used without killing their own.


See also; Grozny c. 1994 and 1999.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If they survive good luck having kids.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.