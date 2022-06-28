 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Two years ago, a warrant was issued for a 49-year old bearded White man. So, of course, the cops arrest and put in jail for six days a 23-year old Black man. And oh hell yeah, there's a lawsuit   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I can seem the similarities, I mean they both have mustaches!
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*see
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: I can seem the similarities, I mean they both have mustaches!


And yet subby and article writer included it.  It's not like a bearded person could do anything to change their appearance to disguise themselves and avoid arrest.  Perhaps focus on age and race?
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I mean, one is black and one is white, and our department doesn't see color, we're unbiased in our policing.

BUT, BUT BUT...they both have the same name! And that shit is confusing! You weren't HONESTLY expecting us to see the nuance in them having different MIDDLE names, did you?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

BOLO: Be on the lookout for a huge black dude in a black Nissan.
Cops: LOOK IT'S A BLUE TOYTOA WITH TWO OLD HISPANIC LADIES IN IT, THAT'S THE GUY! [Fires 123 shots, doesn't kill anyone.]
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In the footage, the officers are heard going back and forth, seemingly not 100% sure about whether the warrant belonged to the younger Brown.
"As long as that warrant isn't me, am I good to go? That felony warrant?" Brown asked the officers.
"Yes - but I'm almost 100 - I don't think - I'm pretty sure it's going to be you," one deputy replies.
Brown was unable to persuade officers that he wasn't the suspect, and was taken to the Henderson Detention Center for two days. He was later transported to a detention center in Clark County ahead of a court appearance.
Four days into his stint in Clark County, the younger Brown's release was ordered by Judge Joe Hardy after a public defender pointed out that the Shane Brown in custody did not have the same ID number or age as the one listed in the warrant.

And yet NOBODY--not the judge, not the cops, not the public defender--was able to look at the pictures or, you know, the age and race of the guys on their IDs and figure out that a 23 year old black male was not a 51 year old white male.

"well gawrsh golly, the names are the same! I just don't know what we can do here!" And then the lawyer says, "lookee here, boys, the ID and the age aren't the same, so you gotta let him go!" This goes beyond "corrupt" or even "stupid" and into "unable to exhale without mechanical assistance" territory.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It sucks that people in a bureaucracy get so complacent they don't remember what it would be like if the shoe was on the other foot. Hope the young man gets paid, and those responsible get thumped enough they never make the mistake again.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When I was in high school some guy with my exact first and last name was shot sitting in a car.

A couple people called. It wasn't me


/CSB
 
