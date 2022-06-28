 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   Thanks to the efforts of Girls on the Run & fundraisers like Cans for Kendall, the students at Highlands Elementary School raised over $2,000 to help pay for Kendall's medical expenses. Please welcome them all to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (triblive.com) divider line
81
    More: Woofday, The Run, Elementary students, recovery thanks, Terrier mix, afterschool group, 8-month-old terrier mix, coin collection, volunteer group  
•       •       •

241 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 29 Jun 2022 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



81 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


hey friend how did you do with the hot weather yesterday and the day before?
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
My buddies from babysitting over the weekend say WOOF!!!

Rex
Fark user imageView Full Size


Zeus
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

hey friend how did you do with the hot weather yesterday and the day before?


Stayed in my apartment with the AC blasting away.  Weekend temps were pretty high, but it was a tad cooler yesterday
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Snuffybud: My buddies from babysitting over the weekend say WOOF!!!

Rex
[Fark user image 761x800]

Zeus
[Fark user image 596x800]


RUFF!

It's International Caps Lock Day today.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Snuffybud: My buddies from babysitting over the weekend say WOOF!!!

Rex
[Fark user image 761x800]

Zeus
[Fark user image 596x800]


Welcome Rex and Zeus! ♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

hey friend how did you do with the hot weather yesterday and the day before?

Stayed in my apartment with the AC blasting away.  Weekend temps were pretty high, but it was a tad cooler yesterday


Same here
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Snuffybud: My buddies from babysitting over the weekend say WOOF!!!

Rex
[Fark user image 761x800]

Zeus
[Fark user image 596x800]

RUFF!

It's International Caps Lock Day today.


NICE
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
From latest Ukraine thread...
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Welp, just got a call from my PCP about my bone density scan results. Osteoporosis has definitely gotten worse. Have an appointment with her on August 16th where we'll discuss the results in more detail and also discuss putting me on medication for it.  I was on Fosamax for 9 months, but she took me off it in January, 2021 due to the awful side effects.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Welp, just got a call from my PCP about my bone density scan results. Osteoporosis has definitely gotten worse. Have an appointment with her on August 16th where we'll discuss the results in more detail and also discuss putting me on medication for it.  I was on Fosamax for 9 months, but she took me off it in January, 2021 due to the awful side effects.


Best of luck with a new drug!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: From latest Ukraine thread...
[im4.ezgif.com image 526x680]


:(
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: From latest Ukraine thread...
[im4.ezgif.com image 526x680]

:(


Just posting a pack of Ukrainian patriots ready for duty.  Didn't want to post anything upsetting.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Welp, just got a call from my PCP about my bone density scan results. Osteoporosis has definitely gotten worse. Have an appointment with her on August 16th where we'll discuss the results in more detail and also discuss putting me on medication for it.  I was on Fosamax for 9 months, but she took me off it in January, 2021 due to the awful side effects.

Best of luck with a new drug!


Thanks!  Don't know yet what she's gonna prescribe, but hopefully I'll be able to tolerate it better than Fosamax.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: From latest Ukraine thread...
[im4.ezgif.com image 526x680]

:(

Just posting a pack of Ukrainian patriots ready for duty.  Didn't want to post anything upsetting.


It just made me said that these puppers were probably separated from their families.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Welp, just got a call from my PCP about my bone density scan results. Osteoporosis has definitely gotten worse. Have an appointment with her on August 16th where we'll discuss the results in more detail and also discuss putting me on medication for it.  I was on Fosamax for 9 months, but she took me off it in January, 2021 due to the awful side effects.

Best of luck with a new drug!

Thanks!  Don't know yet what she's gonna prescribe, but hopefully I'll be able to tolerate it better than Fosamax.


Definitely
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Tootsie is getting pawned tomorrow.  Pawned =  groomed.   I need to keep up with the eye stains.  His breed is known for having warts.  He has a couple on his eyelid that causes him to tear up.

. When my sister was still with me, she told me I pawned him.  And she had to get money to get him back.  My friends still call it that.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [s.yimg.com image 850x478]


snicker
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [s.yimg.com image 850x478]


Or should I say SNICKER
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]


Tootsie is getting pawned tomorrow.  Pawned =  groomed.   I need to keep up with the eye stains.  His breed is known for having warts.  He has a couple on his eyelid that causes him to tear up.

. When my sister was still with me, she told me I pawned him.  And she had to get money to get him back.  My friends still call it that.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Welp, just got a call from my PCP about my bone density scan results. Osteoporosis has definitely gotten worse. Have an appointment with her on August 16th where we'll discuss the results in more detail and also discuss putting me on medication for it.  I was on Fosamax for 9 months, but she took me off it in January, 2021 due to the awful side effects.


I know you were sort of expecting it, but that's still not great to hear.  Hopefully a new medication/treatment has less serious side effects.
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 511x640]


Can confirm
Fark user imageView Full Size

(That's my sister's head laying on Juneau's belly as we all lounged under the trees at the park one the weekend)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: Bathia_Mapes: Welp, just got a call from my PCP about my bone density scan results. Osteoporosis has definitely gotten worse. Have an appointment with her on August 16th where we'll discuss the results in more detail and also discuss putting me on medication for it.  I was on Fosamax for 9 months, but she took me off it in January, 2021 due to the awful side effects.

I know you were sort of expecting it, but that's still not great to hear.  Hopefully a new medication/treatment has less serious side effects.


I sincerely hope so. With the Fosamax, which you take once a week, the two days following were pure misery with joint pains in my ankles, hips and knees. I'm progresssing well with my PT for the torn rotator cuff, so the last thing I need is a set back that makes me unable to do my daily HEP routine.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
My 72-year-old dad is running a 10 km fun run tonight as part of the pre-Canada day celebrations in his town ("just a short one" he said).  I'm glad he is still super healthy, but sometimes I wish he would just sit down.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 511x640]

Can confirm
[Fark user image 425x566]
(That's my sister's head laying on Juneau's belly as we all lounged under the trees at the park one the weekend)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 81 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.