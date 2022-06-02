 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Dozens of sailors go on record about UFO encounters. I want to believe   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The nature and origin of the craft are still unknown, and witnesses say that they flew in ways that would put publicly known drone technology to shame"

legendary-digital-network-assets.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird things seen inside of USN training areas. The Chinese and Russians are going to know it's not them, they're not going to believe it's aliens, so they will assume it's top secret US tech.

It's either real or fake, but the news is directed at our adversaries to convince them they are in no way longer peers
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hi, I'm Nic Cage. Watch my new Netflix movie "Punching Aliens in the Face".
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they don't know what they are then how do they know they're UFOs
 
majestykelf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: If they don't know what they are then how do they know they're UFOs


Because they're literally unidentified, while also being flying objects.  See, it's right there in the name.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
deck officer "Hey what are you men doing over there?"
seaman 1 "um (pulls up pants) just you know, um, looking at that UFO? yeah,yeah,yeah looking at UFOs"
seaman 2 "that right.  in fact i'm pretty sure i saw Uranus."
seaman 1 "shut up steve"
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yeah dude, Ayys are totally real and spying on us. The UFOs prove that we need to put more money in the defense budget, fellow American citizen."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine you're a species that has developed the knowledge to develop interstellar travel and committed the ludicrously vast resources to make that happen and what you do with that mind-bogglingly-advanced capability is you head to some relatively low-tech planet and spend a new minutes buzzing around one of their vehicles.

Does that, I ask you, pass the giggle test?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Rum, sodomy, and close encounters of the third kind?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sailing takes me away to where I've always heard it could be
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I guess some Russian sailors stories went down with the Moskva.  See Lorelei for more info.
 
Fissile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm sure they are some kind of advanced drone tech...being developed by the US military.   New weapons systems projects are usually top-secret until they go into general deployment.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
deadline.comView Full Size


All lines open callers, and let me make this perfectly clear, for UFO sightings only. The first caller to mention gun control, abortion, or bigfoot will be shot and buried in the high desert.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dozens of our hundreds of thousands of sailors are this variety of nuts.

That's not news.

I'd be willing to bet more of them moonlight on OnlyFans.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm sure most of the sailors that are "on the record" heard about it on the mess decks
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Imagine you're a species that has developed the knowledge to develop interstellar travel and committed the ludicrously vast resources to make that happen and what you do with that mind-bogglingly-advanced capability is you head to some relatively low-tech planet and spend a new minutes buzzing around one of their vehicles.

Does that, I ask you, pass the giggle test?


Maybe it's alien rednecks looking for a laugh. I mean it's not like hillbillies designed and built the truck they go joyriding in.
 
Abox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

majestykelf: Abox: If they don't know what they are then how do they know they're UFOs

Because they're literally unidentified, while also being flying objects.  See, it's right there in the name.


Then why'd they call the alien spacecraft UFOs on the show UFO.  They knew exactly what they were.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The same guys that used to think manatees were sexy sea chicks who wanted them to go swimming with them?
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At this point it is pretty clearly obvious that whatever was once identified, or thought to be, a UFO, is actually identifiable, and there is an explanation for it.

In every single case where someone filmed something and said, "That isn't right!  It must be an alien!", they simply didn't understand what they were looking at, or in even more cases, were experiencing an optical illusion.

I don't care how many "credible" people come on and tell us that they saw something they couldn't explain.  It doesn't mean anything at all.

It's no different than ghost hunters.  They will go to whatever lengths they can to show that they are getting indications of paranormal activity, while actually getting NO indication of paranormal activity.

This has been going on for decades.  And there has yet to be a single shred of evidence that any of it is really unexplained.

I get it.  I want to believe too.  I want there to be intelligent life elsewhere.  I think that such a discovery would be the most important and profound discovery in human history.  But we haven't found it yet.  And when we do, the evidence will not be some crappy video footage of something that the filmer simply didn't understand.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Imagine you're a species that has developed the knowledge to develop interstellar travel and committed the ludicrously vast resources to make that happen and what you do with that mind-bogglingly-advanced capability is you head to some relatively low-tech planet and spend a new minutes buzzing around one of their vehicles.

Does that, I ask you, pass the giggle test?


Our neighbour to the south DID use a war plane to draw a dick over Washington in 2017.

Unless aliens did it.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Imagine you're a species that has developed the knowledge to develop interstellar travel and committed the ludicrously vast resources to make that happen and what you do with that mind-bogglingly-advanced capability is you head to some relatively low-tech planet and spend a new minutes buzzing around one of their vehicles.

Does that, I ask you, pass the giggle test?


Depends. What if you evolved on the planet hundreds of millions of years prior and decided to check up on the old homestead to see how it was doing after the great impacts that utterly destroyed your civilization, save for the rag-tag fleet that escaped the destruction because they listened to the scientific evidence.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Imagine you're a species that has developed the knowledge to develop interstellar travel and committed the ludicrously vast resources to make that happen and what you do with that mind-bogglingly-advanced capability is you head to some relatively low-tech planet and spend a new minutes buzzing around one of their vehicles.

Does that, I ask you, pass the giggle test?

Depends. What if you evolved on the planet hundreds of millions of years prior and decided to check up on the old homestead to see how it was doing after the great impacts that utterly destroyed your civilization, save for the rag-tag fleet that escaped the destruction because they listened to the scientific evidence.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

"Why are all these monkeys running things now? "
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
how many times do i have to tell you guys? the intelligence community has been gaslighting us for 70 years about this.

you didn't see a weird alien ship in the sky, you must be crazy

literal gaslighting.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Imagine you're a species that has developed the knowledge to develop interstellar travel and committed the ludicrously vast resources to make that happen and what you do with that mind-bogglingly-advanced capability is you head to some relatively low-tech planet and spend a new minutes buzzing around one of their vehicles.

Does that, I ask you, pass the giggle test?


So many assumptions, so little basis for them.  I imagine such a species would be all over the galaxy and therefore didn't set out from their home planet (if they still have one) specifically to come to earth, would have mastered energy harvesting from many sources and that their mind-boggling advanced tech would only appear as such to us and that they would take it for granted and that lastly they could also be so bored that buzzing a warship might be a form of alien sport.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The question remains: Why can't a warship shoot down a drone?  Aren't they armed?  Can't they shoot?
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It is the people from Atlantis. It is all very fishy.Can't you sea that?!
 
