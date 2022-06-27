 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Father protects his family by leaving a loaded gun within reach of his 8-year-old son, who kills a 1-year-old girl, then getting arrested, creating a broken home   (tampabay.com) divider line
    8-year-old boy, Pensacola, Florida, Escambia County, Florida, Santa Rosa County, Florida, boy's father, 1-year-old girl  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Charge dad with manslaughter.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Charge Florida with Florida.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: The boy's father returned to the room, took the gun and what investigators believe were drugs and left the room again, Simmons said. He is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm

I usually complain that these idiots arm themselves against imaginary threats and will never, ever in their lives actually need to defend themselves. Here's a guy who had a legitimate business use for a gun.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA-The children who were shot belonged to the girlfriend of the father.

This gem of an article raises more questions than it answers.  They refer to him as the father.  So, he was the father of the 8 year old shooter, all three kids, or another kid not in the article?  Why mention the girlfriend at all?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is the gun okay?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Custody?
 
davynelson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
kid was standing his ground, motha'uckas
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Another NRA success story.

Save your breath, Ammosexuals. I don't GAF.
 
willsomebody
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is the 7th trimester abortions we'll get going forward now
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just another good guy with a gun. Until he isn't.
 
Itssandy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But tell me again how guns make your society safer.
 
wademh
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FarkingChas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is what really happens. 8589565353783 times vs every 1 time an actual intruder is confronted by an armed homeowner. Has there ever been a case where a woman actually shot a rapist in her home? That is one of their big talking points. The gun will protect from rapists.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
LOL, another responsible gun owner. I can't really trust the average American to drive in anything approaching a reasonable manner, why on earth you think you people should be trusted with deadly weapons is beyond me.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've yet to hear from the 8 year old and if he was standing his ground against the 1 year old. I mean, he could have FELT threatened in the moment.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So how did he get the gun?
 
p89tech
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Does that really matter?
 
Bslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
BLAM! BLAM!

BLAMS OF FREEDOM!
 
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Maybe the father and the 8 year old are heroes. I really think we need to see some footage before we make any judgments here.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But when the supply of legal guns is high, so will the supply of Stolen guns etc.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's his god-given right as an American to own a gun that slaughters a child. Maybe you need to re-read the constitution.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/FarnoushAmiri/status/1540370901803433984
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And out on bail..... probably needed the space in there for more pot smokers...
 
jmr61
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

He has other kids somewhere else I guess?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

But he was a part of a well-formed militia:  The First American Felon Militia.  "The Born Looters"
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, uh, I mean, an 8 year old meets the definition of "well-regulated militia" right?
 
oobiedoobie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just wondering, how did he get so much money to cover his bail?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As usual, another "law abiding gun owner" leads to the death of an innocent.
 
