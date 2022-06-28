 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Man who used an excavator to try and stop the state police from arresting his son has dug himself a pretty big hole   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

456 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
POTUS and his family sure get around...
 
weederman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The son has a wee bit of poo on his forehead. Maybe chocolate.
 
Pextor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I read that as escalator and I had many questions...
 
thepeterd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Looks like the father has...
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
...dug himself a big hole.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did he think he was going to get away with it? That his son was suddenly going to disappear like DB Cooper?
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Frikkin Amy.
She looks so innocent in that pic.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/had that action figure
//worth thousands now
 
drxym
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not the smartest course of action in hindsight. Or foresight.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Again? Or is this a new thing to do?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.