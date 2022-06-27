 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Fail with 18-wheeler in Texas results in 40+ dead. Don't worry, the guns and fetuses are safe. Farm workers who work harder than any of us? Not so much   (abc7.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Argle bargle teh caravans are realz!!!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Pro life Republicans cheering their well-deserved deaths in 3....2.....
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So, any investigation into who approved letting this trailer through the border?
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's over 2 1/2 per wheel.

But seriously, good lord imagining what their last hours were like is not a fun mental exercise at all.  Yikes.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The migrants weren't armed so I'm sure there were many more living when the trailer was opened.

/JFC I hate myself for writing that
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Huh, nothing on the news in Austin about this.  Imagine that.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: So, any investigation into who approved letting this trailer through the border?


It didn't come through the border like that.  The trailer was likely loaded at a secondary or even tertiary staging site.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What happens if they catch the bastard who abandoned his "cargo"? Does he get hit with 40+ manslaughter charges?
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"These deaths are on Biden," Abbott tweeted. "They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law."

Abbott is a total and utterly soulless scumbag.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: "These deaths are on Biden," Abbott tweeted. "They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law."

Abbott is a total and utterly soulless scumbag.


He's a Republican, so that's a given. Much like in capitalism as a whole, only the worst scum rises to the top of the GQP.
 
