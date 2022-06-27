 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Hoser)   Canadian special forces in Ukraine? "We neither confirm nor deny nor apologise"   (saltwire.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, NATO, Canadian special forces, Artillery, U.S. newspaper, Canada, World War II, United States Army, Canadian special forces personnel  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2022 at 1:17 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
BANG!!
......
"Sorry!"
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: BANG!!
......
"Sorry!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Canadians fought on D-Day.  They don't just sit around at home eating back bacon.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shhhh, eh.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm pretty sure they are eating Kraft dinner and pepperonis supplied by the "other" guys nearby.
 
Salmon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There are a lot of Ukrainians here.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's not like Canada is doing much internationally. They might have gotten bored and wandered off with a load-out suitable to an extended deployment.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thanks for helping, NYT.
 
Captain Carrot Cake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If only Canada would send these two.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I just assumed there are teams of Spec Ops guys in Ukraine.
I didn't think anybody would confirm it though.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
10% of the dodge is plausible deniability later.

90% is hoping the press doesn't find out Trudeau got into the Army's dark face paint again.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Canada has the third largest Ukrainian population in the world.

The other two are Ukraine and Russia.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'd be surprised, if there weren't any JSOC , CSOR, SAS, KSK and similar on the ground.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Canada has the third largest Ukrainian population in the world.

The other two are Ukraine and Russia.


And Chicago is the biggest Polish city outside of Warsaw.

/population-wise
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Russian tanks blow up real good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good, send in the rest of the army too while we're at it.
Our at the very least drastically tool up to provide Ukraine with weapons, armor, etc.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.