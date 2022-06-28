 Skip to content
(Fark)   Pants suck, but plants are cool - it's your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday June 28, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The Amaranth is insane.

UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
You BET I ate that before the mousies got to it. HA! Three years to get there. I'm getting better.

Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I think the Scorpion pepper plant is dead, as it is not growing but doesn't look dead. It has been a cool June in Pennsylvania, so that could have an impact. As for very hot peppers, my dad's ghost chili isn't doing so well and the habanero died. All other veggies for us are doing great, though.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I do. Growing some as well.

Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

D. So said my dentures.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes, pants suck.

ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here are some of my herb containers. They're doing well. Most of these plants are about two to three years old. The sage (lower right) is blooming! Little purple flowers. Beautiful. I'm growing sage, rosemary, thyme, savory, marjoram, oregano, pineapple sage, catnip, a Martha Washington geranium, Korean peppers, a poblano pepper, a lemon tree, and a three foot tall bay plant.

More containers. We cook with these herbs. I need to let them grow a bit more now.

Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makers_Mark_Ambassador
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lola the mutant sunflowers are doing well, rosemary, basil, curled parsley and Italian oregano.

Have waaaayyy too much basil and oregano (single, grown kids) so been giving away. Got some drying to be ground up. Thinking spice jars for gifts...
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I weeded everything Saturday morning - a solid 3 hours of work.

Picking green beans soon!
 
Pincy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only thing I want to contribute to this thread are two words:

farking moles
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
shiat's out of control:

By the back porch, I had to pull a bunch of bushes/ small trees because they basically aged out and are falling over, so I did, and I prepped for some transplants by clearing ground, I also plan on refining a previous path... anyway, about a month ago some sort of grass took over and now it's almost 4ft high, it's drowning out the daylily flowers! I need to do that soon. One good thing about the crazy grass is, I had this much smaller monkey grass under the trees, when they left it started to brown right up and I was afraid of losing a couple years division there... so hopefully they're doing better underneath


Across the back, the bougainvillea I had worked SO hard to turn into a stump just a month ago now has some 8ft shoots, plus a huge (the last) pile of now dried branches next to it from the previous assault. There are vines covering parts of the podocarpus and random trees volunteering between some, plus they all need to be cut from 12ft down to about 6ft.

On the northern edge of my yard, the battle with the confederate jasmine continues, non-stop. I dearly miss Fark, and air conditioning, and beer, and tv when I am marching into the fray but, when I have filled the 4 trash cans, I know I'm that much closer to my beer, and that other stuff.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bean cage growth continues. More slug repellent, Stat!

I also sprinkle driveway salt around the base. Take THAT Slugs!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My tomatoes plants had a slow start due to cold weather, but are going insane now. They're about the height I expect this time of year, but the stems are super thick and they are covered with flowers and green tomatoes. I usually don't see tomatoes until into July.

Although I fell behind on pruning a due to stem thickness and flowers I can't which stems are the suckers and which are the main stem on a couple plants. I'm just letting those go with both stems.

This year I tried something new. I tilled alfalfa pellets into the soil at the end of winter as a nitrogen supplement. Heard about it on the tube and so far seems be having positive results. I also have been pruning more aggressively and put in drip irrigation so could be a number of factors.
 
