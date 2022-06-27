 Skip to content
(KIII Corpus Christi)   Fire on Lannister Street in King's Landing; Daenerys Targaryan, dragons sought for questioning
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh for fark sake, make suburbia stop!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Oh for fark sake, make suburbia stop!


And I say that as one who was obsessed with GoT for years!
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wouldn't the property values be DOA after the final season anyway?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The dwarf has played his little trick. He can only play it once.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hot Take: based on how MF-ing GoT ended....I feel like Danny's dragons would be justified in burning down any number of houses.
 
Flincher
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just bang your aunt, Jon.


Just remind yourself that it isn't Gianni Thomas wearing nothing but holding a crusty pair of anal beads in her mouth while slowly, and seductively advancing upon Ladybug's inflamed ring of southern pride. 

I mean, damn....take one for the team.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And her little dogs too!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
