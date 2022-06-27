 Skip to content
Stardust Period Tracker ready to snitch out women in a heartbeat
    Asinine, Law, Twitter, Police, Security, Menstrual cycle, Privacy, Human rights, user data  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
an astrology-focused menstrual tracking app

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, with the way things are going, I wouldn't wear a fitness tracker, especially if I were of child-bearing age.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, with the way things are going, I wouldn't wear a fitness tracker, especially if I were of child-bearing age.


Oh no, you get people who can't bear kids to start putting data in.  Mess with the data to make it more difficult to track down who is really pregnant.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

enry: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, with the way things are going, I wouldn't wear a fitness tracker, especially if I were of child-bearing age.

Oh no, you get people who can't bear kids to start putting data in.  Mess with the data to make it more difficult to track down who is really pregnant.


Or, you know, let them know who are the un-women who can be turned into slave labor when Gilead finally happens.

You act like it would be tis huge data set and they would have to follow teeny tiny trails to finally link one piece of data to a specific person.  You think they wouldn't have access to personal data?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: enry: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, with the way things are going, I wouldn't wear a fitness tracker, especially if I were of child-bearing age.

Oh no, you get people who can't bear kids to start putting data in.  Mess with the data to make it more difficult to track down who is really pregnant.

Or, you know, let them know who are the un-women who can be turned into slave labor when Gilead finally happens.

You act like it would be tis huge data set and they would have to follow teeny tiny trails to finally link one piece of data to a specific person.  You think they wouldn't have access to personal data?


If they're looking for a specific person, they'll get it.  If they're looking for everyone in Bumfark county, there will be a lot of crap to sift through.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm a cis male and I'm downloading this app because if there's one thing I love it's creating chaos.
Just gotta set my location to Texas and...done!
Come and get me fellas....
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

enry: Benevolent Misanthrope: enry: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, with the way things are going, I wouldn't wear a fitness tracker, especially if I were of child-bearing age.

Oh no, you get people who can't bear kids to start putting data in.  Mess with the data to make it more difficult to track down who is really pregnant.

Or, you know, let them know who are the un-women who can be turned into slave labor when Gilead finally happens.

You act like it would be tis huge data set and they would have to follow teeny tiny trails to finally link one piece of data to a specific person.  You think they wouldn't have access to personal data?

If they're looking for a specific person, they'll get it.  If they're looking for everyone in Bumfark county, there will be a lot of crap to sift through.


If they're looking for every profile who put in their age in a certain range, even if they changed or removed that later, and their gender as female, or if they ever used the fertility or women's health features, even I could do that.  Then use their other tracking tools to find that particular person and know what's going on with them?  Yeah, they can do that.  They can have lots of little gestapo offices all over doing that.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Weaver95: I'm a cis male and I'm downloading this app because if there's one thing I love it's creating chaos.
Just gotta set my location to Texas and...done!
Come and get me fellas....


Do I need to install my VPN on my phone to fool the location?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We've given up our right to privacy already.

SCOTUS is just making it official.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


ytcracker - Bitcoin Baron [Support Internet Freedom]
Youtube fZfg1Gtcg08


And the algorithm gon' get em until PRISM
Send us all to prison - and that's a nerdy living

/Steve Meretzky at Infocom tried to warn you in 1985.
//as did another mind forever voyaging.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: an astrology-focused menstrual tracking app

[Fark user image 299x592]


Crabs? In my menstrual tracker?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, with the way things are going, I wouldn't wear a fitness tracker, especially if I were of child-bearing age.

Oh no, you get people who can't bear kids to start putting data in.  Mess with the data to make it more difficult to track down who is really pregnant.


Came up with the same idea.

Have a bunch of dudes download it under false names and email addresses and start "missing" periods.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck, I'm behind seven menstruation tracking apps.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stardust, an astrology-focused menstrual tracking app that launched on the App Store last year, is one of Apple's top three most-downloaded free apps right now.

JFC. Just throw in the towel now, humanity.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess nobody just keeps a personal diary anymore.

Stop giving your life over to apps, you farking idiots.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: enry: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, with the way things are going, I wouldn't wear a fitness tracker, especially if I were of child-bearing age.

Oh no, you get people who can't bear kids to start putting data in.  Mess with the data to make it more difficult to track down who is really pregnant.

Came up with the same idea.

Have a bunch of dudes download it under false names and email addresses and start "missing" periods.


Hahaha.

I'm doing this. Time for my full moon party.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mrparks:

Lulz you can't because Android.

Anyways.

Please stop feeding the data mining companies.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I'm a cis male and I'm downloading this app because if there's one thing I love it's creating chaos.
Just gotta set my location to Texas and...done!
Come and get me fellas....


did I see you tweet just about that exact post on twitter?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go listen you your hi-fi record collection with an aspirin held between your knees...

The Monkees - "Pleasant Valley Sunday" - ORIGINAL VIDEO - HQ
Youtube sUzs5dlLrm0


You fainted? Oh no...

/s
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you need this type of tracker, just use the period tracking app within the Apple health app. All info stays on device. iPhone users of course.
 
guilt by association
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Do I need to install my VPN on my phone to fool the location?


There are GPS spoofing apps for Android, such as this one.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't we all, guys and gals, use several period trackers daily just to add a bunch of noise to their data?  I'll gladly fake a couple of miscarriages if it sets off some bells and makes the troglodytes twitchy.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I deleted mine this weekend which sucks because I'm irregular.  I used it to help get a general idea when I was to start so I could take precautions and not accidentally bleed through my pants. But I'm sure some festering taint boil on the internet will tell me to just hold it in.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope:

I agree. Do not use a tracking app. Or an app that will sell your data. Or really any app that you put actual information into.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lady Stardust (2012 Remaster)
Youtube EcKZEOsgvdI
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/santiagomayer_/status/1541240259396210689
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: mrparks:

Lulz you can't because Android.

Anyways.

Please stop feeding the data mining companies.


Google thinks I'm an old woman
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I'm a cis male and I'm downloading this app because if there's one thing I love it's creating chaos.
Just gotta set my location to Texas and...done!
Come and get me fellas....


Hey, men can be pregnant too. Good luck with not being hung.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, with the way things are going, I wouldn't wear a fitness tracker, especially if I were of child-bearing age.


I once had a boss give us all wrist-worn fitness trackers as our holiday bonus present.

It's in a kitchen drawer right now, I've been thinking about fastening it to a rodent and having it transported in safety around the world.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Look too much like a rosary I guess.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stardust-which combines astrology with menstrual cycle tracking

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Stardust, an astrology-focused menstrual tracking app

Well, at least we can take comfort in the fact that the only women who might get screwed by this are the really, really stupid ones.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's an astrology app. I really don't care what else it does because you totally lost me at astrology. You wanna download a religious app don't be surprised when the religion is used against you. That's always been the purpose of religion.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It's an astrology app. I really don't care what else it does because you totally lost me at astrology. You wanna download a religious app don't be surprised when the religion is used against you. That's always been the purpose of religion.


No, no, it isn't religious; it's 🎵❤spiritual🎶💗.

In other words: every bit as stupid, but no manual, and even less coherent.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, with the way things are going, I wouldn't wear a fitness tracker, especially if I were of child-bearing age.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Russ1642: It's an astrology app. I really don't care what else it does because you totally lost me at astrology. You wanna download a religious app don't be surprised when the religion is used against you. That's always been the purpose of religion.

No, no, it isn't religious; it's 🎵❤spiritual🎶💗.

In other words: every bit as stupid, but no manual, and even less coherent.


At least if you're part of organized religion you have the excuse that you were brainwashed by professionals. With 'spiritual' shiat you had to brainwash yourself. I'm still going to lump them together.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Russ1642: aagrajag: Russ1642: It's an astrology app. I really don't care what else it does because you totally lost me at astrology. You wanna download a religious app don't be surprised when the religion is used against you. That's always been the purpose of religion.

No, no, it isn't religious; it's 🎵❤spiritual🎶💗.

In other words: every bit as stupid, but no manual, and even less coherent.

At least if you're part of organized religion you have the excuse that you were brainwashed by professionals. With 'spiritual' shiat you had to brainwash yourself. I'm still going to lump them together.


Plenty of the spiritual types got had by pros too.

Wanna buy some chakra-aligning energy crystals?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Wanna buy some chakra-aligning energy crystals?


You mean rocks?
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Russ1642: aagrajag: Russ1642: It's an astrology app. I really don't care what else it does because you totally lost me at astrology. You wanna download a religious app don't be surprised when the religion is used against you. That's always been the purpose of religion.

No, no, it isn't religious; it's 🎵❤spiritual🎶💗.

In other words: every bit as stupid, but no manual, and even less coherent.

At least if you're part of organized religion you have the excuse that you were brainwashed by professionals. With 'spiritual' shiat you had to brainwash yourself. I'm still going to lump them together.

Plenty of the spiritual types got had by pros too.

Wanna buy some chakra-aligning energy crystals?


As much as i wanted to kinda laugh at an ex when she spent an evening performing Chakra rituals on me, that was not my driving impulse at the time

One of the best nights of my then-young life
 
shinji3i
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dkulprit: enry: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, with the way things are going, I wouldn't wear a fitness tracker, especially if I were of child-bearing age.

Oh no, you get people who can't bear kids to start putting data in.  Mess with the data to make it more difficult to track down who is really pregnant.

Came up with the same idea.

Have a bunch of dudes download it under false names and email addresses and start "missing" periods.


Seems more likely that cops/prosectors will just wait for a "good citizen" to come forward about someone who they think got one and then the cops will request the info for that specific person from all the big name apps.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: enry: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, with the way things are going, I wouldn't wear a fitness tracker, especially if I were of child-bearing age.

Oh no, you get people who can't bear kids to start putting data in.  Mess with the data to make it more difficult to track down who is really pregnant.

Or, you know, let them know who are the un-women who can be turned into slave labor when Gilead finally happens.

You act like it would be tis huge data set and they would have to follow teeny tiny trails to finally link one piece of data to a specific person.  You think they wouldn't have access to personal data?


"They" can't track everyonewhen "they" are not the feds.  First, it becomes a health database and has to be treated as such.  Second, no app is going to just carte-blanche give Jackson, Mississippi, the data of ALL people who say they live there.  They might give data about one particular person, but everyone? No.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It occurs to me that 90% of the downloads were probably bots anyway, using the install rate to game the app search engine.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: I guess nobody just keeps a personal diary anymore.

Stop giving your life over to apps, you farking idiots.


The apps are not the problem, nobody in a free society should be afraid of a period tracker. The problem is the fascists controlling a third of our government.
 
patcarew
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I am pregnant menstruation Spartacus!
 
jtown
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've been making a list of likely Republican agenda items.  One of them is physicians becoming mandatory reporters of pregnancy.  Anyone reported to be pregnant can [will] be investigated if they don't produce a live birth.
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Weaver95: I'm a cis male and I'm downloading this app because if there's one thing I love it's creating chaos.
Just gotta set my location to Texas and...done!
Come and get me fellas....

Hey, men can be pregnant too. Good luck with not being hung.


Or hanged, for that matter.
😉
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One in ten pregnant women miscarry.

What do Republicans call those women now?  Suspects.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Free app means you were always the product.
 
