 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Tag is for the video   (twitter.com) divider line
19
    More: PSA, shot  
•       •       •

739 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jun 2022 at 9:05 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks subby, I needed all these LOLs
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, that certainly took a turn LOL
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh geez lol.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was beautiful.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That chick seems to have a thing for broken, emotionally vulnerable men. I may have a shot with her.
 
Totally Legitimate Businessman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Enough normies park in handicapable spots to justify an ad?

Checking my privilege here but I had no idea it was an issue.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ok I got a sensible chuckle out of that.  My real question, though, is why did they apparently spend the night sleeping on a very narrow couch that is also too long to fit into the room of that width?  Immersion: ruined.
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: That chick seems to have a thing for broken, emotionally vulnerable men. I may have a shot with her.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Heh.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
love it. i park in handy spaces all the time.
 
buntz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
that's was fantastic.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cyclists: Red and Green - Learn the bloody difference!!
Youtube Yiu1uLgwF1E
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Totally Legitimate Businessman: Enough normies park in handicapable spots to justify an ad?

Checking my privilege here but I had no idea it was an issue.


Every handicap spot at the grocery store is full most of the time. While half the people I see park there don't seem to have any mobility issues.
 
morg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The thing that gets me is the stairs in the back ground.

Like is he expecting an assist on the way out and how did he get in to begin with?
 
RI_Red
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That was great.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Denis Leary - Asshole (Official Uncensored Version)
Youtube UrgpZ0fUixs
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.