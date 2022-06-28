 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   BART derailed due to heat. Ay caramba   (gizmodo.com) divider line
Truthhurtsalot2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lol, just wait until summer then.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, we are not even into the hottest months in Concord.

They are going to need to install mitigation strategies.  This isn't going to stop happening.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Bart Simpson Ay Caramba
Youtube xeqXw08E0Jg
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dbaggins: Yeah, we are not even into the hottest months in Concord.

They are going to need to install mitigation strategies.  This isn't going to stop happening.


Maybe if we pray hard enough the sky daddy will save us
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So there was a chance the tracks could bend.
 
dbaggins
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LordOfThePings: So there was a chance the tracks could bend.


You bet your ass my Hindu friend.
 
