(Twitter)   How do you do fellow kids - Anti-abortion edition   (twitter.com) divider line
109 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Jun 2022 at 2:05 AM



7 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Hmmm. You know, my wife (who is 100% real, and definitely not fake) suddenly has a strong compulsion to make an appointment or five.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Wow, that's weird. Crisis pregnancy centers always seemed so legitimate and above-the-board before.

In her session, "Do I Really Need Two Sites?" Chenoweth explained that, yes, in fact, pregnancy centers do. She recommended that centers operate one that describes an anti-abortion mission to secure donors and another that lists medical information to attract women seeking contraception, counseling, or abortion. An audience member offered that her center swapped out an anti-abortion-seeming name for Pregnancy Options. "That is an excellent point," Chenoweth replied. "Use a more attractive name to someone who is seeking services."
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You know your cause is just when you have to consider NOT telling folks what you actually believe in, or your purpose. THAT says "totally not ideologically motivated medicine."
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Hello fellow birthing aged broodmares. Have you heard about the dangers of having control over your uterus?"
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TFTweet: "digital marketing companies are teaching anti-abortion clinics how to reach young audiences on platforms like Snap, Facebook and Instagram"

Fine.

Let actual developers teach young audiences about the widespread availability strong cryptography as a guarantor of their continued ability to exercise their First Amendment rights. (And if some future regime decides that downloading the source code that enables cryptographically-strong communications is somehow not a similar exercise in the First Amendment right to express oneself via mathematics, but is instead equivalent to owning munitions whose availability ought to be restricted? Well, then, I'd argue that cloning a few git repos is a valid exercise of one's Second Amendment rights.

I live in the real world and accept that all Americans' so-called "rights" can be overturned by five black-robed goombahs looking for an excuse to overturn things they don't like.

But I gotta admit I'd love to read the ruling that prohibits strong crypto from a buncha so-called Federalists trying to overturn both the first and second amendments simultaneously. Because as tortuous as the logic of such a ruling would be to try follow as a reader, it'd necessarily be even more painful for one of them to have to write it.
 
