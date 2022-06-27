 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   When you get tired of shopping on Zillow for bargain basement teardowns masquerading as "fixer-uppers" in Bumfark, Indiana and are ready to aspire to something better, go ahead and give this link a click   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
27
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL $40 million to live in an ugly hotel in Virginia. people will be lining up I'm sure.
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are those my only two options? I'm not too wild about either choice.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
needs more beigey white.
 
Monac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like it would make a borderline acceptable third home for Elon Musk.  Assuming it has space for a hyperloop to somewhere (where is not important).
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's obscene.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Van down by the river sounds good about now.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For $39 million I would rather have a $1 million home on $38 million worth of property.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is an ugly, soulless house. It will never be a home, just a place someone dwells.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manchin's checks cleared and he's moving off the yacht?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tax Boy: needs more beigey white.


Probably has sharp knees too.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemme check between my couch cushions and get back to you.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah, but you'd have to live in DC.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: For $39 million I would rather have a $1 million home on $38 million worth of property.


I'd rather have a $500k home, $1.5M in blow, and $37M in hookers (and a pizza oven)
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Ms. Gonzalez come with the house?  Because, if that's the case, I might try to scrounge up a downpayment.
 
Negligible
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Now, is Bumfark closer to Kokomo or Peru? I know I've been there. It's somewhere between Lafayette and Fort Wayne on 24 or 26. Can't remember which.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Everything is a bargain basement fixer upper if your brave enough.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
8 years to plan and build, selling as soon as finished.  Like a Farking little boy with a new toy.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The entire thing just looks like it was built to show off, and not to actually live in and do things in. I realize that's exactly the point for just about everyone throwing that kind of money around, but... blech.

Turbo Cojones: 8 years to plan and build, selling as soon as finished.  Like a Farking little boy with a new toy.


Also this, but then it pretty much is... just about everyone with that kind of money is the child of inherited wealth.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Mock26: For $39 million I would rather have a $1 million home on $38 million worth of property.

I'd rather have a $500k home, $1.5M in blow, and $37M in hookers (and a pizza oven)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: needs more beigey white.


I describe my interior decorating style as "beige a vu"

/I don't have a creative bone in my body so I stick to earth tones because I know what I would probably pick would be atrocious
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
An allegory comes to mind... the White Elephant.

Someone should buy it and give it to their worst enemy. As a gift!
 
lymond01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"20 minutes from downtown DC" is something you can't really say without some significant qualifiers.  Like "by helicopter".
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: 8 years to plan and build, selling as soon as finished.  Like a Farking little boy with a new toy.


"but they're in a different place in their lives..."

Hmmm... that sounds... unfortunate.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Too bad it's not in Gary Indiana. I'd totally buy it then.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: 8 years to plan and build, selling as soon as finished.  Like a Farking little boy with a new toy.


I never understand this attitude when some rich dude does something stupid with their money.  I think it's fantastic.  All the contractors and suppliers got a couple million dollars of his money.  It added work for all the people that work for those companies.
 
Artist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Tax Boy: needs more beigey white.

I describe my interior decorating style as "beige a vu"

/I don't have a creative bone in my body so I stick to earth tones because I know what I would probably pick would be atrocious


As bad as this?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Palm Springs! 16 grand a month mortgage!
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: needs more beigey white.


I completely agree with you. The popularity of the beigey white colors is total cowardice. "Who says crown molding has to be white?!?" exclaims the most dangerous human in the room.

But seriously ... color should not be an afterthought.
 
