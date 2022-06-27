 Skip to content
Your nuggets or your life
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure was awesome of Republicans to make guns cheap and food expensive, wasn't it?
🙄
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm thinking! I'm thinking!" - Jack Benny
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TAKE MY WILL BARTON, PLEASE.

/Nuggets fans will get this.
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mood: Pensive

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very disappointed.
squiretothegiants.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
jdlenke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought women were going around cutting off men's balls now.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hot mustard or honey mustard?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I thought someone got robbed outside a marijuana dispensary.

That happened a few years back at one here. I thought a decoy bag might work, but I'm actually not that worried about it happening to me to bother.

I could put whatever I bought in my pockets and some old empty packaging in the bag from the store and just give them that and I'd be gone before they realized they got nothing.

And if you get robbed of an ounce you just bought it's not like they can legally sell you another ounce until the next day so it would be a double buzzkill.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does your regular car insurance cover such damage?
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We are literally living in a universe made up of dank memes and copypasta.

Gimmie Gimmie Chicken Tendies
Youtube 4xjtQvPhX_U


Y'all know the words.

And if you don't know, now you know.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't get killed over a Mayo sandwich .. Wonder if this guy was in Atlanta. yesterday ..
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thanks a lot SCOTUS, he was allowed to carry a concealed weapon.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "I'm thinking! I'm thinking!" - Jack Benny


"I'm thinking it over!"

If you're going to be an olde timey nerd, do it right. 😁
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lock him up for life with no chance of parole.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Read today that two Subway employees were shot, one of them killed, by a customer in Atlanta.
For putting too much mayo on the sandwich.

/ wish I could say this was fiction, but it's not
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He was a law-abiding gun owner, until he wasn't.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Mood: Pensive

[Fark user image image 400x225]


Thinking bout those nuggets he missed out on.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Thanks a lot SCOTUS, he was allowed to carry a concealed weapon.


I've taken to referring to them as SCROTUS.  A bunch of wrinkly old bawbags.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mock26: Lock him up for life with no chance of parole.


I'll bet if people were well fed, there would be a lot less crime.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey man, you pull a piece out on me at Wendy's, and I'll take it away from you, shove it up your ass, and pull the trigger until it goes click.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Hey man, you pull a piece out on me at Wendy's, and I'll take it away from you, shove it up your ass, and pull the trigger until it goes click.
[Fark user image image 257x196]


That picture looks creepy AF
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TiberiusGracchus44: Mood: Pensive

[Fark user image image 400x225]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You defend yourself by buying a lot.

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: At first I thought someone got robbed outside a marijuana dispensary.

That happened a few years back at one here. I thought a decoy bag might work, but I'm actually not that worried about it happening to me to bother.

I could put whatever I bought in my pockets and some old empty packaging in the bag from the store and just give them that and I'd be gone before they realized they got nothing.

And if you get robbed of an ounce you just bought it's not like they can legally sell you another ounce until the next day so it would be a double buzzkill.


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
maram500
‘’ 1 minute ago  

My Sober Alt: At first I thought someone got robbed outside a marijuana dispensary.

That happened a few years back at one here. I thought a decoy bag might work, but I'm actually not that worried about it happening to me to bother.

I could put whatever I bought in my pockets and some old empty packaging in the bag from the store and just give them that and I'd be gone before they realized they got nothing.

And if you get robbed of an ounce you just bought it's not like they can legally sell you another ounce until the next day so it would be a double buzzkill.


What state/area are you in where you can only buy an ounce per day? I've never heard of limits like that.
 
