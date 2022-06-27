 Skip to content
(NPR)   Enough about "losing control of their own bodies," "being forced to raise children conceived by their rapists," and "dying from ectopic pregnancies," already. Let's talk about what reversing Roe means for men   (npr.org) divider line
191
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well for one thing it means women will be less likely to have casual sex.
Who the FARK wants that?!?!
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get a vasectomy.

It's really easy.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: Get a vasectomy.

It's really easy.


WHAT??? And give up being able to sow their seed wherever they please???
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: Get a vasectomy.
It's really easy.


Done and done.

Makes it much easier to get to bareback too.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Get a vasectomy.

It's really easy.


Depends on where you are.  I was able to get it done at 23, but I was in NYC.  I don't know if it's as easy to get done in the deep south.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The gender-based discrimination and disparity that women have faced because of patriarchal power structures have really put a rift between the public's mental image of men and women when it comes to reproductive rights," Dr. Nguyen said.

I agree with this generally - we don't talk about men's role in reproductive rights very much because it is not men's behavior we are trying to control.

But here's the solution:
Men can manage their own semen. That's their reproductive right.
Not happy with that?
Tough sh*t. You lost your chance the moment you failed to manage your f*cking semen.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It means I'm going to be garnishing a lot more paychecks for deadbeats not paying child support in the not so distant future.

There are going to be a lot of people that are going to learn the hard way they should have provided child support upfront instead of it being settled in family court.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Irving Maimway: Get a vasectomy.
It's really easy.

Done and done.

Makes it much easier to get to bareback too.


Yup. I have children. Don't want / need more.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: It means I'm going to be garnishing a lot more paychecks for deadbeats not paying child support in the not so distant future.

There are going to be a lot of people that are going to learn the hard way they should have provided child support upfront instead of it being settled in family court.


Laws limiting male liability for child support in 3... 2... 1...
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it a good idea to try to convince men this is important to them too?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Isn't it a good idea to try to convince men this is important to them too?


People forget that both sides are making sacrifices here.  They aren't going to give out all those tiny american flags anymore.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The big deal for all Americans is republicans do not believe in personal privacy and republicans want to take away more civil rights. Saying the 14th amendment doesn't matter by republicans is a huge blow to basic human decency and rights and shows republicans are just evil. The same republicans said christian prayer should be in public schools and tax dollars have to pay for extremist Christian school and guns should be allowed everywhere with no rules by states.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Isn't it a good idea to try to convince men this is important to them too?


An hour's worth of exercise and a thirty second squirt is an issue for hydration.
Nine months of biological work and then eighteen years of support is a much higher investment.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men lying about having had a vasectomy to have bareback casual sex in 3...2...1...
 
Anastacya [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Men lying about having had a vasectomy to have bareback casual sex in 3...2...1...


A lot easier than having to actually put a condom on and then stealth it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Men lying about having had a vasectomy to have bareback casual sex in 3...2...1...


Always willing to show my scar to the right woman.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anastacya: educated: Men lying about having had a vasectomy to have bareback casual sex in 3...2...1...

A lot easier than having to actually put a condom on and then stealth it.


This guy gets it.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anastacya: educated: Men lying about having had a vasectomy to have bareback casual sex in 3...2...1...

A lot easier than having to actually put a condom on and then stealth it.


Hopefully it would be considered assault. Bit hahaha who am I kidding.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: educated: Men lying about having had a vasectomy to have bareback casual sex in 3...2...1...

Always willing to show my scar to the right woman.


How would "the right woman" know that's what the scar is from?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Anastacya: educated: Men lying about having had a vasectomy to have bareback casual sex in 3...2...1...

A lot easier than having to actually put a condom on and then stealth it.

This guy gets it.


STDs for everyone!

Oprah.jpg
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: SpectroBoy: educated: Men lying about having had a vasectomy to have bareback casual sex in 3...2...1...

Always willing to show my scar to the right woman.

How would "the right woman" know that's what the scar is from?


Presumably "the right woman" in this case is a smoking hot urologist.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Isn't it a good idea to try to convince men this is important to them too?


I believe that all these years since Roe that there are *plenty* of men who, looking back, have their own "it was the right decision" stories of their own.

I pray they come forward and soon.

Maybe they can help move the conservatives in a way women can't.

The hateful "She can just close her legs" responses by the right need to be countered by men who actually like women and who can attest "a pregnancy and baby wasn't what I wanted, either" termination likely changed their lives for the better, too.

It might help change the narrative a bit from "she's just irresponsible" to "we decided this together and I'm glad we did".

Not ready to have a baby isn't just for women.
 
Anastacya [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Anastacya: educated: Men lying about having had a vasectomy to have bareback casual sex in 3...2...1...

A lot easier than having to actually put a condom on and then stealth it.

Hopefully it would be considered assault. Bit hahaha who am I kidding.


Given this SCOTUS, I worry about women who are younger than me, who don't have the life skills or knowledge, and even those who do, enduring the unrelenting harassment for trying to press charges. Especially because as far as I know (and I'm too lazy to Google), stealthing is only illegal in Cali, right?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: educated: SpectroBoy: educated: Men lying about having had a vasectomy to have bareback casual sex in 3...2...1...

Always willing to show my scar to the right woman.

How would "the right woman" know that's what the scar is from?

Presumably "the right woman" in this case is a smoking hot urologist.


Just to be safe, I think any woman who might be "the right woman" should require a sample that she can check under a microscope for active sperm before she consents to casual sex without a condom.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: Not ready to have a baby isn't just for women.


I am still wondering how much of this is a part of the whole "create a religious White Nationalist army" bit that we see going around.

I suppose we will know when they create a "drop off your footsoldier baby at the fort" type of announcements.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

parasol: aleister_greynight: Isn't it a good idea to try to convince men this is important to them too?

I believe that all these years since Roe that there are *plenty* of men who, looking back, have their own "it was the right decision" stories of their own.

I pray they come forward and soon.

Maybe they can help move the conservatives in a way women can't.

The hateful "She can just close her legs" responses by the right need to be countered by men who actually like women and who can attest "a pregnancy and baby wasn't what I wanted, either" termination likely changed their lives for the better, too.

It might help change the narrative a bit from "she's just irresponsible" to "we decided this together and I'm glad we did".

Not ready to have a baby isn't just for women.


Back in college I was banging my girlfriend of the time and discovered afterward that the condom broke.

You bet your ass we were at the clinic getting a morning after pill ASAP.

If she had gotten pregnant, we would have gotten married and we both would have been f*cking miserable and more than likely would have divorced within a matter of years.

Thanks, Plan B.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anastacya: educated: Anastacya: educated: Men lying about having had a vasectomy to have bareback casual sex in 3...2...1...

A lot easier than having to actually put a condom on and then stealth it.

Hopefully it would be considered assault. Bit hahaha who am I kidding.

Given this SCOTUS, I worry about women who are younger than me, who don't have the life skills or knowledge, and even those who do, enduring the unrelenting harassment for trying to press charges. Especially because as far as I know (and I'm too lazy to Google), stealthing is only illegal in Cali, right?


Yep.
It is considered assault by many (and considering the dangers of being pregnant in this country, I agree) but only punishable as a civil case in Cali.
 
Anastacya [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Anastacya: educated: Anastacya: educated: Men lying about having had a vasectomy to have bareback casual sex in 3...2...1...

A lot easier than having to actually put a condom on and then stealth it.

Hopefully it would be considered assault. Bit hahaha who am I kidding.

Given this SCOTUS, I worry about women who are younger than me, who don't have the life skills or knowledge, and even those who do, enduring the unrelenting harassment for trying to press charges. Especially because as far as I know (and I'm too lazy to Google), stealthing is only illegal in Cali, right?

Yep.
It is considered assault by many (and considering the dangers of being pregnant in this country, I agree) but only punishable as a civil case in Cali.


I hate this timeline. I hate this country. More than everything, I HATE FASCISTS.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mandatory vasectomy for all men.

I've had mine.  Guys, do your duty.  You want abortions to be eliminated? Then snip snip.  If you want a baby you  an adopt or get sperm extracted.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the US military still do vasectomy for members? I know they did before but don't know if the rule changed
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll tell you what it means for men:

It means that women I know and love are losing control of their own bodies, being forced to raise children conceived by their rapists, and dying from ectopic pregnancies.

That's what matters....women and how it affects them.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mandatory vasectomies are almost as problematic as forcing birth. Let's not advocate that.

No one should have any say at all in how someone chooses to run their reproductive life. Period. End. Fin. Complete.

The ONLY people who can make decisions about the sex they're having are the people having the sex. There needs to be full disclosure, honest agreement there, but that's it.

No forced birth.
No forced birth control (including vasectomies).
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember to frequently remind your Republican buddies whose children were conceived via IVF that they are all murderers and criminals now.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Mandatory vasectomies are almost as problematic as forcing birth. Let's not advocate that.

No one should have any say at all in how someone chooses to run their reproductive life. Period. End. Fin. Complete.

The ONLY people who can make decisions about the sex they're having are the people having the sex. There needs to be full disclosure, honest agreement there, but that's it.

No forced birth.
No forced birth control (including vasectomies).


My post was sarcasm, yet if the nitrous want to control bodies and eliminate abortion, they are focused on the wrong set.

But that isn't what they want.  They want to control bodies and punish for having sex.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: I'll tell you what it means for men:

It means that women I know and love are losing control of their own bodies, being forced to raise children conceived by their rapists, and dying from ectopic pregnancies.

That's what matters....women and how it affects them.


Totally agree - but let's stop sliding all the way to the most extreme examples.

Women should have full bodily autonomy. That's it. That's the line to draw. It does not need edge cases.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Get a vasectomy.

It's really easy.


One of the 3 main rulings Thomas is targetting is the right to contraception in any way, shape, or form. So that's going to be illegal in red states within a year as well, along with potentially the morning after pill and even farking condoms.

Also, if you are able to get one, be aware that reversal has a significant failure rate, and it increases with time:
https://www.mayoclinic.org/tests-procedures/vasectomy-reversal/about/pac-20384537

This is obviously not a concern if you're certain that you either never want kids, or have had all the kids you intend to, but if not, keep it in mind before potentially rendering yourself permanently infertile.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: SpectroBoy: educated: Men lying about having had a vasectomy to have bareback casual sex in 3...2...1...

Always willing to show my scar to the right woman.

How would "the right woman" know that's what the scar is from?


"Why is it on you shoulder?"

"Relax baby. It's science."
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$10 at PP. Donated $90 on top of that. Ironically,I got my vasectomy because I felt bad I'd knocked up my co worker and she had to deal with an abortion. This was way before pills. And, not going to lie, I felt bad about it even though I'd already proven I wasn't capable of parenting and had no intention of doing it again. Snip seemed the obvious solution.
 
Flat_Panda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: It means I'm going to be garnishing a lot more paychecks for deadbeats not paying child support in the not so distant future.

There are going to be a lot of people that are going to learn the hard way they should have provided child support upfront instead of it being settled in family court.


If women no long have control over their own bodies, then we should be able to set up a male DNA data base to link all men to their offspring so child support can begin at conception.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: educated: Men lying about having had a vasectomy to have bareback casual sex in 3...2...1...

Always willing to show my scar to the right woman.


I must have had a really good doctor because I can't even see where he cut me open anymore. He did a really tiny incision pulled the plumbing out through the hole, did his business, and packed it all back in and sewed me up.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image image 850x644]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JimmyTheHutt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every single day, NPR justifies my cancellation of my monthly donation.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abortion bans are about creating more poor people. People always miss the forest for the trees.

I'll be honest, it won't affect my kids... the ones still in this country are planning an exit to a sane non-theocracy. My wife and I are too old to be affected. However, we also know this won't affect the rich. Why? They'll just go somewhere it's legal to get an abortion, birth control, whatever fertility services they need.

Poor people are stuck. Banning abortion is the next step for the .1% to create (in their view) a permanent underclass of (near) slave labor... slaves in all but name. To do this they need to outlaw not only abortion, but also birth control. Oh, and surprise, Clarence is already saying birth control is on the chopping block. They won't stop at the pill, IUD's, and so on... they want to outlaw ALL forms of birth control... yes even condoms. On top of that they want to outlaw sterilizations, so no more vasectomy snips or tubal ligations or hysterectomies.  They want it so anyone having sex, well any durty poors (e.g. the bottom 90%) is taking a risk they will form babby.

They want "working poor" women barefoot, pregnant, living in fear, working two or more jobs, self medicating with cheap alcohol (preferred) or drugs, barely able to cover the bills, with multiple kids. They want them stressed running from one thing to the next, too busy to be a mom, raising multiple kids they didn't want in the first place, in poverty, with poor to middling nutrition, and a poor education.

Of course for guys it isn't much different, since they want their grunt labor as well. So they'll keep the guys poor, living in fear, working three or more jobs, self-medicating with cheap alcohol (preferred) or drugs, actually unable to cover the bills, so they fall behind on their child support, end up in jail, have to pay for the privilege of being in that private jail (privatize the profits!) on work release, for multiple kids they didn't want in the first place. They want the men to hate those kids, so the kids have all sorts of psychological issues, that way they likely won't dream/strive too much, and probably stay poor.

After all, without support the working poor tend to raise working poor. That's why they spent decades shredding the social safety net.

Don't miss the forest for the trees. The HAIL JEEBUS brigade is the public face, but the people funding them and the Republican Party are the .1% who don't give a shiat about anything but maintaining a lifestyle that would make Croesus blush with envy. To do that they need a bunch of expendable (near) slaves. You want to stop this? You need to stop the .1% Federalist Society fascists.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: I'll tell you what it means for men:

It means that women I know and love are losing control of their own bodies, being forced to raise children conceived by their rapists, and dying from ectopic pregnancies.

That's what matters....women and how it affects them.


Obviously the effect on women is far, far, more important than the effect on men for exactly the reasons you list, BUT... far too many people vote more out of self-interest than the common good. So pointing out that this is bad for both sexes has an impact in the election booth, which makes it a good thing to do. It shouldn't be the primary focus, obviously, but it should be part of the campaign to fix this shiat.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's talk about the next 30 years of dragging us back to the 19th f*cking century!!! It's not just one decision.

It's all the decisions.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: "The gender-based discrimination and disparity that women have faced because of patriarchal power structures have really put a rift between the public's mental image of men and women when it comes to reproductive rights," Dr. Nguyen said.

I agree with this generally - we don't talk about men's role in reproductive rights very much because it is not men's behavior we are trying to control.

But here's the solution:
Men can manage their own semen. That's their reproductive right.
Not happy with that?
Tough sh*t. You lost your chance the moment you failed to manage your f*cking semen.


I tried to manage my seamen, but they committed mutiny.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Shostie: educated: SpectroBoy: educated: Men lying about having had a vasectomy to have bareback casual sex in 3...2...1...

Always willing to show my scar to the right woman.

How would "the right woman" know that's what the scar is from?

Presumably "the right woman" in this case is a smoking hot urologist.

Just to be safe, I think any woman who might be "the right woman" should require a sample that she can check under a microscope for active sperm before she consents to casual sex without a condom.


I have a microscope at home for just this reason.*

*Well it's for a lot of things, but it would be fun to use it for this.
 
orezona
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: Irving Maimway: Get a vasectomy.

It's really easy.

One of the 3 main rulings Thomas is targetting is the right to contraception in any way, shape, or form. So that's going to be illegal in red states within a year as well, along with potentially the morning after pill and even farking condoms.

Also, if you are able to get one, be aware that reversal has a significant failure rate, and it increases with time:
https://www.mayoclinic.org/tests-procedures/vasectomy-reversal/about/pac-20384537

This is obviously not a concern if you're certain that you either never want kids, or have had all the kids you intend to, but if not, keep it in mind before potentially rendering yourself permanently infertile.


If they are going to go after condoms you know damn well they'll go after vasectomies as well.

/had mine done about 8 years ago
//at some point their endgame would be to make masturbation illegal as well
 
