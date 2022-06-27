 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Military Industrial Complex does the right thing free of charge   (twitter.com)
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When weapon manufacturers care more about freedom than the Supreme Court of the United States of America.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on them.

OK, now I feel a little weird, but seriously, that was a good move on their part.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the successes those drones have had against the orcs it seems like they will be selling like hotcakes to every country that does not already have a domestically produced equivalent.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Given the successes those drones have had against the orcs it seems like they will be selling like hotcakes to every country that does not already have a domestically produced equivalent.


Yeah, this is just a good PR move for them.  It's still all about the almighty dollar.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Good on them.

OK, now I feel a little weird, but seriously, that was a good move on their part.


Whether they're just being manipulative and find the price of a few systems worth the PR, or if they're genuinely concerned thus this - sharp move either way

/hell probably both when you get right down to it
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Even arms dealers are like "Fark the orcs."
 
Daer21
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: fragMasterFlash: Given the successes those drones have had against the orcs it seems like they will be selling like hotcakes to every country that does not already have a domestically produced equivalent.

Yeah, this is just a good PR move for them.  It's still all about the almighty dollar.

Yeah, this is just a good PR move for them.  It's still all about the almighty dollar.


If it kills fascists, who cares?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That is just amazing. Also really says "hey you are a comedian, you shouldn't be raising money for weapons"

More empathy than SCOTUS
 
Truthhurtsalot2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At Baykar, killing Commies is a hobby.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Given the successes those drones have had against the orcs it seems like they will be selling like hotcakes to every country that does not already have a domestically produced equivalent.


IMHO, Baykar is the Tesla of drones. First on the market with a cool toy, but folks can buy the components from Alibaba in bulk.

They can also reconfigure existing software like Ukraine did with the Uber app.

So, they're a player for now, but smart governments will be combing their schools (including high schools) for makers and black hats to produce their homegrown versions.

The US, China, Israel, and several others will dominate the large UAVs that can loiter for hours or days, and have full-spectrum optics, but the homegrowns are sufficient to harass an enemy and target vehicles and rail lines to disrupt the supply chain in the opening hours of a conflict.

Supposedly, every man of fighting age in Switzerland has a battle rifle and ammo at home. Add to that a FPV drone that can rely coordinates, or be used as a suicide drone, and they are a serious force multiplier. No central command to hack, no way to jam without cutting your own ability to communicate.
 
Theeng
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kkinnison: That is just amazing. Also really says "hey you are a comedian, you shouldn't be raising money for weapons"

More empathy than SCOTUS

More empathy than SCOTUS


Of course they have more empathy, they have to care about how they look and aren't packed full of ideologues who want to remove every right they can from regular people.

These people have to live in reality.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe, when the dust settles over there, we can send all our unwanted babbies over to the Ukraine too.
 
flappy_penguin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

indy_kid: fragMasterFlash: Given the successes those drones have had against the orcs it seems like they will be selling like hotcakes to every country that does not already have a domestically produced equivalent.

IMHO, Baykar is the Tesla of drones. First on the market with a cool toy, but folks can buy the components from Alibaba in bulk.

They can also reconfigure existing software like Ukraine did with the Uber app.

So, they're a player for now, but smart governments will be combing their schools (including high schools) for makers and black hats to produce their homegrown versions.

The US, China, Israel, and several others will dominate the large UAVs that can loiter for hours or days, and have full-spectrum optics, but the homegrowns are sufficient to harass an enemy and target vehicles and rail lines to disrupt the supply chain in the opening hours of a conflict.

Supposedly, every man of fighting age in Switzerland has a battle rifle and ammo at home. Add to that a FPV drone that can rely coordinates, or be used as a suicide drone, and they are a serious force multiplier. No central command to hack, no way to jam without cutting your own ability to communicate.


My dreadlocks having spliff smoking swiss buddy had his rifle in his apartment and pretty much mixed in with the laundry next to the xbox. Pretty chill dude all around. Another Swiss buddy was in trouble for not doing his regular qualifying at the range cuz he was terrified of guns and i was trying to convince him to figure out how I could go in his place. His main job was driving an APC
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Supposedly, every man of fighting age in Switzerland has a battle rifle and ammo at home.


Not entirely true.  At the conclusion of military service, soldiers are permitted to keep their service weapon if they so choose and not all of them do.

The real number of armed households is somewhere around 1/3.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Shirley Ujest: Maybe, when the dust settles over there, we can send all our unwanted babbies over to the Ukraine too.


Some of them have already volunteered.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Everyone wants to defeat the Russians and humiliate Pooty Poot
 
max_pooper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's alright, they'll heavily pad their next bill they send congress.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: indy_kid: Supposedly, every man of fighting age in Switzerland has a battle rifle and ammo at home.

Not entirely true.  At the conclusion of military service, soldiers are permitted to keep their service weapon if they so choose and not all of them do.

The real number of armed households is somewhere around 1/3.


They're also not allowed to have the ammo for it. The whole Switzerland Guns thing is a myth
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: hubiestubert: Good on them.

OK, now I feel a little weird, but seriously, that was a good move on their part.

Whether they're just being manipulative and find the price of a few systems worth the PR, or if they're genuinely concerned thus this - sharp move either way

/hell probably both when you get right down to it


I think it is a good thing, but you are right.  Right now every country on Earth is wanting to buy the drones as soon as they can, but they are also looking at their armored reserves, which in most countries are old Soviet era stuff that is even worse than what the Ruskies are using, and thinking they need to upgrade those to something better as well, and it is not going to be Russian or a Chinese knockoff of something Russian.
 
