 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTOP)   Speed limit enforced by aircraft   (wtop.com) divider line
19
    More: Misc, Speed limit, Traffic law, department's helicopters, Autobahn, aviation unit, news release, Anne Arundel County, Miles per hour  
•       •       •

1018 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jun 2022 at 10:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shrug.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looper.comView Full Size

out of a job
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta pay for the chopper's maintenance somehow.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not unusual.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Overall, within a two and a half-hour period on Friday afternoon, authorities made 19 stops, issued 24 citations and gave five warnings, for what they called "egregious speed violations."

So they gave warnings for egregious speed violations and citations for normal violations?

/ Floor it!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jclaggett: [Fark user image 425x435]


harvardfilmarchive.orgView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anne Arundel County? Was it Travis Pastrana?

/naw: nowadays he only does shiat like that with valid permits.
//grew up in Anne Arundel County
///too young to have known Travis Pastrana in school.
 
jmr61
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How the hell do you go 169 on a highway with a 55mph speed limit?

Would have liked to seen a fatal, single car crash.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: jclaggett: [Fark user image 425x435]

[harvardfilmarchive.org image 433x243]


Fark user imageView Full Size


You were found guilty of speeding. Citations issued.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

IANALINFLORIDA: Overall, within a two and a half-hour period on Friday afternoon, authorities made 19 stops, issued 24 citations and gave five warnings, for what they called "egregious speed violations."

So they gave warnings for egregious speed violations and citations for normal violations?

/ Floor it!


Mustang goes 114 mph over the speed limit? Gonna frame that citation and hang it on the living room wall!

/when you get out of jail
//If it's $530 for 30 over, then 114 might run you $1510.50. Plus impound fees, court costs, etc.
///If you insurance agent gets a commission, your new rates put his kids in a private school.
 
Omnivorous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was that downwind or upwind?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe they can use that sensitive equipment to locate the second L in Arundell.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Looks like the coffers came up a little short this month. Because that's all it is. The speeders might be dissuaded for a few days, but once the cops get their bounties and go away things will go right back to normal. In the meantime, speeding continues everywhere else they're not looking, but they hit the rich counties because they can afford the fines.
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
🎶My new Ford Mustang does 169
I lost my license and paid a big fine🎶
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That chopper is probably $3000 an hour. Seems worthwhile to get it involved.
I'm too lazy to figure this out in Google... 100 is nothing on most interstates if there's no traffic. But this road is 55 so that's either set really damn low or these people are insane. 160 whatever is insane regardless. But if I had a empty road and a mile+ of good daytime visibility I would probably do it in a car that can.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've seen these signs for the past 30 years. Never have I believed them.

I'm glad they spent 2 hours last week working with the press trying to make us believe it.

We still don't.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Where the hell in Anne Arundel did he find the room?  97 at 4am on a Sunday?  Cause he sure isn't doing that on the Ritchie or Patuxent
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ah, Route 10. So they probably found the car buried in the woods off the Beltway
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.