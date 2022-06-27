 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Toxic yellow chlorine explosion at Jordan port kills at least 13 and injures 250, which is the sort of thing that he takes personally   (news.sky.com) divider line
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jordan really dropped the ball on that one.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less cropped/blurry video: https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1541471360681234432
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Two videos here: https://imgur.com/gallery/vRbgE1J
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was it dripping from a dead dog's eye?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Between this and the train derailment thread below, I guess today is just a day for mass "Final Destination" events around the globe.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It looks like Big Bird exploded all over everywhere.
/That's not my fetish.
//NTTAWWT.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That mich gas under pressure burst open with 1 container falling from a relatively low height.  Amazing this is not a weekly occurrence
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Chlorine leaks freaked me out as a kid. There was a big one in the news and I always worried that it would happen again near me. As with quicksand, it turned out to be a significantly less frequent hazard than I thought at the time.
 
