(Fox 4 KC)   Amtrak Train with 243 passengers in NW Missouri derails. Mass casualty trailer sent to scene   (fox4kc.com) divider line
42
    More: Scary, Missouri, Amtrak, Emergency responders, mass casualty trailer, Amtrak Southwest Chief train, Missouri State Highway Patrol, local emergency services, crew members  
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
WayneKerr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Early reports state that the train driver should have swerved.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dump Truck vs. Train. Everyone loses.
 
Mukster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Antiiiiiiiffaaaa!
 
Special Guest
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Conductor on the side of the train: "tickets, please."
 
Bslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
it just derailed holy shiat!

oh it hit a dump truck then derailed

definitely lowers the mystery level when that is included
 
b0rg9
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I predict this thread will be a train wreck.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Chop chop!
 
Nirbo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Rail bridges and tunnels are expensive, sooooooo...
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
it was the corn's fault
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
3 fatalities per MO Highway Patrol (2 on the train and the dump truck driver).
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Rail bridges and tunnels are expensive, sooooooo...


So are dump trucks.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The third video entitled "CHAOS INSIDE TRAIN" is well worth watching for its lack of chaos.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Nirbo: Rail bridges and tunnels are expensive, sooooooo...

So are dump trucks.


That can't be true. I see tons of them at the dump.

Oh, wait. Ohhhhhh.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Dump Truck vs. Train. Everyone loses.


It's just a cavalcade of stupid. Dump trucks don't go fast, but they do have clearance over most vehicles around them and since that scene looks to be in the plains it's not like the train can just sneak up on you.

I don't think it's that far of a jump to the conclusion that it's the dump truck driver's fault.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The third video entitled "CHAOS INSIDE TRAIN" is well worth watching for its lack of chaos.


yeah that's more calm and orderly than any time i've ever boarded or alighted from an amtrak train
 
olorin604
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Local news just carried a press conference. 3 dead currently 2 on train and driver of truck.
 
Benalto
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is there statistically a safest place to be in a train at the time of a crash?
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The sad thing is we are probably going to get more train crossing regulations out of this.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: OkieDookie: Dump Truck vs. Train. Everyone loses.

It's just a cavalcade of stupid. Dump trucks don't go fast, but they do have clearance over most vehicles around them and since that scene looks to be in the plains it's not like the train can just sneak up on you.

I don't think it's that far of a jump to the conclusion that it's the dump truck driver's fault.


It's always weird when something like this happens.

Did the truck break down? Was the driver trying to kill himself? Was he listening to his favourite album of train noises?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: The sad thing is we are probably going to get more train crossing regulations out of this.


Its too soon. Why are you making this political?!?!?!?
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If the railroad in Missouri is half as bad as their highways, I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often
 
Nirbo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Benalto: Is there statistically a safest place to be in a train at the time of a crash?


Toilet.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Benalto: Is there statistically a safest place to be in a train at the time of a crash?


Not when the whole thing tips over like this one did.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I bet the derailment was caused by someone who started shooting the train
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GRCooper: If the railroad in Missouri is half as bad as their highways, I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often


As someone who just drove on I-70 between KC and STL, I'm getting a kick, yadda yadda yadda...
 
Nirbo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Benalto: Is there statistically a safest place to be in a train at the time of a crash?

Not when the whole thing tips over like this one did.


I'd argue the top.

But it'd be statistically the least safe place UNTIL the crash.
 
Trik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This wan was seen loitering around the train platform on it's last stop before the accident and is wanted for questioning.
cdn7.hifigif.ccView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
44.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nirbo: It's always weird when something like this happens.

Did the truck break down? Was the driver trying to kill himself? Was he listening to his favourite album of train noises?


I was over a mile away through a suburban area with a lot of trees from the train tracks today, and I heard the train just fine while inside a store. It can't be all that hard to hear a train without said impediments, even over the sound of a big-assed dump truck.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One overhead shot I saw shows an ungated, unlit crossing (just a crossbuck and stop sign) with the road crossing the rails at about a 45 degree angle. Makes for a dangerous crossing as stop signs are rarely obeyed and visibility sucks on one side or the other because of the angle relative to the track.

So, yeah, we need more crossing gates and lights on high speed lines at a minimum.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

b0rg9: I predict this thread will be a train wreck.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So Casey Jones gets his blow delivered by the dumptruck load these days?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

buzzcut73: One overhead shot I saw shows an ungated, unlit crossing (just a crossbuck and stop sign) with the road crossing the rails at about a 45 degree angle. Makes for a dangerous crossing as stop signs are rarely obeyed and visibility sucks on one side or the other because of the angle relative to the track.

So, yeah, we need more crossing gates and lights on high speed lines at a minimum.


LOL at the Southwest Chief being a "high speed line".
 
jim32rr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Savoy Brown - Hellbound Train (1972)
Youtube vUi2iG7BfKc
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Another crash? It's so hard to keep track.
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Trik: This wan man...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nirbo: FriarReb98: OkieDookie: Dump Truck vs. Train. Everyone loses.

It's just a cavalcade of stupid. Dump trucks don't go fast, but they do have clearance over most vehicles around them and since that scene looks to be in the plains it's not like the train can just sneak up on you.

I don't think it's that far of a jump to the conclusion that it's the dump truck driver's fault.

It's always weird when something like this happens.

Did the truck break down? Was the driver trying to kill himself? Was he listening to his favourite album of train noises?


An album of moaning and spongy slapping sounds?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So Casey Jones gets his blow delivered by the dumptruck load these days?


And you know that dump truck just crossed my mind.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
comb.ioView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That truck driver deserves 243 counts of reckless endangerment, plus a vehicular assault charge for every injury.  Exchange one of the reckless endangerment charge for murder for each death.

We need to start getting serious with drivers in this country.
 
