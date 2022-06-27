 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Australian solves car theft problem with a little high jacking   (youtube.com) divider line
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That was a very uplifting story. Thank you subby.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
 Works for aspiring amateur repo men as well.

I Bought a Massive Skid Loader.
Youtube zG6VB4H_fM8
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sucks that they didn't explain what happened better than "the owners got home and got into a forklift"

There's so much left out ☹
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Jack
Youtube kq_GSIw0X0w
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought aussies solved everything with hugh jackman
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Magnavolt car anti theft advert from Robocop 2, brilliant!
Youtube 7U4ZYOBzEEs
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She'll probably just get her license suspended
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/kq_GSIw0X0w?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Dang, great bass, suck-ass vocal. Guy sounds like Barney Fife in a bad mood.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was recently involved in a carjacking.
Luckily none got on the upholstery.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
SOUTH AFRICA: FLAME THROWING DEVICE TO COMBAT CAR JACKING (V)
Youtube aLhWzMOccTg
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
'Cause I got high
Because I got high
Because I got high
 
