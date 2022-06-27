 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   What North Korea lacks in accuracy, they seem to be making up for in range   (wcax.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok who is at war with the moon

And how on earth can someone be firing off rockets and we don't know who is doing it?

/NORAD?  Where are you? Or is this one of those classified information things?
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not a rocket. This is what happens when you tell Peter North to shoot for the moon.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Looks like a successful example of lithobraking to me.
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just proves there is water on the moon
 
themanuf [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"NASA says two large masses on each end of the rocket may have caused the two craters."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
OK who's the VT farker submitting these, fess up :P
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Ok who is at war with the moon

And how on earth can someone be firing off rockets and we don't know who is doing it?

/NORAD?  Where are you? Or is this one of those classified information things?


It's leftover junk from some previous mission, likely Chang'e 5-T1.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We all know who is responsible here...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mr. Show - Blow Up the Moon
Youtube GTJ3LIA5LmA
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nuke the moon: a realistic plan for world peace
 
