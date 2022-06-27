 Skip to content
(SanDiego UnionTribune) Hero San Diego Zoo on stand-by to rehome the miniature giraffes   (sandiegouniontribune.com) divider line
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Anyone have four bucks I can borrow?
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Taxpayers will pay for the upkeep, will be liable for any damages and will promptly return it when the war is over. I'm sure we'll even throw in a bonus handy J so the Russian royals had are satisfied with the service.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Strip out anything gaudy, and ask the science nerds if they could use it for any cool experiments.  If the answer is no, turn it into a reef so the Republicans don't give it back next time they have the White House.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA: It's not clear how long the seized boat will stay in San Diego. Justice officials said the plan is to eventually sell it off.

And then immediately arrest the buyer, who in all likelihood will turn out to be another Russian oligarch.
 
alienated
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Strip out anything gaudy, and ask the science nerds if they could use it for any cool experiments.  If the answer is no, turn it into a reef so the Republicans don't give it back next time they have the White House.


Give it to Scripps to be made into a research vessel
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What is with these guys and mega-yachts?

Do you have to get one if you're an kleptocratic oligarch?
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
 Some remodeling on the superstructure, better radars, a harpoon launcher forward, a antiaircraft battery aft, a coat of gray paint and rename it the Zelensky, and presto, Ukraine has a navy.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: What is with these guys and mega-yachts?

Do you have to get one if you're an kleptocratic oligarch?


I'm sure it's money laundering.
 
starlost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

alienated: winedrinkingman: Strip out anything gaudy, and ask the science nerds if they could use it for any cool experiments.  If the answer is no, turn it into a reef so the Republicans don't give it back next time they have the White House.

Give it to Scripps to be made into a research vessel

I'm not into today's movie or tv stars and shows but why not sell it to Hollywood and blow it up before making the reef?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Grand_Theft_Audio: GregInIndy: What is with these guys and mega-yachts?

Do you have to get one if you're an kleptocratic oligarch?

I'm sure it's money laundering.


When you need international waters, for reasons.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 minute ago  

starlost: alienated: winedrinkingman: Strip out anything gaudy, and ask the science nerds if they could use it for any cool experiments.  If the answer is no, turn it into a reef so the Republicans don't give it back next time they have the White House.

Give it to Scripps to be made into a research vessel
I'm not into today's movie or tv stars and shows but why not sell it to Hollywood and blow it up before making the reef?


A rather good friend works for Scripps. She would love to get her hands on a big vessel and I'm sure a lot of researchers would as well
 
