 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Ukrainian boobs raise funds to kill Russian boobs (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
40
    More: Giggity, Russia, group of Ukrainian women, Organiser Nastassia Nasko, crucial difference, group of other content creators, Belarus, Ukrainians, porn film' claims OnlyFans stunner  
•       •       •

2064 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jun 2022 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This war has my absolute stamp of approval.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sorry, I got distracted by this Mad-Libs headline:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: Sorry, I got distracted by this Mad-Libs headline:
[Fark user image 405x148]


Bingo!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Sorry, I got distracted by this Mad-Libs headline:
[Fark user image image 405x148]


There was a Fark thread.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear honey, I was donating to help Ukraine!!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possible NSFW content???

Pass.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are not sex workers, we are trying to raise money for the war," said sex worker.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow there is some misogyny in the comments over there at the Star.  Not to be surprised, since it is basically British Fox News, but still absolutely disgusting judgment of women doing their best to protect their children.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You had me at 'Ukrainian boobs'...
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Sorry, I got distracted by this Mad-Libs headline:
[Fark user image 405x148]


A horrible mother, when you think about it.  She endangered her infant to save a pet.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Possible NSFW content???

Pass.


The link was conspicuous by its absence.

/ I didn't actually look that hard
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: You had me at 'Ukrainian boobs'...


And...I just bought Ukraine a new rifle thanks to my gun.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the pics are being bought by men who will only help out if these desperate women get naked?  Got it.

/Scum
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Sorry, I got distracted by this Mad-Libs headline:
[Fark user image image 405x148]


This is where I donated my money.

Because chaos reigns.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: So the pics are being bought by men who will only help out if these desperate women get naked?  Got it.

/Scum


That's the spirit!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x679]
[pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x679]
[pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]


Calm down Adonis. Wait until you see how sharp her knees are.
 
NbyNW
‘’ 1 hour ago  
teronlyfans.com
Not sure why they didn't just link directly to it.  It's an inclusive project, so for those inclined to send donations and bank details, there's some dudes to get pics from or a number of women.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x679]
[pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]


Very skinny + silicone boobs and lip filler.  It is weird how people see flaws in themselves that aren't really there and then 'correct' them until they're worse than they ever could have been before.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Hey Nurse!: You had me at 'Ukrainian boobs'...

And...I just bought Ukraine a new rifle thanks to my gun.


One is for fighting, the other is for fun.
 
Flaccidor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I am all for teh boobies and I am a certified sharp knees enthusiast, but this is... ugly.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: So the pics are being bought by men who will only help out if these desperate women get naked?  Got it.

/Scum



Look at captain save a ho over here.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Where do I sign up?  Asking for a friend of course
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: "We are not sex workers, we are trying to raise money for the war," said sex worker.


For 50 tokens you too can cause a wargasm!
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Bless their hearts of gold, and their boobies. Yeah, definitely bless their boobies, too.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Look at captain save a ho over here.


This war is killing a LOT of men.  There will be a lot of young women without hope of a husband filling the mail order catalogues soon enough.  And probably outright trafficking before that.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
THE FUTURE IS VERY STRANGE.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Are the boobs all painted up like their Easter eggs?
That would be kinda awesome.
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Told y'all to sign up for Ukrainian women's Only Fans pages back when this all started.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well one of the piercers at the shop I frequent almost married a Ukrainian in Vegas at a taco bell last weekend...
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It is your duty to gawp at the grudi.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Wow there is some misogyny in the comments over there at the Star.  Not to be surprised, since it is basically British Fox News, but still absolutely disgusting judgment of women doing their best to protect their children.


No, that's the Sun(News Corp).

The Star is the drooling-idiot cousin of the Daily Express(Reach PLC).
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Slobber Ukraine!
 
Fissile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: i_dig_chicks: Look at captain save a ho over here.

This war is killing a LOT of men.  There will be a lot of young women without hope of a husband filling the mail order catalogues soon enough. And probably outright trafficking before that.


That was happening before the war.   Ukraine was experiencing a demographic collapse even before Putin rolled into Crimea.  After the collapse of the USSR  the death rate for Ukrainian men skyrocketed.   Early deaths from alcoholism, drug addiction and AIDS all contributed to huge surplus of Ukrainian women.  Before the current war life expectancy for Ukrainian men was 66 years.  By comparison life expectancy for men in the US is 78 years.

Ukrainian women seeking foreign husbands was common before the war.  Ukrainian women were also infamous for prostituting themselves.  Ukrainian prostitutes can be found all over the world...Western Europe, the Mideast, Asia (bar girls in Japan), even in Thailand.

The girls in this video claim to be Russian, they are in fact Ukrainian.

Beautiful Russian Women of Pattaya Thailand vlog 6
Youtube F874LhfPdmE
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fissile: Unsung_Hero: i_dig_chicks: Look at captain save a ho over here.

This war is killing a LOT of men.  There will be a lot of young women without hope of a husband filling the mail order catalogues soon enough. And probably outright trafficking before that.

That was happening before the war.   Ukraine was experiencing a demographic collapse even before Putin rolled into Crimea.  After the collapse of the USSR  the death rate for Ukrainian men skyrocketed.   Early deaths from alcoholism, drug addiction and AIDS all contributed to huge surplus of Ukrainian women.  Before the current war life expectancy for Ukrainian men was 66 years.  By comparison life expectancy for men in the US is 78 years.

Ukrainian women seeking foreign husbands was common before the war.  Ukrainian women were also infamous for prostituting themselves.  Ukrainian prostitutes can be found all over the world...Western Europe, the Mideast, Asia (bar girls in Japan), even in Thailand.

The girls in this video claim to be Russian, they are in fact Ukrainian.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/F874LhfPdmE]


As with basically everything you post: [citation needed]
 
powhound
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why not just sell war bonds or something? If I'm going to pay a woman for nudes (I never would) I certainly wouldn't enjoy yanking to it while thinking where the proceeds went. The whole concept is just creepy.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'M OK WITH THIS...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ukraine Girls really knock me out
i.imgur.comView Full Size

/ (they leave the West behind)
 
Fissile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: As with basically everything you post: [citation needed]


Since you are posting on this website, I assume you're a big boy/girl/non-binary....yanno, a grown ass adult.  Google is your friend, don't expect to be spoon-fed.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.