(University of South Florida)   I'm really surprised it's not full of alligators   (wusfnews.wusf.usf.edu)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm singing in the poop, Just singing in the poop.
What a nauseous feeling, I'm septic again.
.
.
.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The alligators are to smart to swim in that
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're at your door instead:

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Scanty Em
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is the epicenter of what MAGA is really all about. Ground zero, you might say.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you need to be told not to play in floodwater this might be your bedroom:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they smelled the water, they said, "see ya later."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You already live in the same place as Stiches, what is a little shiat water gonna do..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just have the Surgeon General issue a warning against playing in flood water and have Biden issue an EO directing somebody to look into the issue. Within two days Desantis will have a presser, during which he'll drink a glass, griping about gov't overreach. Not too long after there will be a die-off from dysentery.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, dumb Floridians. Play in the nice warm freshwater.

Get a nice big whiff of it.

Really stick your head down there.

And when the n. fowleri start colonizing and eating your liquified brain juice you'll be glad you did!
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like there is some kind of change in the climate causing this regular flooding.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got stuck in NYC in 1999 during Hurricane Floyd. People were splashing around in the water in midtown. I guess they didn't have to sense to figure out the rain waters were causing the sewers to back up. The next morning all of Manhatten smelled even more like a toilet.
 
thomasvista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought Miami was a shiathole; this absolutely confirms it.

/native Miamian
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why should you stop frolicking in Miami-Dade floodwater?

It run's through DeathSantis' office?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every Floody Poops.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheRealSecurb: I got stuck in NYC in 1999 during Hurricane Floyd. People were splashing around in the water in midtown. I guess they didn't have to sense to figure out the rain waters were causing the sewers to back up. The next morning all of Manhatten smelled even more like a toilet.


Just to put things in perspective, consider our interaction with weather and water. It falls out of the sky, builds into puddles that fill bigger puddles, and eventually run into streams, that feed rivers, that in turn empty into the ocean. All of the water we regularly deal with when weather is involved comes from either the sky as rain or snow, or from rivers and lakes when there's too much water.

So it's kind of natural for people not to think about that, even smart people. You watch it rain for 3 straight days, and flooding results. It's very easy to tell yourself that t only came from rain.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the floodwater matches the populace?
 
Q-Tron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will ruin my wedding day.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya, you go ahead and laugh, posting your stupid little headlines

But, you have no idea! NO IDEA!! Of the wrath of the Methed-up Shiat-gators that has been unleashed. You sorry fools don't even know you're already dead
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's full of alligator poop.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I still might have video of when a town I lived in flooded and with the sewage back flowing out of it.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How's his hovercraft?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Geotpf: It's full of alligator poop.


from big alligators that ate the smaller ones.

\i thought "the water is full of poop" was a normal, baseline condition for Fl.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fire ants too. They cluster together in floods

Florida floods also flush out snakes, mainly water moccasin. Stay out of the flood waters
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I ain't gonna let the federal govment tell me what water to swim in!"
"I swam in poop water as a kid, and I lived!"
"Thanks, Brandon!"
"If God didn't want us to swim in poop water, he wouldn't have blessed us with so much poop water!"
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

skinink: Every Floody Poops.


sounds like an uncontrollable case of the juicy poops.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Floodwater Poop is the name of my Dave Matthews tribute band.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This reminds me of when a massive rain storm hit the Austin City Limits Music Festival years ago. Festival goers were playing in the mud and having a jolly time. Only afterwards did people realize that the mud was really "Dillo Dirt," which is compostable material mixed with human feces.

/they weren't very jolly after finding that out.
 
