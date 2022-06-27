 Skip to content
(US Supreme Court) NewsFlash Under His Eye (PDF)   (supremecourt.gov) divider line
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I guess the Satanic Temple needs more football coaches.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There is no way this won't be abused.
 
f150 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hope someone comes up with a TL/DR version of this.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We are absolutely on a war path to Gilead. It is seeming more and more inevitable.

Our answer to the Taliban and Saudi Arabia...our very one Cristo-fascist state.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: There is no way this won't be abused.


'Tis not a glitch, Thine have a feature.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Praise be
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Newsflash?  Really?
 
likwidflame
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Praise be


Praise be Praise be Praise be
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
don't worry, Democrats have a plan. More hand wringing is on the way.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh look, I was right. Again.
How about that?
🙄
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

f150: Hope someone comes up with a TL/DR version of this.


Praying after sports is fine as long as it is Christian prayer
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some indeterminate time later: "Hey, coach never told any of the kids that getting playtime was contingent on participating in a team prayer, he just observed who was and wasn't a team player based on who voluntarily participated in the post-game prayer with him and the rest of the team."
 
jdcgonzalez
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Praise be


Blessed is the fruit.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Oh look, I was right. Again.
How about that?
🙄


Who do you think is here not agreeing with you other than a smattering of trolls?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

f150: Hope someone comes up with a TL/DR version of this.


Jesus runs the school now.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just need a high school football coach who's knows a ton of satanic prayers. Someone tell Ginger to bring the popcorn.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

meehaw: We are absolutely on a war path to Gilead. It is seeming more and more inevitable.

Our answer to the Taliban and Saudi Arabia...our very one Cristo-fascist state.


Been calling it the American Taliban since the mid 2000s. Was pretty obvious we were being forced this way with all the holy war rhetoric being spewed from the propaganda channels back then but I guess enough people forgot again.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Some indeterminate time later: "Hey, coach never told any of the kids that getting playtime was contingent on participating in a team prayer, he just observed who was and wasn't a team player based on who voluntarily participated in the post-game prayer with him and the rest of the team."


This is exactly what the kids on the team said. This is why the coach was fired.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Weaver95: Oh look, I was right. Again.
How about that?
🙄

Who do you think is here not agreeing with you other than a smattering of trolls?


I'm pretty sure that fark is mostly trolls these days.
Not.
Joking.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark it.

Hail Satan.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
what poem does Pelosi have lined up for this one?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They're flatly lying about the circumstances even to get to their ruling.

What a quiet moment of personal prayer without students present might look like:

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


au.orgView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Fark it.

Hail Satan.


Satan is a Christian.
Get better gods.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Oh look, I was right. Again.
How about that?
🙄


lol.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


SCOTUS overrules Matthew 6:5
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Just need a high school football coach who's knows a ton of satanic prayers. Someone tell Ginger to bring the popcorn.


Satanic isn't even necessary. Just pray "there is only one true God named Allah, and his messenger is Mohammed."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hooray. I always wish I graduated from Jesus H. Christ High School.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Oh look, I was right. Again.
How about that?
🙄


"The sun rose in the east this morning. I was right. Again. How about that?"
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Oh look, I was right. Again.
How about that?
🙄


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Who didn't see this coming?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abb3w: I guess the Satanic Temple needs more football coaches.


Sorry. This ruling will only apply to "real" religions.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Some indeterminate time later: "Hey, coach never told any of the kids that getting playtime was contingent on participating in a team prayer, he just observed who was and wasn't a team player based on who voluntarily participated in the post-game prayer with him and the rest of the team."


Had a wrestling coach who ran "optional" weightlifting in the mornings.
By pure coincidence, the people who were not at lifting for some unknown reason never made varsity, despite several of them being clearly better than anyone else in their weight class.

funny how that is....
 
Cheron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pray to play
 
kp1230
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

APO_Buddha: f150: Hope someone comes up with a TL/DR version of this.

Praying after sports is fine as long as it is Christian prayer


I just said to my husband, what if the coach Muslim? Hindu? Buddhist? How would the SCOTUS rule on that?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Earguy: Russ1642: Just need a high school football coach who's knows a ton of satanic prayers. Someone tell Ginger to bring the popcorn.

Satanic isn't even necessary. Just pray "there is only one true God named Allah, and his messenger is Mohammed."


That's not how you make a point, that's how you get your brains blown out.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ahem...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Expand the court. Stop farking around.
 
NoGods
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Eh, as long as students weren't forced to participate I am okay with him praying on the field. I can't expect the freedom of my beliefs without extending that same freedom to others.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: don't worry, Democrats have a plan. More hand wringing is on the way.


And oeo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Fark it.

Hail Satan.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: don't worry, Democrats have a plan. More hand wringing is on the way.


Maybe they'll sing "America the Beautiful" this time.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: what poem does Pelosi have lined up for this one?


I guessing singing "God Bless America" on the steps wouldn't go over well today?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Indoctrination, cool.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Off topic, but don't let your kids play football, it hurts their brains.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NoGods: Eh, as long as students weren't forced to participate I am okay with him praying on the field. I can't expect the freedom of my beliefs without extending that same freedom to others.


They're not forced to participate, but if they don't participate they'll never play.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: what poem does Pelosi have lined up for this one?


Susan Sarandon and Jill Stein got what they wanted. You guys should be celebrating.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Expand the court. Stop farking around.


You've been told time and time again than there aren't the votes to make this happen. Please stop pretending to be so farking stupid.

Unless, of course, you aren't pretending...
 
mcmnky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

f150: Hope someone comes up with a TL/DR version of this.


If you're a Christian man, the middle of a football field immediately after a game is considered private. If you're a woman, your womb is not.
 
Ethertap
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to seeing this ruling used as the base for forcing kids to pray in school, or punish kids for praying "wrong" (not Christian/right kind of Christian).
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

f150: Hope someone comes up with a TL/DR version of this.


Same
 
