 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Based on subby's limited "Microsoft Flight Simulator," no   (cnn.com) divider line
58
    More: Scary, Aircraft, Flight training, Aviator, pilot of your flight, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Boeing 767, Landing, Land  
•       •       •

1444 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jun 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Land? Sure.
Walk away afterward?  Maybe.

I could probably manage a small plane on an empty interstate or open field with only some injuries.

Landing an actual passenger jet on a runaway, and odds are there would be no survivors.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I landed a C-130 in a simulator once. I miss pre-9/11 family day at the local military base.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole aiming for the ground thing seems counterintuitive at first, but yeah
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an entirely different kind of flying, altogether.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been done multiple times. The key is operating the radio. If you can't do that then a cellphone is the next best thing. And barring that you're probably screwed unless you already know what to do.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't some guy do just that? I mean, it wasn't a jumbo jet or anything, but still...
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if I can use the third person camera.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do it all the time.  Man up you wusses.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: It's an entirely different kind of flying, altogether.


It's an entirely different kind of flying.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well.. "a plane" is too generic an ask.

Could I land a 757 with an entire farking cockpit full of inscrutable controls - no, we're all going to die

Could I land a Cessna prop plane that can hold 3 people - maybe if an Air traffic controller was coaching me through it and I got super lucky.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely you can't be serious.
 
docsigma
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered by the word "no"
 
martiandooz [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Could You Land a Plane Without Any Experience? | MythBusters: The Search
Youtube j8aMFiUJE8g
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Most modern planes fly themselves*.

* sometimes they fly themselves straight into the ground
 
Rob4127
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Snakes on a plane: Kenan flying plane
Youtube 8qwcWKX3YLw


NSFW
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A clean, professional landing on an airport runway, without damage to the plane?  I think that's been done before by non-professionals only when they have help over the radio, and when the plane has a lot of automated landing systems to help.

Given a wide expanse of empty space, like a salt flat, I'd kinda guess landing with some damage, but no fatalities, should be possible by someone at least somewhat aware of basic controls.  Keep the nose slightly up and lower the throttle so the plane descends but doesn't stall out (say, 200 knots).  If you can find the corresponding controls, then lower the gear and the flaps, and apply brakes when you land.  Adjust the throttle so you can get a vertical descent rate of a few hundred feet per minute, max.
 
Creoena
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It'd probably go like this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Throw some Ramones in the tape deck and I'll see what I can do.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If I were to try to land an airplane, then the dashboard figurine would do this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Smith believes that a person with no flying experience taking over the controls of a commercial passenger plane at altitude would have no chance of a successful outcome."

Really?  Because it's been basically been done- Doug White landed a Beech King Air 200 when the pilot died.  Yes, he had a private license with ~100 hours, but a King Air is a multi-engine turboprop- the difference between a C152 and a King Air is basically a Corolla vs. an Indy car.  (The King Air's stall speed is about cruise for a 152)

PASSENGER Lands Plane After PILOT DIES | Doug White KING AIR N559DW
Youtube L4ge9W9UodY
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yes, but I've had flight training.  General public with zero previous flying experience?  Very Unlikely.

This came up on a forum I used to frequent probably 10-12 years ago and one of the guys was an instructor and commercial pilot.  About 12 of us pitched in to rent a 172 and we met up at a grass field with little/no traffic. He took us up one at a time in the right seat and talked everyone through it. He only grabbed the controls if things were going poorly.

IIRC, 2 of us got on the ground.  The rest sailed over the runway about 75-100 feet in the air.
 
petec
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
certainly

could probably follow the Approach Plate too

Fark user imageView Full Size


/PP-ASEL
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I could probably make it be on the ground. Might want to get put before that though.
 
ifky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Only on instruments.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Didn't some guy do just that? I mean, it wasn't a jumbo jet or anything, but still...


I recall a story from a few years ago about a guy landing a King Air after the pilot died during the flight. The guy did have some flight training so he knew the basics. King Airs aren't commercial airliners but they do have a reputation to be difficult to fly (in other words: easy to spin). ATC was able to talk him down.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just go slowly in circles until it runs out of gas and the plane will land itself. Also much less fireball.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Land? Sure.
Walk away afterward?  Maybe.

I could probably manage a small plane on an empty interstate or open field with only some injuries.

Landing an actual passenger jet on a runaway, and odds are there would be no survivors.


This.

Gravity's gonna take care of the basics. Up to you to figure out the specifics for your own safety.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In a simple and slow enough aircraft, with the right kind of talk-down, it's very doable. The biggest issues, really, are lining them up with the runway and whether there are gusty and/or crosswind conditions that destabilize the approach and rollout. If you don't have to worry about stability, the rest is all about energy management, and that can be taught to an extent, in the moment.

If the runway is long enough, a higher than normal approach speed doesn't really matter - just have them come in a little hot, then try to hold the aircraft off the runway, wings level, and slightly nose high while smoothly reducing power until it finally settles onto the runway. Then it's about maintaining directional control and braking during rollout, which, for a novice, is actually harder than touching down.
 
wage0048
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yes, I know I could.

With that said, I would make no warranties about the plane's airworthiness for subsequent flights.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This kid did it and saved Jimmy Carter!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But how much harder is it to put Baseball cards in the spokes?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Didn't some guy do just that? I mean, it wasn't a jumbo jet or anything, but still...


A jumbo jet would be easier.  The ground air instructor would get you to key in the commands for an auto-landing I think.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ifky: Only on instruments.


sanspotter.comView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sure I could land the plane.

Of course, there wouldn't be any survivors, but the plane would definitely be on the ground.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

grinding_journalist: Only if I can use the third person camera.


It would also help if the ATC people tell me where the 'bounce' switch is.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Land? Sure.
Walk away afterward?  Maybe.

I could probably manage a small plane on an empty interstate or open field with only some injuries.

Landing an actual passenger jet on a runaway, and odds are there would be no survivors.


There's not a lot of difference, and most of that would eliminated by ATC / emergency response. The standard would be to direct you to an airport with long runways into the wind. Once you don't have to worry about a crosswind component, they'll just have you step down to land. The biggest things would be helping a true non-pilot with all the controls. You're a pilot, even just a private pilot that got their certificate in a Cessna 150/172? You'll likely land it a bit hard (misjudge the flare) but people should walk away.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just keep this diagram handy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My previous post also assumes it is daytime and visual conditions. If it is other than that, all bets are off for a non-pilot (and even some pilots that don't have experience in-type).
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

petec: certainly

could probably follow the Approach Plate too

[Fark user image 850x1303]

/PP-ASEL


I'd prefer this approach plate:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: FTFA: "Smith believes that a person with no flying experience taking over the controls of a commercial passenger plane at altitude would have no chance of a successful outcome."

Really?  Because it's been basically been done- Doug White landed a Beech King Air 200 when the pilot died.  Yes, he had a private license with ~100 hours, but a King Air is a multi-engine turboprop- the difference between a C152 and a King Air is basically a Corolla vs. an Indy car.  (The King Air's stall speed is about cruise for a 152)

[YouTube video: PASSENGER Lands Plane After PILOT DIES | Doug White KING AIR N559DW]


The gap from the stated "no flying experience" to a C152 license is a lot larger than the gap between operating two different varieties of propeller airplane. Even if the speeds are faster and the controls are in different places, the pilot is dealing with familiar concepts and terminology. Ask a random guy off the street to trim his pitch and then turn to intercept the 63° radial from 115.90.
 
cards fan by association
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Spirit executives furiously taking notes - could passengers take turns flying the plane? Think of the cost savings!
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They added a bunch of challenges with the new Top Gun movie, I have yet to land on the carrier successfully as it is farking hard.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Loudspeaker clicks then goes on

"Ladies and gentlemen this is your  temporary emergency pilot Mika. Smoke em if you go em or hide your eyes, there is a really good chance that we are all going to die toot sweet. Thank you for flying cheap ass airways"
 
p51d007
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A plane, (obviously trimmed) will fly, unless the dunderhead at the stick does something
stupid.  If an ATC is talking to them, they should be able to get it on the ground.
Now, if it is cracked up, as long as you can walk away from it, it's considered a GOOD
landing.  ;)
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My (long) CSB as to why I should never take over in a passenger jet:

Back in the late 80's a good friend of mine linked up with some folks in town who were working on a 727 simulator at a place called NATCO - Northwest Airlines Training Corp in Eagan MN or as I refereed to it as "Simulators R Us".  We got a tour at 2-3 AM when the simulators were down so we could sit in the cockpit and try our hand at flying.  The DC-9 sim had issues so they put us in an Airbus A320 at Boston Logan airport.  Friend took the first flight and did fairly well till landing.  Put us on the runway however we were way too far down and while the rational side of my brain was saying "we're in a simulator bolted to the floor in MN, no problem" the other side of my brain was screaming "we are going into the river!".  And we did.

Simulator reset and it was my turn.  Took off, flew around making a few banks, etc. and lined up for landing.  Got some coaching on final approach of "pull up, Pull Up, PULL UP".  At that point I think the A320 took over and set the plane down on the runway since it figured out I didn't know what I was doing.  So I had to stop the plane and hit the toe brakes.  Unlike my friend I did get it stopped back on the runway.  Sideways.  Discovered you can slide an A320 through the grass like a dirt bike.

Any time I few commercially on an A320 I had this weird smile knowing what it's like and I was glad there were pilots who knew how to fly that plane.

/end CSB
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: Surely you can't be serious.


I am serious, and don't call me Shirley.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Didn't some guy do just that? I mean, it wasn't a jumbo jet or anything, but still...


Yup, first one mentioned in TFA.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Depends. I use to be able to in flight sims, but it's been a while. It was just recently done (I think in FL). I assume good weather good terrain, with an easy plane to fly and good instruction over the radio, many could do it.
They have auto pilot software that will land small general aviation planes and make radio distress calls now, it analyzes the best airport and calls it in.  I'd rather just be in one that you pop the rescue chute.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I paid to fly a Cessna 172 once through a program called Discovery Flight. For $160, you get in the plane with an instructor who takes care of the takeoff and landing but in-between, you take the controls. It was a blast and I now have 0.6 hours of flight time logged with the FAA.

I doubt I could safely land a plane of any sort.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.