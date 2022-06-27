 Skip to content
(CNN)   Worried about your child's safety on TikTok? Well, good news. A new group of TikTok moms is out there, watching and defending. Of course, some of them might actually be pedophiles in disguise. Maybe we need a group of TikTok aunts to watch them?   (cnn.com) divider line
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Since the players are looking to beat the casino, the dealers are watching the players. The box men are watching the dealers. The floor men are watching the box men. The pit bosses are watching the floor men. The shift bosses are watching the pit bosses. The casino manager is watching the shift bosses. I'm watching the casino manager. And the eye-in-the-sky is watching us all."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And then we can have a group of TikTok fun uncles watch- oh.  Oh dear.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She was sexually abused by a family member, not some stranger on the internet. Maybe we should do more to inform kids that relatives are the most likely to rape or kidnap them.
 
anfrind
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I give it 10-to-1 odds that they'll ignore real pedophiles and go after LGBT content instead.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ready!
s3.r29static.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If only there was an organization that could help police the content on the TikTok platform....
 
El_Dan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is getting the fark off TikTok among the advise they are dispensing?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

anfrind: I give it 10-to-1 odds that they'll ignore real pedophiles and go after LGBT content instead.


"But they're the same thing! Study it out! My daughter Susie used to get such good grades and went to the church three times a week. But then she was CORRUPTED by a secret transexual and Satan. Now she's spreading lies about the nice church pastor! It's a good thing the judge is also a congregant, or that poor man could've gone to jail. And what on earth does "no contact" mean anyway? All I did was ask her to help with this credit card bill, now that she's grown and left the house. Is that so much to ask?"
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: And the eye-in-the-sky is watching us all.


Alan Parsons lives in Vegas?  Who knew?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fano: She was sexually abused by a family member, not some stranger on the internet. Maybe we should do more to inform kids that relatives are the most likely to rape or kidnap them.


Because that's going to not damage the majority of them who  will never have this problem.  Splendid idea.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Ready!
[s3.r29static.com image 850x1020]


is that Danny Trejo's sister?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Moms are not usually pedos. Teachers are the ones who seem to go all sexytime on kids in the news
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Is getting the fark off TikTok among the advise they are dispensing?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Moms are not usually pedos. Teachers are the ones who seem to go all sexytime on kids in the news


Those teachers are often moms (or dads).
 
buravirgil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Moms are not usually pedos. Teachers are the ones who seem to go all sexytime on kids in the news


You seem really informed.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Moms are not usually pedos. Teachers are the ones who seem to go all sexytime on kids in the news


I dunno about that. Plooking her (on screen) son pretty much started Kay Parker's career. (Tom Byron's too, IIRC)
 
deadsanta
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why not step-moms and naughty aunts?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

buravirgil: mikaloyd: Moms are not usually pedos. Teachers are the ones who seem to go all sexytime on kids in the news

You seem really informed.


Van Halen told me all about it...
vhnd.comView Full Size

themightyvanhalen.netView Full Size

Spinal Tap too...
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.