 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Come get your Cowboy on, you will need swim trunks at this lasso as we are going to the CROC Rodeo. Hurry now on you are next up partner (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
4
    More: Scary, Indonesia, giant reptile, brave Usman, English-language films, massive 14ft crocodile, latest breaking news stories, Saltwater Crocodile, Reptile  
•       •       •

502 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jun 2022 at 1:05 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but those trunks won't be able to contain his massive balls.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Hurry now on you are next up partner"

Is there an English translation to that headline?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size


This looks remarkably similar to some photos of humans I've seen in certain NSFW parts of the internet.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I expected this to be about weird plastic shoes.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.