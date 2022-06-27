 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)
    More: Scary, KIRO-TV, Certified first responder, Police, Criminal Investigation Department, large crowd, chaotic scene, Constable, stable condition  
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's been playing waaaaaaay to much cyberpunk 2077 lately...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Goddamn millennials ruin everything.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gotta love it when our state makes the news that's supposed to happen in derpy states.
 
khatores
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look you can't have red and blue glowsticks in the same rave and expect shiat not to go down.
 
Mouser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

goodncold
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was it a mayonnaise related incident?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Apparently fighting for the right to party got out of hand.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Eight wounded and not a single fatality?  Man that's some bad shoot'n.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, how do I attribute this event to some demographic I can distance myself from as an "other"?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yet another escalated conflict stemming from an argument.  This is prison yard mentality continuously finding its way back into public.  Can't show weakness, can't back down, can't deescalate, can't walk away.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I guess plur isn't peace, love, understanding, unity, respect.

It's pistols, long guns, uzis, rifles.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
good headline subby, +1 glowsticks for you
 
maudibjr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Being in Tacoma seems bad enough
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I just hate music of that caliber.  Even if the song is number 1.
With a Bullet.

/ With a Bullet?
// The bullet's the part that gets me the hottest
/// Slashies!


OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*rings in*

"What is 'the sound two eSurance agents make during sex?'"
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

All this and more, Howie...
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MUSIC MAKER MAN! YOUR BEATS ARE BAD!
media-amazon.comView Full Size

Dass Right!  Dey Baaaad!
megacartoons.netView Full Size

NO! Not Bad Good! Bad BAD!

/ Whatevah....
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Yet another escalated conflict stemming from an argument.  This is prison yard mentality continuously finding its way back into public.  Can't show weakness, can't back down, can't deescalate, can't walk away.


THIS is reality and fact... and very accurate...  can't be losing face, yo...
 
special20
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dang, I mean... what's next?
asce.orgView Full Size
 
