On this day in history, in 1844, an angry mob stormed a jail and proposed some changes to the Book of Mormon
Merltech
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the start of this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should come under the same scrutiny as any non-profit, and their for-profit ventures should not be shielded.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All-American Prophet - Book of Mormon (Lyric Video) [OBC]
Youtube EmhXXCBiUCI
 
mikaloyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have always loved angry mobs since 1776
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: [YouTube video: All-American Prophet - Book of Mormon (Lyric Video) [OBC]]


One of the best Broadway shows I've ever seen. Not for the easily offended, but that shouldn't be an issue for most farmers. See it if you get the opportunity.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joseph Smith farked the frog God gave him
And his AIDS went away!

The Book Of Mormon: "Joseph Smith American Moses"
Youtube qYTpd8QOSA0
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The5thElement: ElwoodCuse: [YouTube video: All-American Prophet - Book of Mormon (Lyric Video) [OBC]]

One of the best Broadway shows I've ever seen. Not for the easily offended, but that shouldn't be an issue for most farmers. See it if you get the opportunity.


Farkers. Stupid autocorrect.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb dumb dumb dumb dumb!
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they hadn't killed him and instead he died old and broke after a stay in jail a long with a bunch of his people it might have died off like a lot of American religious movements. And Salt Lake would have been a really cool area (well it's getting better, but it's still got a lot of that undertone).

He was charged with treason and conspiracy by Illinois authorities
Oh the good old days when that happened... too bad we can't bring that back.
 
miscreant
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mormonism is 2nd only to Scientology in my list of religions that are so blindingly obviously bullshiat thought up by a con artist that I can't believe anybody joined. Yes, all religions are bullshiat, but most of the others have at least a millennia of history, so I can see how people get sucked into those... but it doesn't take much research at all to realize that Smith and Hubbard were just con men
 
Rob4127
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

miscreant: Mormonism is 2nd only to Scientology in my list of religions that are so blindingly obviously bullshiat thought up by a con artist that I can't believe anybody joined


Come on we have the church of MAGA now, of course people would join that crap. You can't even blame Mormonism on the leaded gas.
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Smith claimed in 1823 that he had been visited by a Christian angel named Moroni who spoke to him"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sawmilldon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All I know about Mormonism I learned from South Park.
 
fat boy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mountain Meadows Massacre

Whenever the God Squad came a knockin, I'd ask them about this, they don't come around anymore
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Arthur Two Sheds Jackson: "Smith claimed in 1823 that he had been visited by a Christian angel named Moroni who spoke to him"
[Fark user image image 500x500]


If the teachings of Abraham are Abrahamic, and the teachings of Islam are Islamic, what does that make the teachings of Moroni?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sawmilldon: All I know about Mormonism I learned from South Park.


South Park - Mormons were right
Youtube jbNnsiP4Rhg
 
Truthhurtsalot2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That calls for a drink.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: Arthur Two Sheds Jackson: "Smith claimed in 1823 that he had been visited by a Christian angel named Moroni who spoke to him"
[Fark user image image 500x500]

If the teachings of Abraham are Abrahamic, and the teachings of Islam are Islamic, what does that make the teachings of Moroni?


Great and accurate insight, Grasshopper.  Now snatch these pebbles from my hand...
 
wage0048
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The5thElement: The5thElement: ElwoodCuse: [YouTube video: All-American Prophet - Book of Mormon (Lyric Video) [OBC]]

One of the best Broadway shows I've ever seen. Not for the easily offended, but that shouldn't be an issue for most farmers. See it if you get the opportunity.

Farkers. Stupid autocorrect.


Yeah, Farmers are some of the thinnest-skinned people I've ever met.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/oblig
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: LouisZepher: Arthur Two Sheds Jackson: "Smith claimed in 1823 that he had been visited by a Christian angel named Moroni who spoke to him"
[Fark user image image 500x500]

If the teachings of Abraham are Abrahamic, and the teachings of Islam are Islamic, what does that make the teachings of Moroni?

Great and accurate insight, Grasshopper.  Now snatch these pebbles from my hand...


Wait...why? Did you, like, pee on the pebbles or something? I mean, that works as a practical joke, but then you wind up having your own pee all over your own hands as well. Is there some angle I'm not seeing here?

Just to be on the safe side, my advice is to always wear gloves when snatching pebbles from other peoples' hands.

Also, it's totally worth it to both over-analyze, and over-explain, every throw-away joke one comes across. A belief that I take to heart.
 
cb1234
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Uuhhh, ok. Whatever floats your boat.
 
KC Dutchman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: [i.pinimg.com image 320x320]
/oblig


Hey, I just met you

And this is CRAAAZZY

But I'm a Mormon

So anal maybe?
 
DON.MAC
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I love the article.  It says "A+E Networks This content is not available in your area."

One of the odd things that came out of the Mormon exodus from Illinois is that Missouri started the whole "marriage is between one man and one woman".  Up until that time marriage was a religious thing to get into and the state only had to deal with it when the marriage ended because someone died, ran away or the very rare divorce.  Once the Missouri laws started running off the Mormons, other states started to move marriage from a religious thing into a state thing.
 
NM Volunteer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Running off the Mormons: good.
Running off the Mormons because they were a threat to mainstream Christianity: not so good.

Christians: doing the right thing, for the wrong reasons.
 
12YearBid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I am a firm believer in religion being the opiate of the masses and them being an organized scam of sorts. That being said, some of the most solid people I've ever met have been Mormon. Honest, hardworking, helpful and surprisingly good in a fight. I know that just like negative biases generated by a few bad folks not being the sum of whatever socioeconomic group they are in, I should do the same when positive biases predispose me to look at a group in the positive way, but it's difficult for me to do that.
 
