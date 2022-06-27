 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 124 of WW3: Zelensky gives virtual address to G7, says he wants war over by end of 2022. Civilians in Lysychansk urged to leave. US purchased advanced MLRS missile defense system for Ukraine. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Ukraine, Russia, Russian personnel, G8, Ukrainian military, G7 countries, city of Sloviansk, Russian war ship  
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian nuclear deterrence:

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did a search on the MLRS. Lots of possible munitions/systems. Do we know what specific capability this provides Ukraine?
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine appears to be working the long game, whittling away at the russian logistics and command chains while making the orcs bleed for every meter of ground they gain. It seems to be working, as russia has essentially gutted their military presence elsewhere in Ukraine to focus everything on Donbass. Russia has supposedly fired more than seven million artillery and rocket shells at Ukraine over the past four months, and the orcs are beginning to have trouble getting more. There were multiple reports yesterday saying russia had 'purchased' three rail cars full of ammunition from Belarus. Given russia's horrible logistics, I suspect the orcs will have to start cutting back on their artillery barrages- which are the only means they seem to have allowing them to advance.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I somehow missed this last week, but is VHTS taking a mental health break or otherwise indisposed?  I hope all is well or as well as it can be.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VisualiseThis: I somehow missed this last week, but is VHTS taking a mental health break or otherwise indisposed?  I hope all is well or as well as it can be.


i also wondered. He might need it.
 
hardleeworkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: I did a search on the MLRS. Lots of possible munitions/systems. Do we know what specific capability this provides Ukraine?


Word is it's NASAMS which is a ground launched AIM-120. Should be able to help shoot down aircraft, drones, Helicopters, and larger cruise missiles according to Raytheon.
 
unixgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread isn't on the main page too. What's up with that?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News this morning is that Russia is defaulting on it's foreign debt obligations for the first time in a century. Let's check in on what was going on about a hundred years ago on Russi-

Oh.  That can't be good.
 
unixgeek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

unixgeek: This thread isn't on the main page too. What's up with that?


Appears to be fixed now.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

unixgeek: This thread isn't on the main page too. What's up with that?


It is now.
 
rabidferret
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hardleeworkin: August11: I did a search on the MLRS. Lots of possible munitions/systems. Do we know what specific capability this provides Ukraine?

Word is it's NASAMS which is a ground launched AIM-120. Should be able to help shoot down aircraft, drones, Helicopters, and larger cruise missiles according to Raytheon.


Calling this a MLRS is just....way off.

It's an incredibly capable multi-piece air defense system, great pick-up for Ukraine.
 
August11
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hardleeworkin: August11: I did a search on the MLRS. Lots of possible munitions/systems. Do we know what specific capability this provides Ukraine?

Word is it's NASAMS which is a ground launched AIM-120. Should be able to help shoot down aircraft, drones, Helicopters, and larger cruise missiles according to Raytheon.


Wow thanks. That is fantastic.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: News this morning is that Russia is defaulting on it's foreign debt obligations for the first time in a century. Let's check in on what was going on about a hundred years ago on Russi-

Oh.  That can't be good.


It all worked out in the end and we all learned a lot of important lessons.

I will not be taking questions regarding what those were.
 
olorin604
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hardleeworkin: August11: I did a search on the MLRS. Lots of possible munitions/systems. Do we know what specific capability this provides Ukraine?

Word is it's NASAMS which is a ground launched AIM-120. Should be able to help shoot down aircraft, drones, Helicopters, and larger cruise missiles according to Raytheon.


I don't think I have heard of air defenses referred to a mlrs before. Ive only ever heard MLRS used to describe various forms of rocket based artillery batteries. Weird.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nirbo: BeesNuts: News this morning is that Russia is defaulting on it's foreign debt obligations for the first time in a century. Let's check in on what was going on about a hundred years ago on Russi-

Oh.  That can't be good.

It all worked out in the end and we all learned a lot of important lessons.

I will not be taking questions regarding what those were.


Was it the friends we made along the way?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rabidferret: hardleeworkin: Calling this a MLRS is just....way off.


I'm guessing they're saying MLRS the same way randos will call a self-propelled howitzer a "tank."
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mikefinch: VisualiseThis: I somehow missed this last week, but is VHTS taking a mental health break or otherwise indisposed?  I hope all is well or as well as it can be.

i also wondered. He might need it.


Mental health break is the definition of that loon's existence.

Therefore, my beloved, flee from idolatry.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: News this morning is that Russia is defaulting on it's foreign debt obligations for the first time in a century. Let's check in on what was going on about a hundred years ago on Russi-

Oh.  That can't be good.


Welll..wait..hold on a sec...hear me out....
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of a Russian armored column with T-80BV tanks and BMPs targeted by Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade. Looks like a possible mine strike.

5:22 AM · Jun 27, 2022

boom
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of a Russian armored column with T-80BV tanks and BMPs targeted by Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade. Looks like a possible mine strike.

5:22 AM · Jun 27, 2022

boom


Thanks!
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
New footage from Snake Island.
More than 10 hits were recorded, one of them on the next anti-aircraft gun-missile system "Pantsir-C1", the rest of the results are being investigated.

Snake island booms
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of a Russian armored column with T-80BV tanks and BMPs targeted by Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade. Looks like a possible mine strike.

5:22 AM · Jun 27, 2022

boom

Thanks!


You're welcome! :)
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Snake island booms


By the end of this conflict, the island will probably be a few feet shorter at this rate.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
1m
⚡Jens Stoltenberg: "A broad dialogue between NATO and #Russia is no longer possible"

#NATO will increase the number of rapid reaction forces from 40,000 to 300,000 people.

In addition, the alliance promises to increase support for #Georgia and conduct more exercises there.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Zelenskyy asked the g7 for more weapons, and tougher sanctions.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/g7-summit-zelensky-1.6502456
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of a Russian armored column with T-80BV tanks and BMPs targeted by Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade. Looks like a possible mine strike.

5:22 AM · Jun 27, 2022

boom


GOOD!

Those bastards were driving through what looks like a freshly harrowed and planted field.  Stealing the old crop isn't enough, now they are destroying what little of the new crop there will be.

/sorry, once upon a time I was a farmer... seeing a field destroyed by asshats pisses me off.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

olorin604: hardleeworkin: August11: I did a search on the MLRS. Lots of possible munitions/systems. Do we know what specific capability this provides Ukraine?

Word is it's NASAMS which is a ground launched AIM-120. Should be able to help shoot down aircraft, drones, Helicopters, and larger cruise missiles according to Raytheon.

I don't think I have heard of air defenses referred to a mlrs before. Ive only ever heard MLRS used to describe various forms of rocket based artillery batteries. Weird.


That's because there is no such thing as "US purchased advanced MLRS missile defense system".

We have quite a few good contributors to these daily threads that have very little knowledge of military systems, and the news of advanced SAMs yesterday got completely garbled into a Daily Fail-like headline.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A charity telethon on Sunday, May 29th is planned.  Expect a link to be posted to https://mobile.twitter.com/MFA_Ukraine

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine: https://www.wrru.org

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/

Crowdfunding for explosive identification playing cards: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ukraine-cards

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (So tell your representatives to give them refugee status)


If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, seehttps://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Ghost of Kyiv Lego figure: https://www.brickmania.com/ghost-of-kyiv-ukrainian-pilot/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://t.me/combat_ftg/1310
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oleksii Reznikov
@oleksiireznikov
Ukraine government official
Warsaw today.
This is the only way 🇷🇺 tanks & artillery should be seen in Europe. DESTROYED. #UAarmy is working every day to protect the entire continent from russian war criminals, looters & murderers. 
@NATO should step up support of 🇺🇦's efforts to demilitarize the killer state

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hardleeworkin: August11: I did a search on the MLRS. Lots of possible munitions/systems. Do we know what specific capability this provides Ukraine?

Word is it's NASAMS which is a ground launched AIM-120. Should be able to help shoot down aircraft, drones, Helicopters, and larger cruise missiles according to Raytheon.


NASAMS isn't an MLRS though
It's anti aircraft, not artillery.

It's a number of networked AA systems, mix of various radar, missile launchers with different missiles etc.

The idea behind it was to hit whatever needs shooting with just the missiles necessary rather than too much or too little.

Here's the product page for it from the manufacturer https://www.kongsberg.com/kda/what-we-do/defence-and-security/integrated-air-and-missile-defence/nasams-air-defence-system/
 
Dinodork
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Russian ammunition depot exploded in Zymohiria in Luhansk region.Big bada boom.  https://twitter.com/Liveuamap/status/1541324070918098944

And shortly thereafter, another Russian ammo depot goes up in a different area:
Warehouse with ammunition exploded in Alchevsk of Luhansk region https://twitter.com/Liveuamap/status/1541348119929098241

Unconfirmed reports that a total of 3 Russian ammo depots in the occupied areas went up in booms today so far.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Anton Gerashchenko
@Gerashchenko_en
For his birthday, Maksym from Ivano-Frankivsk got $170 for a bike but decided to donate this money to volunteers who are buying pickup trucks for 🇺🇦 soldiers.
I am always deeply moved by such news. We need to win this war so that our children won't need to fight in the future.🇺🇦

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


People  in the comments are already trying to figure out how to get him a bike. :)
 
Oneiros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: I somehow missed this last week, but is VHTS taking a mental health break or otherwise indisposed?  I hope all is well or as well as it can be.


A bit of both.

He checked in yesterday, I think it was, with a confirmation of life.

Hopefully he's finally catching up on sleep
 
Dinodork
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dinodork:
And shortly thereafter, another Russian ammo depot goes up in a different area:
Warehouse with ammunition exploded in Alchevsk of Luhansk region https://twitter.com/Liveuamap/status/1541348119929098241

Unconfirmed reports that a total of 3 Russian ammo depots in the occupied areas went up in booms today so far.

Also I wanted to point out that this second location was also the site of the recent famous "boomerang SAM" video a few days ago https://twitter.com/Liveuamap/status/1540445909208662016

Seems like their month has been going well.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just want to point out the big numbers on the Russian losses today.
That's a lot of equipment that got blown up.

The himars and 155mm artillery seem to be chugging along
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dinodork: Dinodork:
And shortly thereafter, another Russian ammo depot goes up in a different area:
Warehouse with ammunition exploded in Alchevsk of Luhansk region https://twitter.com/Liveuamap/status/1541348119929098241

Unconfirmed reports that a total of 3 Russian ammo depots in the occupied areas went up in booms today so far.

Also I wanted to point out that this second location was also the site of the recent famous "boomerang SAM" video a few days ago https://twitter.com/Liveuamap/status/1540445909208662016

Seems like their month has been going well.


I could watch that video all day
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Tracianne: Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of a Russian armored column with T-80BV tanks and BMPs targeted by Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade. Looks like a possible mine strike.

5:22 AM · Jun 27, 2022

boom

GOOD!

Those bastards were driving through what looks like a freshly harrowed and planted field.  Stealing the old crop isn't enough, now they are destroying what little of the new crop there will be.

/sorry, once upon a time I was a farmer... seeing a field destroyed by asshats pisses me off.


On the other hand, dead orcs make great fertilizer, or so I've been told.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
·
15m
In #Moscow, unknown vandals painted cars of #Lithuanian diplomats with Putin's swastika

By the way, today a large-scale cyber attack is underway on Lithuanian government websites. It is associated with activities of #Russian hacker group Killnet, which is controlled by #Kremlin.

Is it just me or is the "by the way" part the more important part of this news?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BeesNuts: News this morning is that Russia is defaulting on it's foreign debt obligations for the first time in a century. Let's check in on what was going on about a hundred years ago on Russi-

Oh.  That can't be good.


Yes.  I would not mind if Nurn decided it no longer needed to be a part of Mordor.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ketkarsa: rabidferret: hardleeworkin: Calling this a MLRS is just....way off.

I'm guessing they're saying MLRS the same way randos will call a self-propelled howitzer a "tank."


I genuinely enjoy the commitment in these threads to using correct nomenclature.  Terms have specific meanings, damnit!
/Is it any wonder that I became a lawyer?
 
