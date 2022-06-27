 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Facial hair enthusiasts gather at Great American Beard and Mustache Championship where men, women compete in realistic, creative beard & mustache categories   (ksl.com) divider line
    Amusing, Beard, Moustache, Facial hair, Competition, Sarah Schoenwolf, Goatee, Salt Lake County, Utah, facial hair enthusiasts  
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Next time throw a few bucks to someone who knows how to take pictures.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The mullet competition is in back.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a bunch of beardos.
 
comrade
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why do people take something completely normal and turn it into a freak show and/or competition?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I saw Katie Holmes there.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

comrade: Why do people take something completely normal and turn it into a freak show and/or competition?


Decadence and boredom.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess you have to dress like an asshole to be in a beard and mustache competition
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was born with a beard...

They tell me it really tickled my mother.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You can't even tell what the beards look like because all the pictures are from 50 feet away. Who's mom took these?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I dreamt last night that Oprah Winfrey had a beard (a real beard, not what you lot are all thinking). Weird timing, that.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I get the feeling the guy on the right is not trying very hard. In any way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wulfman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jamspoon: I get the feeling the guy on the right is not trying very hard. In any way.

[Fark user image 612x456]



Still in the top 10, puts it on his CV.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: [Fark user image 185x272]


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
NoGods
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have a full and bushy Lemmy beard. Mine is almost completely white because I am an old dude. I get compliments but have never entered a contest.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jamspoon: I get the feeling the guy on the right is not trying very hard. In any way.

[Fark user image 612x456]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigDamn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Stupid sexy bearded ladies...
https://beardstyle.net/girls-with-beard/
 
BigDamn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Natural is cool, even when unconventional
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Beards are ugly. But at least they can be removed. Not like a tattoo.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jamspoon: I get the feeling the guy on the right is not trying very hard. In any way.

[Fark user image 612x456]


And here, at the ZZ Top Auditions,....

//that guy on the right just isn't getting in.
 
