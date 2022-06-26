 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Group of 15-year-old girls held lemonade sale to generate donations to Planned Parenthood after SCOTUS Roe vs. Wade ruling. Old enough to give birth; too young to vote   (local10.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida, Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court of the United States, Florida, United States Constitution, group of young South Florida women, Southern United States, Law, American Civil Liberties Union  
19 Comments     (+0 »)
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when does Desantis have them thrown in jail for operating a business without a license?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is deserving of an anti-Florida tag.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Too young to vote for a reason.  Who the hell wants 15 year olds voting?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
While I support abortions and all that, their reasoning skills are pretty awful:

"We can't vote so they should keep their laws off our bodies"

Lots of people can't vote. It isn't/shouldn't be a loophole to exist outside of the law.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hero tag can't go to Florida?
 
sniderman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: While I support abortions and all that, their reasoning skills are pretty awful:

"We can't vote so they should keep their laws off our bodies"

Lots of people can't vote. It isn't/shouldn't be a loophole to exist outside of the law.



First of all, they're 15-years-old, so of course their reasoning skills are awful. Did you expect Rhodes scholars?

That said, you know who has even worse reasoning skills? A majority of the farking Supreme Court.

/cheers for these kids
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: While I support abortions and all that, their reasoning skills are pretty awful:

"We can't vote so they should keep their laws off our bodies"

Lots of people can't vote. It isn't/shouldn't be a loophole to exist outside of the law.


You're right.

Here"s a law for sterilizing all felons before release (also retroactive for any parolled felons) and another for executing all undocumented migrants on sight.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: While I support abortions and all that, their reasoning skills are pretty awful:

"We can't vote so they should keep their laws off our bodies"

Lots of people can't vote. It isn't/shouldn't be a loophole to exist outside of the law.


Eh, kind of one of the founding principles of the American Revolution.  No taxation without representation and all that.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Too young to vote for a reason.  Who the hell wants 15 year olds voting?


I would contend that eighty year olds shouldn't vote either.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: While I support abortions and all that, their reasoning skills are pretty awful:

"We can't vote so they should keep their laws off our bodies"

Lots of people can't vote. It isn't/shouldn't be a loophole to exist outside of the law.


They are saying that if something happened to them causing them to become pregnant (because life is not just 1984 movie script ooh let's get it on in the backseat of your brother's car,) they'd be expected to joyfully become mothers. While still being too young to vote for or against people and policies that mandated this.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: BunchaRubes: Too young to vote for a reason.  Who the hell wants 15 year olds voting?

I would contend that eighty year olds shouldn't vote either.


Raise the voting age to 26.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's no argument presented for suffrage. An irony the "rights" of a fetus are protected while" a 15 year-old's bodily autonomy is ignored is too nuanced for some Farkers.

Or, more likely, some Farkers prefer to mock and diminish minors with a larger vocabulary.
 
sleze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Car washes are usually a better fundraisers for teenagers than lemonade sales...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Too young to vote for a reason.  Who the hell wants 15 year olds voting?


Ever see "Wild in the Streets"?
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder if Matt Gaetz is going to have a few Venmo entries with the memo "Lemonade".
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lilistonic: Fark_Guy_Rob: While I support abortions and all that, their reasoning skills are pretty awful:

"We can't vote so they should keep their laws off our bodies"

Lots of people can't vote. It isn't/shouldn't be a loophole to exist outside of the law.

They are saying that if something happened to them causing them to become pregnant (because life is not just 1984 movie script ooh let's get it on in the backseat of your brother's car,) they'd be expected to joyfully become mothers. While still being too young to vote for or against people and policies that mandated this.


Also the inability to vote doesn't relieve you of your basic human rights to life and healthcare.

And no, a fetus is not a human being. Some anti-abortion types claim it is but that only lasts until you demand they do literally anything else to protect the life of the fetus and its host, so by the weight of their own logic it is not human.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also appearing on TWISF was Republican Congressman Mario Diaz Balart.
"I think a woman should be able to do what she wants with her body, but birth is not reproduction," he said. "Conception is reproduction, birth is not reproduction."

Somebody come get their village idiot.
 
kindms
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Too young to vote for a reason.  Who the hell wants 15 year olds voting?


considering there are several red states where these young ladies are considered old enough to be married (and only 2 years away from that age in Florida) perhaps they should have that right.
 
Rent Party
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Too old!
 
