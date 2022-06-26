 Skip to content
It's not news, it's BNN
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking. The logo looked like something out of a Command and Conquer cut scene.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beef Noodle News?
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What a maroon.
 
mcsmiley
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Beef Noodle News?


Bloomberg.  Formerly Business News Network.   Also the ruling left it up to the states.   Well, military bases are federal property.  They can legally tell the states to fark on base property for lack of jurisdiction. MTG should know that.
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mcsmiley: dyhchong: Beef Noodle News?

Bloomberg.  Formerly Business News Network.   Also the ruling left it up to the states.   Well, military bases are federal property.  They can legally tell the states to fark on base property for lack of jurisdiction. MTG should know that.


The list of things MTG *should* know is long.

I'm talking longcat looooooooooooonnnnnnnggggg...

catster.comView Full Size
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What we really need is an RFN network. The Real Farking News Network.

I'd pay extra for that channel. Bring it.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mcsmiley: dyhchong: Beef Noodle News?

Bloomberg.  Formerly Business News Network.   Also the ruling left it up to the states.   Well, military bases are federal property.  They can legally tell the states to fark on base property for lack of jurisdiction. MTG should know that.


Are BNN (breaking news network) and BNN Bloomberg the same entity?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Also, SCOTUS did not outlaw abortion.
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What about insurrection against Congress? You know, like Jan 6th?
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This should be a nice little dilemma for the righties.  The last thing the military leadership would want is unexpected babies and I suspect they're more than a little irritated at having to send certain personnel on temporary deployments to certain states.  But that doesn't exactly fit the narrative of the Great Conservative American Military.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The only good song.

Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers - Trenuleţul - Moldova 🇲🇩 - Official Music Video - Eurovision 2022
Youtube C9RJQPZsj8E
 
kore
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Also, SCOTUS did not outlaw abortion.


No, it just let the woman-eating lions (read as States) out of their cages.
 
Azz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Also, SCOTUS did not outlaw abortion.


Outlaw my foot up your ass
 
