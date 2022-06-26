 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Six dead and over two hundred hurt when rickety stands at a bull fight in El Espinal, Columbia collapse during the event. Video in the link which will provide absolutely no clues on why the structure failed as I am sure everthing was up to code   (abc7.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Those stands looked like the rinky provincial gladiator stadiums in Gladiator. It's not that surprising they collapsed - it is more surprising that they ever stood in the first place.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The bull running around the ring while people are freaking out needs Yakkity Sax.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No, it was up to coke.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The aerial shot looks like when you poke an ant hill with a stick.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They said they wanted a bullfight.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well they were there to watch animals being tortured and killed, sooo....
 
jeroendehaan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
God hates bullfighting.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
An architectural plan:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
