(Boing Boing)   Police officer tries to shoot dog, misses and hits pig instead   (boingboing.net) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fellow cops waited an hour before assisting him because he reportedly had a gun.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So much for professional courtesy
 
chatoyance
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought y'all meant a pig-pig and was going to suggest a memorial BBQ.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Does anyone smell bacon?

/ 🐷
 
A_Flying_Toaster [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jtown: I thought y'all meant a pig-pig and was going to suggest a memorial BBQ.


I mean, we still can...
 
